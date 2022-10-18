See how WiscNews-area teams fared in the final Associated Press high school football poll

The Columbus football team dismantled New Glarus/Monticello 56-14 in a Capitol Conference victory to end the regular season.

The Cardinals (9-0) finished the regular season third in the medium division.

Lodi lost their No. 10 ranking in the medium division and only receive one vote after a 28-10 loss to Lake Mills.

Reedsburg, which earned votes last week, didn't earn any votes this after the Beavers suffered a 24-6 loss to Holmen.

Waunakee (large), Waukesha Catholic Memodial (medium) and Regis (small) were each the top-ranked teams in their respective divisions.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

High school football poll

Here is the Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments

Large Division

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Waunakee (8);9-0;98;1

2. Bay Port (2);9-0;92;2

3. Kimberly;8-1;75;3

4. Onalaska;9-0;70;4

5. Mukwonago;8-1;61;5

6. Neenah;8-1;50;6

7. Muskego;8-1;41 ;7

8. Verona;8-1;29;10

9. West De Pere;7-1;11;8

10. Sun Prairie East;7-2;9;NR

Others receiving votes: Menasha 7. Hartland Arrowhead 4. Appleton North 2. Brookfield Central 1.

Medium Division

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Catholic Memorial (10);9-0;100;1

2. Mayville;9-0;88;2

3. Columbus;9-0;74;3

4. Monroe;9-0;70;4

5. Little Chute;9-0;59;5

6. Ellsworth;8-1;47;6

7. West Salem;8-1;45;7

8. Freedom;8-1;27;8

9. Racine St. Catherine's;8-1;21;9

10. Northwestern;9-0;10;NR

Others receiving votes: Milwaukee Lutheran 7. Two Rivers 1. Lodi 1.

Smal Division

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Regis (8);9-0;97;3

2. St. Mary's Springs (1);8-1;85;1

3. Aquinas (1);8-1;77;2

4. Coleman;9-0;72;5

5. Darlington;8-1;54;6

6. Cashton;9-0;48;7

7. Edgar;8-1;30;8

(tie) Colby;8-1;30;4

9. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic;9-0;18;9

10. Mondovi; 8-1;12;10

Others receiving votes: Bangor 7. Marshall 7. Pepin/Alma 5. Belleville 5. Markesan 2. Shiocton 1.