See how WiscNews-area teams fared in the latest Associated Press high school football poll

Columbus and Lodi continue to steamroll the competition and both moved up in the latest Associated Press prep football polls.

The Cardinals roughed up Madison Edgewood 37-0 thanks to a strong run game led by junior Colton Brunell, who ran for 241 yards and four touchdowns. Senior Nathan Cotter threw for 133 yards and one touchdown in the victory that helped the Cardinals move up to No. 3 in the Medium Division.

How high school golfers create strategies for the state tournament There are a myriad of factors into reaching state. Here's how local girls golfers familiarize themselves with courses throughout the season and in the weeks leading up to postseason play.

Meanwhile, Lodi smacked Big Foot 40-7 last week. The Blue Devils were led by junior Mason Lane, who threw for 149 yards and a touchdown while also running for 94 yards and two scores. Junior Kylar Clemens ran for 76 yards and two touchdowns in the victory to help Lodi move up three spots to No. 7 in the Medium Division.

Both of these teams will meet up in a Capitol Conference game that could decide the league title this season in Week 7.

Why serving and receiving are make-or-break components in high school girls volleyball Coaches want their servers to create chaos for opposing teams by hitting seams or targeting specific returners. Quality returns of serve, meanwhile, put the attack in motion.

In the Small Division, Cambria-Friesland, which defeated Trailways Conference foe Randolph, 20-16, just missed out of the top 10 with seven votes.

In the Large Division, Baraboo edged La Crosse Logan 35-31 and earned two votes as well.

How Johan and Ronaldo Lopez's sibling rivalry has helped fuel Baraboo boys soccer's ascent The twin seniors' fire to better one another has helped Johan near the 100-career goal mark, and aided the T-Birds in reaching new heights the last three seasons.

The Associated Press

High school football poll

The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking as voted upon by a statewide panel of sportswriters. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.

Large Division (Enrollment 900 and up)

School FPV;Rec;Pts;LW

1. Mukwonago (7);6-0;88;1

2. Kimberly (1); 6-0;77;2

3. Waunakee (1);6-0;69; 4

4. Bay Port;6-0;68;3

5. Neenah;6-0;55;6

6. Onalaska;6-0; 36;8

7. Muskego;5-1;35;7

T-7. Hartland Arrowhead;5-1;35;5

9. River Falls;6-0;12;NR

10. Brookfield Central;5-1;5;NR

(tie) West De Pere;6-0;5;NR

Others receiving votes: Verona 3. Franklin 3. Baraboo 2. Sussex Hamilton 1. Sun Prairie East 1.

Medium Division (301-899)

School FPV;Rec;Pts;LW

1. Catholic Memorial (9);6-0;90;1

2. Mayville;6-0;71;2

3. Columbus;6-0;68;4

4. Monroe;6-0;65;3

5. Freedom;6-0;54;5

6. Racine St. Catherine's;6-0;41; 6

7. Lodi;6-0;30;10

8. Ellsworth;5-1;29;T8

9. Brodhead/Juda;6-0;25;T8

10. West Salem;5-1;14;NR

Others receiving votes: Little Chute 6. Rice Lake 2.

Small Division (300 and lower)

School FPV;Rec;Pts;LW

1. St. Mary's Springs (8);6-0;89;1

2. Aquinas (1);6-0;80;2

3. Regis;6-0;72;3

4. Colby;6-0;64;4

5. Coleman;6-0;49;5

6. Mondovi;6-0;36;7

7. Darlington;5-1;33;6

8. Cashton;6-0;19;NR

9. Edgar;5-1;15;8

10. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic; 6-0;12;10

Others receiving votes: Cambria-Friesland 7. Belleville 7. Markesan 6. Bangor 4. Auburndale 2.