See how WiscNews-area teams fared in this week's Associated Press high school football poll

The undefeated Columbus football team remained No. 3 in the Medium Division of The Associated Press high school football poll, which was released Tuesday.
Columbus (7-0) defeated Lodi 42-14 last Friday. That caused Lodi (6-1) to drop from seventh to 10th in the Medium Division.
Reedsburg (6-1), after a 41-27 victory over Baraboo, was among teams also receiving votes.
Waukesha Catholic Memorial was a unanimous selection at No. 1, followed by Mayville, Columbus and Monroe.
Undefeated Waunakee moved up one spot to No. 2 and Verona cracked the Top 10 in the Large Division.
Waunakee (7-0) defeated Oregon 48-0 last Friday and Kimberly, which had been second in the poll last week, dropped to sixth after a 31-21 loss to Fond du Lac.
Verona (6-1) moved into the poll at No. 10, while Sun Prairie East (5-2) was among the teams that also received votes in the Large Division.
Mukwonago remained top-ranked.
Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs was No. 1 in the Small Division, followed by No. 2 La Crosse Aquinas and No. 3 Eau Claire Regis.
St. Mary’s Springs coach Bob Hyland will seek his 500th career victory when his team plays Saturday night at Lomira. Hyland, whose career spans 52 years, is the second-most winning active high school football coach in the nation and the winningest in the state, according to a release about the game. He started coaching at St. Mary’s Springs in 1971.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
High School football poll
Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments
Large Division
School FPV Record Points Last Week
1. Mukwonago (9); 7-0; 99; 1
2. Waunakee - 7-0; 87; 3
3. Bay Port - 7-0; 80; 4
4. Neenah (1) 7-0; 72; 5
5. Onalaska - 7-0; 57; 6
6. Kimberly - 6-1; 48; 2
7. Muskego - 6-1; 42; T7
8. Brookfield Central - 6-1; 22; T10
9. West De Pere - 7-0; 13; T10
10. Verona - 6-1;12; NR
Others receiving votes: Hartland Arrowhead 7. River Falls 5. Sun Prairie East 4. Appleton North 1. Oak Creek 1.
Medium Division
School FPV Record Points Last Week
1. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (10); 7-0; 100; 1
2. Mayville - 7-0; 83; 2
3. Columbus - 7-0; 80; 3
4. Monroe - 7-0; 75; 4
5. Racine St. Catherine's - 7-0; 56; 6
6. Ellsworth - 6-1; 44; 8
7. Little Chute - 7-0; 41; NR
8. West Salem - 6-1; 32; 10
9. Freedom - 6-1; 19; 5
10. Lodi - 6-1; 12; 7
Others receiving votes: Reedsburg 5. Lakeside Lutheran 1. Wrightstown 1. Maple Northwestern 1.
Small Division
School FPV Record Points Last Week
1. Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs (9); 7-0; 99; 1
2. La Crosse Aquinas (1); 7-0; 88; 2
3. Eau Claire Regis - 7-0; 82; 3
4. Colby - 7-0; 70; 4
5. Coleman - 7-0; 57; 5
6. Darlington - 6-1; 46; 7
7. Cashton - 7-0; 39; 8
8. Edgar - 6-1; 29; 9
9. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic - 7-0; 13; 10
10. Belleville - 7-0; 10; NR
(tie) Mondovi - 6-1; 10; 6
Others receiving votes: Bangor 4. Markesan 2. Auburndale 1.
Onalaska (7-0) at Baraboo (5-2)
The game is a Mississippi Valley Conference showdown between first-place Onalaska (5-0 MVC) and Baraboo (4-1), which is tied with Reedsburg for second. Adam Skifton fired two touchdown passes in Onalaska’s 42-14 victory over Sparta last Friday. The Hilltoppers jumped to a 28-0 first-quarter lead. Baraboo lost a 41-27 decision to Reedsburg. Baraboo’s Luke Vittengl had three rushing touchdowns and passed for another score.
Adams/Friendship (7-0) at Wisconsin Dells (6-1)
The game is a matchup of the South Central Conference leaders, as Adams/Friendship and Wisconsin Dells both have 5-0 league records. John Scott rushed for 251 yards and five touchdowns in Wisconsin Dells’ 56-26 victory over Wautoma last week. Wisconsin Dells scored 42 consecutive points, including 28 in the second quarter, after Wautoma took a 12-0 first-quarter lead. Adams-Friendship defeated Brodhead/Juda 25-13. Aidan Livingston had one rushing touchdown and one touchdown pass for the Green Devils.
Fall River/Rio (3-4) at Cambria-Friesland (7-0)
First-place Cambria-Friesland (5-0 Trailways) is in control in the Trailways Conference, already with the league title in hand. Isaac DeYoung had 136 yards rushing and a touchdown and Trevor Krueger gained 104 yards rushing as Cambria-Friesland totaled 329 yards on the ground in a 24-20 victory over Pardeeville last week. Matthew Miller had two touchdown passes and one rushing score, but Fall River/Rio (2-3 Trailways) fell to Johnson Creek 28-22 last week.
