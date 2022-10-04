 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
PREP FOOTBALL | AP POLL

See how WiscNews-area teams fared in this week's Associated Press high school football poll

  • 0
Colton Brunell

Lodi's Kylar Clemons tries to tackle Columbus' Colton Brunell during the second half of Friday's Capitol Conference game at Lodi.

 MARK MCMULLEN, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN

Columbus junior Colton Brunell talks about 37-0 victory over Madison Edgewood.

The undefeated Columbus football team remained No. 3 in the Medium Division of The Associated Press high school football poll, which was released Tuesday.

Columbus (7-0) defeated Lodi 42-14 last Friday. That caused Lodi (6-1) to drop from seventh to 10th in the Medium Division.

Reedsburg (6-1), after a 41-27 victory over Baraboo, was among teams also receiving votes.

Waukesha Catholic Memorial was a unanimous selection at No. 1, followed by Mayville, Columbus and Monroe. 

Undefeated Waunakee moved up one spot to No. 2 and Verona cracked the Top 10 in the Large Division.

Waunakee (7-0) defeated Oregon 48-0 last Friday and Kimberly, which had been second in the poll last week, dropped to sixth after a 31-21 loss to Fond du Lac.

Verona (6-1) moved into the poll at No. 10, while Sun Prairie East (5-2) was among the teams that also received votes in the Large Division.

People are also reading…

Mukwonago remained top-ranked.

Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs was No. 1 in the Small Division, followed by No. 2 La Crosse Aquinas and No. 3 Eau Claire Regis.

St. Mary’s Springs coach Bob Hyland will seek his 500th career victory when his team plays Saturday night at Lomira. Hyland, whose career spans 52 years, is the second-most winning active high school football coach in the nation and the winningest in the state, according to a release about the game. He started coaching at St. Mary’s Springs in 1971.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

High School football poll

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments

Large Division

School FPV Record Points Last Week

1. Mukwonago (9); 7-0; 99; 1

2. Waunakee - 7-0; 87; 3

3. Bay Port - 7-0; 80; 4

4. Neenah (1) 7-0; 72; 5

5. Onalaska - 7-0; 57; 6

6. Kimberly - 6-1; 48; 2

7. Muskego - 6-1; 42; T7

8. Brookfield Central - 6-1; 22; T10

9. West De Pere - 7-0; 13; T10

10. Verona - 6-1;12; NR

Others receiving votes: Hartland Arrowhead 7. River Falls 5. Sun Prairie East 4. Appleton North 1. Oak Creek 1.

Medium Division

School FPV Record Points Last Week

1. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (10); 7-0; 100; 1

2. Mayville - 7-0; 83; 2

3. Columbus - 7-0; 80; 3

4. Monroe - 7-0; 75; 4

5. Racine St. Catherine's - 7-0; 56; 6

6. Ellsworth - 6-1; 44; 8

7. Little Chute - 7-0; 41; NR

8. West Salem - 6-1; 32; 10

9. Freedom - 6-1; 19; 5

10. Lodi - 6-1; 12; 7

Others receiving votes: Reedsburg 5. Lakeside Lutheran 1. Wrightstown 1. Maple Northwestern 1.

Small Division

School FPV Record Points Last Week

1. Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs (9); 7-0; 99; 1

2. La Crosse Aquinas (1); 7-0; 88; 2

3. Eau Claire Regis - 7-0; 82; 3

4. Colby - 7-0; 70; 4

5. Coleman - 7-0; 57; 5

6. Darlington - 6-1; 46; 7

7. Cashton - 7-0; 39; 8

8. Edgar - 6-1; 29; 9

9. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic - 7-0; 13; 10

10. Belleville - 7-0; 10; NR

(tie) Mondovi - 6-1; 10; 6

Others receiving votes: Bangor 4. Markesan 2. Auburndale 1.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

After years of prohibition, boxing gains popularity among women in Libya

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News