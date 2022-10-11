See how WiscNews-area teams fared in this week's Associated Press high school football poll

Like its undefeated season, the Columbus football team’s No. 3 standing in the Medium Division of The Associated Press high school football poll held steady after the poll's release on Tuesday.
The Cardinals (8-0) had no problem handling Lakeside Lutheran 54-13 last week to clinch at least a share of the Capitol Conference title. Columbus, which is averaging 59 points per game and has compiled over 3,400 yards of total offense and 52 touchdowns, can lock up an outright league championship this week when it hosts New Glarus/Monticello.
Along with the Cardinals, Lodi and Reedsburg remained in their respective positions after logging wins to each move to 7-1. The Blue Devils, who dropped to No. 10 last week, held their spot after rolling past the Glarner Knights 42-7.
The Beavers received votes for the third time in four weeks following their 41-14 win over Tomah. Lodi can grab a share of the Capitol Conference title if it beats Lake Mills this week and gets an upset win from New Glarus/Monticello over the Cardinals, while the Beavers’ Mississippi Valley Conference title hopes are still alive.
Should the Timberwolves upset Onalaska, a win over Holmen will give Reedsburg a share of the MVC crown in its debut season.
Waukesha Catholic Memorial remained the unanimous selection at No. 1, while undefeated teams Mayville, Columbus, Monroe and Little Chute round out the top five.
Unbeaten Waunakee took over the top spot in the Large Division poll after previously undefeated Mukwonago suffered its first loss of the season. The Warriors, who beat Milton 59-0 to secure a share of the Badger Large Conference title, received eight of nine first-place votes; the other vote went to No. 2 Bay Port.
Verona (7-1) held its No. 10 spot in the Large Division poll after defeating Janesville Craig 35-6 to pick up its seventh straight win. Sun Prairie East (6-2) received votes for a third consecutive week after routing Watertown 69-6.
The Small Division remained unchanged with top-ranked Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs followed by No. 2 La Crosse Aquinas and No. 3 Eau Claire Regis. The Ledgers, who received eight of nine first-place votes, topped Lomira 35-7 to give longtime coach Bob Hyland his 500th career victory.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
High school football poll
Here is the Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments
Large Division
School;FPV;Record;Points;Last Week
1. Waunakee (8);8-0;88;2
2. Bay Port (1);8-0;82;3
3. Kimberly;7-1;63;6
4. Onalaska;8-0;61;5
5. Mukwonago;7-1;49;1
6. Neenah;7-1;37;4
7. Muskego;7-1;34;7
8. West De Pere;8-0;30;9
9. Brookfield Central;7-1;24;8
10. Verona;7-1;13;10
Others receiving votes: Sun Prairie East 6, Appleton North 3, Kettle Moraine 2, Menasha 2, Hartland Arrowhead 1.
Medium Division
School;FPV;Record;Points;Last Week
1. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (9);8-0;90;1
2. Mayville;8-0;74;2
3. Columbus;8-0;69;3
4. Monroe;8-0;68;4
5. Little Chute;8-0;50;7
6. Ellsworth;7-1;46;6
7. West Salem;7-1;38;8
8. Freedom;7-1;22;9
9. Racine St. Catherine's;7-1;15;5
10. Lodi;7-1;14;10
Others receiving votes: Northwestern 6, Reedsburg 3.
Small Division
School;FPV;Record;Points;Last Week
1. St. Mary's Springs (8);8-0;89;1
2. La Crosse Aquinas (1);8-0;82;2
3. Eau Claire Regis;8-0;71;3
4. Colby;8-0;62;4
5. Coleman;8-0;49;5
6. Darlington;7-1;45;6
7. Cahston;8-0;38;7
8. Edgar;7-1;20;8
9. Kenosha St. Joseph;8-0;16;9
10. Mondovi;7-1;9;T10
Others receiving votes: Bangor 7, Markesan 5, Belleville 2.
Mt. Horeb/Barneveld (7-1) at Portage (4-4)
The Warriors face a win-and-in game to guarantee a spot in the postseason for a second consecutive year. Portage faded in the second quarter en route to a 55-14 loss to Monona Grove last week, in which the Warriors were held to just 90 total yards. The Vikings locked up a share of a second straight Badger Small Conference title for the first time ever last week with a 47-14 romp over Stoughton. Mt. Horeb Barneveld, which is averaging 34 points per game, can win its first outright league championship since 2002 with a win and put the Warriors squarely on the postseason bubble.
Holmen (4-4) at Reedsburg (7-1)
The Beavers' shot at a Mississippi Valley Conference crown is still alive after they cruised past Tomah 41-14 last week. Devin Judd ran for 204 yards and three scores as Reedsburg churned out 327 yards on the ground. To force a share at the top of the league, Reedsburg will need some help and must get past a game Holmen team that's turned its season around. After dropping their first three games, the Vikings have won four of their last five to clinch a playoff spot following a 17-14 win over La Crosse Logan last week. Holmen shut out the Rangers over the final three-plus quarters and tallied 267 yards with both scores on the ground.
New Glarus/Monticello (1-7) at Columbus (8-0)
The Cardinals can polish off a perfect regular season and secure an outright Capitol Conference title with a win over the Glarner Knights this week, but much more than that is at stake. After rushing for 183 yards and two touchdowns in last week's 54-13 win over Lakeside Lutheran, junior Colton Brunell is on the cusp of becoming Columbus' all-time rushing leader. Brunell, who set the single-season rushing record with 2,221 yards last year, needs just 147 yards to break the mark of 3,826 set by Nathan Roberts from 1994-1996. New Glarus/Monticello meanwhile is looking to rebound after a 42-7 loss to Lodi.
Lodi (7-1) at Lake Mills (5-3)
The Blue Devils rebounded from their first loss of the season last week in emphatic fashion steamrolling New Glarus/Monticello 42-7. Lodi scored all of its points before the break and kept its, albeit slim, Capitol Conference title hopes alive. They'll get a big test this week facing a desperate Lake Mills team needing a win to clinch a playoff spot. After edging out a 49-39 win over Beloit Turner, the L-Cats are .500 in league play and boast a potent, well-balanced offensive attack that has averaged 36.8 points per game and combined for over 3,300 yards and 37 touchdowns of total offense.
