See how WiscNews-area teams fared in this week's Associated Press high school football poll

Like its undefeated season, the Columbus football team’s No. 3 standing in the Medium Division of The Associated Press high school football poll held steady after the poll's release on Tuesday.

The Cardinals (8-0) had no problem handling Lakeside Lutheran 54-13 last week to clinch at least a share of the Capitol Conference title. Columbus, which is averaging 59 points per game and has compiled over 3,400 yards of total offense and 52 touchdowns, can lock up an outright league championship this week when it hosts New Glarus/Monticello.

Along with the Cardinals, Lodi and Reedsburg remained in their respective positions after logging wins to each move to 7-1. The Blue Devils, who dropped to No. 10 last week, held their spot after rolling past the Glarner Knights 42-7.

The Beavers received votes for the third time in four weeks following their 41-14 win over Tomah. Lodi can grab a share of the Capitol Conference title if it beats Lake Mills this week and gets an upset win from New Glarus/Monticello over the Cardinals, while the Beavers’ Mississippi Valley Conference title hopes are still alive.

Should the Timberwolves upset Onalaska, a win over Holmen will give Reedsburg a share of the MVC crown in its debut season.

Waukesha Catholic Memorial remained the unanimous selection at No. 1, while undefeated teams Mayville, Columbus, Monroe and Little Chute round out the top five.

Unbeaten Waunakee took over the top spot in the Large Division poll after previously undefeated Mukwonago suffered its first loss of the season. The Warriors, who beat Milton 59-0 to secure a share of the Badger Large Conference title, received eight of nine first-place votes; the other vote went to No. 2 Bay Port.

Verona (7-1) held its No. 10 spot in the Large Division poll after defeating Janesville Craig 35-6 to pick up its seventh straight win. Sun Prairie East (6-2) received votes for a third consecutive week after routing Watertown 69-6.

The Small Division remained unchanged with top-ranked Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs followed by No. 2 La Crosse Aquinas and No. 3 Eau Claire Regis. The Ledgers, who received eight of nine first-place votes, topped Lomira 35-7 to give longtime coach Bob Hyland his 500th career victory.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

High school football poll

Here is the Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments

Large Division

School;FPV;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Waunakee (8);8-0;88;2

2. Bay Port (1);8-0;82;3

3. Kimberly;7-1;63;6

4. Onalaska;8-0;61;5

5. Mukwonago;7-1;49;1

6. Neenah;7-1;37;4

7. Muskego;7-1;34;7

8. West De Pere;8-0;30;9

9. Brookfield Central;7-1;24;8

10. Verona;7-1;13;10

Others receiving votes: Sun Prairie East 6, Appleton North 3, Kettle Moraine 2, Menasha 2, Hartland Arrowhead 1.

Medium Division

School;FPV;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (9);8-0;90;1

2. Mayville;8-0;74;2

3. Columbus;8-0;69;3

4. Monroe;8-0;68;4

5. Little Chute;8-0;50;7

6. Ellsworth;7-1;46;6

7. West Salem;7-1;38;8

8. Freedom;7-1;22;9

9. Racine St. Catherine's;7-1;15;5

10. Lodi;7-1;14;10

Others receiving votes: Northwestern 6, Reedsburg 3.

Small Division

School;FPV;Record;Points;Last Week

1. St. Mary's Springs (8);8-0;89;1

2. La Crosse Aquinas (1);8-0;82;2

3. Eau Claire Regis;8-0;71;3

4. Colby;8-0;62;4

5. Coleman;8-0;49;5

6. Darlington;7-1;45;6

7. Cahston;8-0;38;7

8. Edgar;7-1;20;8

9. Kenosha St. Joseph;8-0;16;9

10. Mondovi;7-1;9;T10

Others receiving votes: Bangor 7, Markesan 5, Belleville 2.