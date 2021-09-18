Senior Jaden Barstow ranks second in state with 61 total tackles, leading Beaver Dam to 2-2 record

Senior Jaden Barstow is in his second season as a full-time starter for the Beaver Dam prep football team.
This past spring, he had a remarkable junior campaign where he led the Golden Beavers with 40 total tackles (16 solo) over five games in the alternate fall season. The second-year starter has picked up where he left off this fall and currently ranks second in the state with 61 total tackles (22 solo) through four games, behind only Cuba City senior Preston Schmidt’s 62.
“Watching Jaden come up from his freshman year, we knew that he had a knack for the ball and an intensity about him that he’s going to get guys to the ground,” Beaver Dam coach Brock Linde said. “It’s rare to find kids that love contact and it’s rare to find kids that want to tackle and will stick their nose in there, even if they’re undersized.”
On Beaver Dam’s roster, Barstow is listed as a 5-foot-11, 155-pound defensive back. However, Linde said he plays a hybrid position called Wolf (or an outside linebacker based on where he lines up) in Beaver Dam’s 4-2-5 base defense where he has both run and pass responsibilities. His counterpart is senior Connor Strasser, who is a 5-8, 155-pound linebacker who normally plays the wide side of the field, and has mostly run responsibilities, while Barstow anchors the boundary side.
Strasser is second on the team with 37 total tackles (11 solo) behind Barstow’s outlandish numbers he’s racking up this season.
“When we put our defense in, we said our two leading tacklers are going to be our outside linebacker positions,” Linde said. “Jaden’s on one and Conner Strasser is on the other. We’ve strategically centered the defense around those positions and then put the best tacklers in those spots. Obviously, what Jaden is doing is pretty remarkable.”
“Connor definitely plays a big role,” Barstow added. “He’s made a handful of tackles too. It’s not just me or just another person. Connor’s up there too. He also spills stuff in like I do. That helps our linebackers fill and make their tackles.”
Buying into the system
Linde said when he and his coaching staff were installing the defense in the spring, they crunched out statistics that said 80% of plays are run on a hash in high school football and 75% of plays teams run are to the wide side, which is why the Golden Beavers put more manpower on the wide side along with Strasser.
“We keep two DBs over on that side, so Connor can play clean and play in the run,” Linde said. “Jaden is on the boundary side, so he’s got run and pass responsibilities. He’s great in coverage. I think Jaden could play corner and be just fine. He could play safety and be just fine.
“He’s got a unique, versatile skill set.”
Linde said the coaching staff puts emphasis on swarming to the ball. Strasser did a fantastic job in the spring with that in the spring and found himself accumulating a team-high five fumble recoveries. He hasn’t had the same result this fall, recovering just one fumble. However, he’s still doing his job the way Linde wants.
“Connor has done a really good job,” Linde said. “I think people are aware of him than they probably were last year. Now when he gets doubled or they send guys out to the edge, then no one is accounting for Jaden on the backside. When teams are getting after Jaden, then Connor is scraping over from the opposite side.”
Here’s where it gets fun for Linde and why he chose to insert Barstow on defense the way he has. He said he really has a knack of tracking down his prey and makes ballcarriers suffer when he commits to tackling them.
“We call it the wolf and he ranges around,” Linde said. “He roams. He stalks and he’s in man-coverage at times, he’s in zones, he’s blitzing, he’s doing a little bit of everything. He’s a fun little hybrid position in our defense.”
Taking strides in the spring
Linde’s first season as head coach was able to give the Golden Beavers an advantage of inserting underclassmen on defense in order to get them prepared for the fall season because they didn’t have many seniors that would fill starting positions.
“So it forced these kids into opportunities to learn by trial by fire and take their chances to make mistakes in the spring without it really mattering that much,” Linde said. “We returned our entire secondary and the scheme stays the same. They’re understanding of what we’re doing is really impeccable and they do a great job on the field in communicating checks and things like that.
Especially Barstow, which has given him a bit of a confidence booster this fall.
“In the spring, I was definitely a bit nervous, especially being a bit undersized against some of the other bigger seniors, but now I don’t really care,” he said. “I’m going out there and just doing my best. Now that I have experience, it’s even nicer.”
Barstow knows that at times he’s the last line of defense in order to stop opposing offenses. But that’s why it’s important for everyone on the defense to buy into the scheme Linde has put in place.
For instance, it’s not a fun scheme for defensive linemen, who have the expectation of taking care of business and plugging up running lanes on the inside in order to get the ball carrier moving laterally, “so we don’t get creased up the seam,” according to Linde.
“It’s not a sexy scheme to be a defensive lineman,” Linde added. “You take a lot of damage if you’re up front pinching all the time and watching the ball fill outside of you. They just have to do their job and stay disciplined and not try to play hero ball. I know when you’re a d-end, you want to attack the quarterback and you want to be JJ Watt, but that’s not always what we’re asking our kids to do.”
However, the defensive linemen realize that what they do are freeing up Barstow and Strasser to make the tackles.
“Jaden makes a ton of tackles roaming across the field and roaming across the formations too,” Linde said. “Probably more than half of his tackles are on the other side of the field where he just reads flow and reacts. He’s taken over that underneath cut that our free safety is getting engaged with wide receivers, and Jaden comes from across the field and cuts down guys that don’t really see him coming.”
Confidence from the start
Barstow said that in years past the Golden Beavers were upset with consistently losing. In Linde’s first season, the Golden Beavers went 1-5 overall, but he helped set the standard for the team overall.
So far this fall, Beaver Dam is 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the Badger Large Conference.
“Everyone is glad we’re actually doing good,” Barstow said. “My sophomore year, we didn’t do the greatest and everyone was mad after the games. Now if we were to lose, everyone is still up and doesn’t get so down now.”
Dedication and a hard-working mentality has paved the way for early success for the Golden Beavers through four games this season.
“Everyone has a different mindset about this year,” Barstow said. “Linde has been forcing us down. He’s not being harder, but definitely being more stricter than previous years.”
It’s worked for Barstow because from the get-go, he’s seen individual success. In a 34-23 season-opening loss to Menasha, Barstow finished with 21 total tackles (seven solo). He followed it up with 11 total tackles against both Sauk Prairie and Milton, as Beaver Dam topped the Eagles and Red Hawks, 35-8 and 14-6, respectively.
“Menasha was a tough game,” Barstow said. “They were pretty physical, probably one of the more physical games we’ve played so far. The next morning, I was definitely sore after that game compared to all the other games.”
Then against Watertown last week, Beaver Dam’s big 20-point fourth quarter rally wasn’t enough as it fell 49-41. Still, Barstow finished with 18 total tackles, including seven solo.
He said he and his defense had a hard time tackling Watertown’s Taylor Walter, who carried the ball 32 times for 236 yards and five touchdowns.
“He was a bit shifty,” Barstow said. “When they ran to the opposite side, they had a pulling guy or a tight end that would block me. It was just hard. He got in my way. I just tried to do my best to fight them off.”
Barstow has been doing his best all season long, and has been looking at how he’s doing compared to some of the best in the state as well.
“I know all the other guys talk about it and I just try not to let it get to my head because that’s when you go downhill after that,” he said.
GALLERY: Look back at the action from Beaver Dam senior Jaden Barstow's career
Jaden Barstow has had an exceptional career with the Beaver Dam prep football career. He had 40 total tackles as a junior in the spring season and has already accumulated 61 total tackles this fall as a senior, which ranks second in the state.
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.