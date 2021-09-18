Senior Jaden Barstow ranks second in state with 61 total tackles, leading Beaver Dam to 2-2 record

“When we put our defense in, we said our two leading tacklers are going to be our outside linebacker positions,” Linde said. “Jaden’s on one and Conner Strasser is on the other. We’ve strategically centered the defense around those positions and then put the best tacklers in those spots. Obviously, what Jaden is doing is pretty remarkable.”

“Connor definitely plays a big role,” Barstow added. “He’s made a handful of tackles too. It’s not just me or just another person. Connor’s up there too. He also spills stuff in like I do. That helps our linebackers fill and make their tackles.”

Buying into the system

Linde said when he and his coaching staff were installing the defense in the spring, they crunched out statistics that said 80% of plays are run on a hash in high school football and 75% of plays teams run are to the wide side, which is why the Golden Beavers put more manpower on the wide side along with Strasser.

“We keep two DBs over on that side, so Connor can play clean and play in the run,” Linde said. “Jaden is on the boundary side, so he’s got run and pass responsibilities. He’s great in coverage. I think Jaden could play corner and be just fine. He could play safety and be just fine.

“He’s got a unique, versatile skill set.”