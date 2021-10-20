Several area teams gear up, ready to play in Level 1 of WIAA prep football postseason

The Golden Eagles will have to try to keep up with the firepower the Tigers have on offense. They’ve allowed just 711 yards and seven touchdowns through air while teams have rushed for 1,304 yards and 19 touchdowns.

The offense for the Golden Eagles will have to be on point all night if they want to keep up. Spencer Lehman threw for 1,730 yards and 19 touchdowns this season. His favorite target was Carver Goodman, who caught 35 passes for 528 yards and six touchdowns. However, Brock Massey led the team with nine receiving touchdowns. Massey was second on the team with 28 receptions for 395 yards.

The run game for Mauston did what it needed to as Antonio Najera led with 667 yards and six touchdowns and Brady Baldwin ran for 352 yards and five scores.

The winner will advance to play the winner of No. 4 West Salem and No. 5 Prescott.

No. 3 Necedah plays host to No. 6 Auburndale in Div. 6

The Cardinals didn’t end the regular season how it wanted. They gave up 20 points in the fourth quarter of last week’s Scenic Bluff Conference game and lost 42-38 to New Lisbon.

Members of the Necedah program will have to forget about that loss because now it’s win-and-advance or lose-and-go-home.