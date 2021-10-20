Several area teams gear up, ready to play in Level 1 of WIAA prep football postseason

Jacob Rockwell had himself a night last Friday when he ran for 135 yards, two touchdowns and caught another touchdown to lead the Wisconsin Dells prep football team past rival Mauston, 40-32, to earn the South Central Conference title outright.
Now he and the Chiefs get to start Level 1 of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs with a familiar foe, Adams-Friendship, at home Friday night.
The Green Devils finished with a 4-5 overall record but got an automatic bid to the postseason with a 4-3 league record.
And their first match-up in the postseason is with the undisputed SCC champs, Chiefs. The last time the No. 8 seed Green Devils played the top-seeded Chiefs, it wasn’t pretty as they lost 47-8. Matt Getgen ran for 201 yards and three touchdowns while Braden Buss threw for 185 yards and three more touchdowns off of 14 of 21 passes.
The Dells’ defense only allowed 249 yards (177 passing, 72 rushing) from the Green Devils, and gave up just one passing touchdown, which occurred in the second quarter when Aiden Livingston found Jordan Dolata for a 44-yard touchdown pass.
Buss has only gotten better since that game. He ended the regular season with 1,472 passing yards and 16 touchdowns off 63.3% passing. Getgen has also rushed for 1,309 yards and 18 touchdowns. However, the Green Devils shouldn’t just look out for those two. If Rockwell has the kind of performance he showed to end the regular season, the Green Devils might have to look out for three studs from the Chiefs. Rockwell ran for 439 yards and five touchdowns on the season.
The Dells’ receiving unit is led by Will Michalsky who caught 33 passes for 519 yards and five touchdowns. Brooks Slack also caught 22 passes for 416 yards and three touchdowns.
The winner of this game will play the winner of No. 5 Xavier and No. 4 Berlin in Level 2.
Mauston will travel to Northwestern in Div. 4
The Golden Eagles got the short end of the stick after a disheartening loss to SCC rival Wisconsin Dells last Friday.
The Golden Eagles are the No. 8 seed at 6-3 overall and will travel to play the top-seeded, and undefeated, Tigers (9-0).
The Tigers are ranked sixth in the Medium Division (301-899 enrollment) of the final Associated Press Prep Football Poll this week, and they’ve got some talent. Last week, they defeated the former second ranked Cumberland team, 56-30, forcing the Beavers to drop all the way down to No. 6 in the Small Division (300 or lower enrollment) of the AP poll.
The Golden Eagles will have to keep an eye out for multiple Tigers in a very balanced offense. Northwestern’s Luke Sedin completed 73.1% of his passing for 1,148 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also doesn’t turn the ball over, only throwing two interceptions all season. He’s also ran for 72 yards and a couple scores as well.
On the ground game, Northwestern using a by-committee approach. Austin Schlies leads the Tigers with 893 yards and 10 touchdowns while Greg Ohman ran for 642 yards and 10 touchdowns. And both Wyatt Dumonson (273 yards, five touchdowns) and Tanner Kaufman (214, 3) have ran for over 200 yards and scored multiple times as well. Kaufman also led the team with 11 receptions for 389 yards and five touchdowns as well. Jase Nelson caught 10 passes for 300 yards and three touchdowns.
The Golden Eagles will have to try to keep up with the firepower the Tigers have on offense. They’ve allowed just 711 yards and seven touchdowns through air while teams have rushed for 1,304 yards and 19 touchdowns.
The offense for the Golden Eagles will have to be on point all night if they want to keep up. Spencer Lehman threw for 1,730 yards and 19 touchdowns this season. His favorite target was Carver Goodman, who caught 35 passes for 528 yards and six touchdowns. However, Brock Massey led the team with nine receiving touchdowns. Massey was second on the team with 28 receptions for 395 yards.
The run game for Mauston did what it needed to as Antonio Najera led with 667 yards and six touchdowns and Brady Baldwin ran for 352 yards and five scores.
The winner will advance to play the winner of No. 4 West Salem and No. 5 Prescott.
No. 3 Necedah plays host to No. 6 Auburndale in Div. 6
The Cardinals didn’t end the regular season how it wanted. They gave up 20 points in the fourth quarter of last week’s Scenic Bluff Conference game and lost 42-38 to New Lisbon.
Members of the Necedah program will have to forget about that loss because now it’s win-and-advance or lose-and-go-home.
The Cardinals have the talent. Landen Murphy has thrown for 1,280 yards and 17 touchdowns to just four interceptions all season. Stephen Daley has also ran for a team-high 876 yards and 11 touchdowns while Mehki Baradji has been the workhorse, plowing for 792 yards and eight touchdowns. Baradji is also second on the team with 28 receptions for 448 yards and six touchdowns while Josiah Hansen leads with 30 receptions for 532 yards and seven touchdowns.
Hansen has also been a force on defense, leading the team with 87 tackles. He has three fumble recoveries and two interceptions. He will need to be spectacular for the Cardinals as they take on an Apaches team that is coming off a 54-7 Marawood loss to Colby, which is ranked third in the Small Division, last week.
The Cardinals will be going up against a balanced attack by the Apaches. Trayton Weber has thrown for 940 yards and six touchdowns. The Good news for the Cardinals is that he’s got a bad habit of throwing interceptions, having done it six times this season. He’s also a running threat as he’s second on the team with 563 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground this season.
Terrance Cottrell-Roberson leads the Apaches with 618 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Evan Scholl also saw some carries, rushing for 263 yards and two touchdowns as well.
The winner will play the winner of No. 2 Markesan or No. 7 Bonduel.
No. 7 New Lisbon travels to unranked, No. 2 Coleman in Div. 7
The Rockets might’ve won last week, but it didn’t give them any favors in Level 1 of the postseason. They’ve got to travel to the Cougars, who are undefeated on the season.
The reason the Cougars are seeded second is because the top seed is Hurley, which is undefeated and ranked second by the Associated Press.
So it’s a David versus Goliath matchup and the Rockets will have to play their best game of the season if they want to advance to play the winner of No. 3 Pacelli and No. 6 Assumption.
They’ve got the talent to do it, too. Ashton Pfaff leads the team with 509 yards and six touchdowns through the air. He’s also ran for 116 yards and three touchdowns.
Nikita Schankle was a beast in the backfield, running for a team-high 1,393 yards and 15 touchdowns. Chris Hart also got some carries, rushing for 284 yards and two touchdowns while Jake Cox ran for 203 yards and three more touchdowns.
Schankle and Lucas Vercimak both caught 14 passes while Schankle led with 166 yards and a touchdown while Vercimak had 148 yards and a touchdown.
The Cougars are dangerous when it comes to running the ball. Owen Kinziger leads the team with 1,019 yards and 15 touchdowns while Will Bieber was second on the team with 753 yards and 10 scores. Trent Mongin ran for 304 yards and six touchdowns.
Coleman only throws when they need to as Noah Nosgovitz only threw 39 times all season. He completed 18 passes for 308 yards and six touchdowns. His favorite target was clearly Tieg Sadowski, who caught eight passes for 216 yards and five touchdowns. Bieber also caught five passes for 74 yards and one touchdown.