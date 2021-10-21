Several key matchups could make or break seven area teams in Level 1 of WIAA postseason

Cambria’s Drake Burmania has done what’s been asked of him, throwing for just 269 yards and three touchdowns while Owen Jones picked up where he left off last fall. Jones leads the team with 837 yards and nine touchdowns, and seven catches for 139 yards and two touchdowns. Trevor Krueger has 460 yards and seven touchdowns. Isaac DeYoung is third on the team with 456 yards and six touchdowns.

The Wolves are partial to the run as Reed Breckheimer leads with 1,562 yards and 20 touchdowns. Sam Stumo is second on the team with 684 yards and 11 touchdowns while Austin Cullen also has 416 yards and four more touchdowns.

Breckheimer also leads the team with 10 receptions for 242 yards and five more touchdowns to help the Wolves to an 8-1 record and a share of the Big East Conference title with Reedsville and Cedar-Grove Belgium.

No. 8 Rebels get a tough match up with No. 1 Kenosha St. Joseph, in Div. 6

The win over the Hilltoppers last week plopped the Rebels into the postseason with a 4-3 Trailways Conference record and a date with top-seeded Lancers.

No matter, the Rebels will do what they do best – compete. Matthew Miller has been the heart of the Rebels all season long, throwing for 422 yards and two touchdowns while leading them with 613 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.