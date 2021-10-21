Several key matchups could make or break seven area teams in Level 1 of WIAA postseason

The Beaver Dam prep football team squeaked into Level 1 of the WIAA prep football postseason.
Barely.
The Golden Beavers desperately needed a win over Badger Large Conference rival Waunakee to end the regular season, but got thumped 50-12 to end the regular season.
The loss dropped Beaver Dam to 4-5 overall and 3-4 in the conference while the Warriors stayed undefeated and won the conference title outright.
Even with a below-500. conference record, the No. 8 seed Golden Beavers still made the playoffs in Division 2, but they’re traveling to top-seeded De Pere. The Red Birds are 8-1 on the season and are coming off a 35-7 drubbing of Green Bay Prebble to win the FRCC-North title outright.
The Red Birds have a lot of talent the Golden Beavers will have to defend. For instance, Gabe Herman threw for 854 yards and 13 touchdowns while also leading the team with 546 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.
The junior quarterback is a load to take down, towering over at 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds. The Beaver Dam defense will be forced to use multiple players to try to take him down when he takes off, which as the numbers show, he’s not afraid to do.
The Red Birds also have Devin Koskey, who is second on the team with 526 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Herman’s favorite target has been Jack May, who has caught 25 passes for 460 yards and eight touchdowns. Anders Davidson also caught 11 passes for 146 yards and three touchdowns.
Beaver Dam isn’t a slouch either. They’ll have plenty of weapons to go against De Pere’s defense.
Sophomore running back has been making a name with his play in the last several weeks as his 1,772 rushing yards ranks fourth among all running backs in the state according to WisSports.net. The 5-foot-11 running back also has 18 rushing touchdowns, which is one short of the top 15 among the state’s touchdown leaders.
The winner will advance to play the winner of No. 4 Hartford and No. 5 Kaukauna.
Déjà vu for Columbus in Division 4
The second-seeded Cardinals played seventh-seeded Lakeside Lutheran to end the regular season. The Warriors actually put up a fight against the Cardinals in the first quarter and a half, and led 14-7 at one point early on.
Then running back Colton Brunell said enough was enough and scored two touchdowns in four minutes to give the Cardinals a lead and quarterback Nathan Cotter connected with Braxton Nachreiner for another right before halftime to carry the Cardinals to a 49-21 thumping and an 8-1 overall record.
The victory also helped the Cardinals secure a share of the Capitol Conference title with Lake Mills, a team they had throttled 29-0 in Week 3 of the season. Their only loss came because of a forfeit to Big Foot due to COVID-related issues.
One blemish on the season for Columbus has lit a spark for the Cardinals as they’ve won their last four games. In large part due to Brunell running wild. He’s ran for 1,413 yards and an astounding 22 rushing touchdowns. Andrew Pfeffer is a nice change of pace for 614 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Cotter has thrown for 576 yards and nine touchdowns for the Cardinals as well.
Columbus will have to keep an eye on Levi Birkholz, who’s rushed for 510 yards and four touchdowns. Nathan Yaroch also ran for 434 yards and a team-high seven touchdowns. Kooper Mlsna doesn’t throw much but he’s completed 19 passes for 366 yards and six touchdowns. Birkholz has also completed 23 passes for four touchdowns, but he also has six interceptions on the season.
If Columbus can get past the Warriors this week, it will play the winner of No. 3 Lake Mills and No. 6 Kettle Moraine Lutheran.
Teams that need to step up in postseason
Mayville, Markesan and Cambria-Friesland squads all made the playoffs, but ended the regular season with a bitter taste.
The Cardinals had a chance to win the Flyway Conference title outright if they could beat Campbellsport. But falling behind in the first half spelled trouble last week and they couldn’t catch up and lost 18-13, forcing a share of the title with the Cougars and Saint Mary’s Springs.
Now the No. 5 Cardinals will play at No. 4 Brookfield Academy in Div. 5 this week while the No. 3 Cougars will host University School of Milwaukee.
The Cardinals have relied heavily on running back Blake Schraufnagel, who has ran for 1,437 yards and 23 touchdowns. Quarterback Adison Mittelstadt has thrown for 905 yards and 10 touchdowns as well.
Meanwhile, Brookfield held off Kenosha Christian Life 35-21 last week. The Cardinals will have to worry about quarterback Jonah Jensen who’s thrown for 1,532 yards and 19 touchdowns, and ran for a team-high 1,195 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Mayville’s secondary will have to heavily guard Maliq Crawfaro (35 catches, 589 yards, seven TDs) and Colton Green (40, 428, five).
The Hornets and Marshall went into last week’s contest undefeated in the Eastern Suburban and was playing for the outright title. Markesan lost 33-22 and are now hosting No. 7 Bonduel in Div. 6 this week.
Markesan’s Ryan Mast has been a beast, throwing for 322 yards and 11 touchdowns while also leading the Hornets with 885 yards and 12 touchdowns. His brother Tyler is second on the team with 547 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Caleb Stoll has also rushed for 418 yards and three touchdowns.
And finally, the Hilltoppers. Cambria-Friesland was shutout 32-0 by Fall River/Rio in a Trailways Conference matchup, but still made the playoffs in Div. 7 with a 4-3 conference record. No. 8 Cambria-Friesland will travel to No. 1 Hilbert this week, with the winner playing either No. 5 Randolph or No. 4 Black Hawk/Warren IL the following week.
Cambria’s Drake Burmania has done what’s been asked of him, throwing for just 269 yards and three touchdowns while Owen Jones picked up where he left off last fall. Jones leads the team with 837 yards and nine touchdowns, and seven catches for 139 yards and two touchdowns. Trevor Krueger has 460 yards and seven touchdowns. Isaac DeYoung is third on the team with 456 yards and six touchdowns.
The Wolves are partial to the run as Reed Breckheimer leads with 1,562 yards and 20 touchdowns. Sam Stumo is second on the team with 684 yards and 11 touchdowns while Austin Cullen also has 416 yards and four more touchdowns.
Breckheimer also leads the team with 10 receptions for 242 yards and five more touchdowns to help the Wolves to an 8-1 record and a share of the Big East Conference title with Reedsville and Cedar-Grove Belgium.
No. 8 Rebels get a tough match up with No. 1 Kenosha St. Joseph, in Div. 6
The win over the Hilltoppers last week plopped the Rebels into the postseason with a 4-3 Trailways Conference record and a date with top-seeded Lancers.
No matter, the Rebels will do what they do best – compete. Matthew Miller has been the heart of the Rebels all season long, throwing for 422 yards and two touchdowns while leading them with 613 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.
Gavin Grams has gotten the ball plenty of times as well, rushing for 478 yards and three touchdowns while Ayden Price has ran for 399 yards and six touchdowns. Another who’s seen some carries is Colton Pergande, who has 373 yards and four touchdowns on the season.
Rebels’ Clay Blevins leads the team with 13 catches for 268 yards and two touchdowns.
The defense for the Rebels will have to find a way to stop Lancers’ quarterback Jacob Ashmus, who has thrown for 1,245 yards and 21 touchdowns, to only four interceptions. Jayden Gordon also has ran for 685 yards.
Ashmus’ biggest threat through the air has been DeAndre Baptiste, who’s caught 27 passes for 465 yards and eight touchdowns. Andrew Alia has caught 24 passes for 387 yards and eight touchdowns. Luke Schuler doesn’t have nearly as many catches at 17, but he does have 291 yards and seven touchdowns through the air.
Randolph tries to keep streak alive
Since starting the 2021 regular season out with a 1-2 record, the Rockets have won their last six games, including last week’s 41-0 shutout against non-conference opponent Mishicot.
Now the Rockets travel to the Warriors for Level 1 of the Div. 7 playoffs.
Quarterback Nate Kok has done an outstanding job throwing for 689 yards and eight touchdowns, but he’s also been picked off eight times as well. He’s ran for 228 yards and seven touchdowns as well.
Traiton Lininger leads the team with 760 yards and seven touchdowns while fullback Bryce Rataczak has ran for 338 yards and six touchdowns.
Kok’s top two receiving threats have been Sam Grieger and Travis Alvin. Grieger leads the team with 21 catches for 371 yards and five touchdowns while Alvin has caught 15 passes for 260 yards and two touchdowns.
Alvin is also a stud on the defensive end, leading the team with 124 tackles, 22 have been for loss. He also has a pick-6 to boot.
Randolph will have to prepare for two quarterbacks. Braden Bohnsack has thrown for 331 yards and three touchdowns while Dempsey Schliem has thrown for 102 yards and a touchdown. They’ve combined to throw six interceptions, with Bohnsack having four of them.
Black Hawk’s Lucas Mitz has rushed for 905 yards and 11 touchdowns while Landen Mahoney has ran for 763 yards and 11 touchdowns as well.