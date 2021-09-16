Several Week 4 outcomes shape what to watch for in Week 5

It’s a tall order, but if the Golden Beavers can upset DeForest, it not only would wash away the bitter taste of last week’s defeat, it also likely would be a springboard for more good things to come.

Rocket men ready for Demons

Randolph snatched victory from the jaws of defeat last week, going from being shutout with a little under 9 minutes remaining against Fall River/Rio to winning 22-18, thus saving their season from the brink of disaster.

Now the challenge for the Rockets is to sustain the momentum they gained from that win and use it against Deerfield in another Trailways Conference clash.

The Demons are coming off a unique week that saw them add a win and a loss to their ledger on the same night, the result of Wayland not having a football team this fall.

Because the Big Red have had to forfeit all of their league contests, every other team gets a win added to their conference record but also is left with an open date to fill if they so desire. And Deerfield did just that, taking on East Dubuque (Ill.) and suffering a 58-20 defeat.

