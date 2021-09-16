Several Week 4 outcomes shape what to watch for in Week 5

As of halftime on Friday night, the 2021 high school football regular season in Wisconsin will officially be half over.
And by the final whistle, teams will be turning toward the homestretch.
Storylines are really beginning to take shape, and the plot is about to thicken.
The following is a look at what to watch for around the area in Week 5.
Golden opportunity for Beavers
Beaver Dam found itself in a shootout with Watertown last week and nearly won the draw. But the Goslingscame up with a red-zone stop in the final minute to preserve a 49-41 victory in what was the 99th meeting between the Highway 26 rivals.
Despite the loss, there is plenty to build on for the Golden Beavers, at least on the offensive side of the ball. And they’ll try and churn the positives from Saturday night’s game — it was played a day later than originally scheduled because there weren’t any available referees to officiate on Friday night — into victory this week when DeForest comes to town for another Badger Large Conference tilt.
It won’t be easy, though, as the Norskies are unbeaten (4-0, 2-0 in conference) and ranked third in Division 2 according to the WisSports.net Coaches Poll and sixth in the Large Division (schools with enrollments of 900 or more) by the Associated Press.
They certainly look the part of an elite team, having been a wrecking ball so far to the tune of 42.8 points per game and only 5.2 points allowed per game — only three touchdowns, two of them to Stoughton in a 40-14 Week 2 win and one to Oregon in a 36-7 Week 3 win.
The key to the Norskies’ offense has been the fact they’re balanced — quarterback Mason Keyes has completed 40-of-58 attempts (69.0 percent) for 661 yards, 12 touchdowns and zero interceptions while Cale Drinka is averaging 10.3 yards per attempt for a total of 455 yards, six TDs and zero fumbles.
Three wide receivers — Max Weisbrod, Brody Hartig and Deven Magli — have combined for 485 yards and eight TDs, and six different players in all have caught TDs from Keyes.
Beaver Dam (2-2, 1-1) doesn’t have the same kind of balance but the Golden Beavers are coming off their best offensive effort of the year — one that saw wide receiver Alex Soto shatter the program’s single-game receiving yards mark (172 by Zach Shoenberger in 2019) with 268 yards and tie the single-game receptions mark with 10.
His four TD catches also tied the single-game mark as did quarterback Cam Mendoza’s four TD passes tie the single-game record.
But it wasn’t all done through the air; Beaver Dam also rushed for 246 yards on 35 carries (7.0 per carry), led by sophomore Gabe Klatt’s 186 yards on 28 carries (6.6 per carry).
It’s a tall order, but if the Golden Beavers can upset DeForest, it not only would wash away the bitter taste of last week’s defeat, it also likely would be a springboard for more good things to come.
Rocket men ready for Demons
Randolph snatched victory from the jaws of defeat last week, going from being shutout with a little under 9 minutes remaining against Fall River/Rio to winning 22-18, thus saving their season from the brink of disaster.
Hollander, Kok-to-Grieger orchestrate unlikely comeback victory for Randolph football over Fall River/Rio
Now the challenge for the Rockets is to sustain the momentum they gained from that win and use it against Deerfield in another Trailways Conference clash.
The Demons are coming off a unique week that saw them add a win and a loss to their ledger on the same night, the result of Wayland not having a football team this fall.
Because the Big Red have had to forfeit all of their league contests, every other team gets a win added to their conference record but also is left with an open date to fill if they so desire. And Deerfield did just that, taking on East Dubuque (Ill.) and suffering a 58-20 defeat.
Quarterback Tommy Lees threw for 252 yards and three TDs with no INTs and Collin Klade had eight catches for 123 yards and two of the TDs, but there wasn’t much else in the way of notable stats for the Demons (1-3, 1-1) on that night.
Randolph also had a rough night, at least until crunch time. Just after Fall River/Rio had scored to go up 18-0, Nate Kok hit Sam Grieger for a 65-yard TD, Alex Hollander returned a punt 93 yards for a TD and Kok hit Grieger again for an 11-yard TD on fourth down to go in front 20-18 — with the last points coming on a meaningless safety.
The player to watch defensively for Randolph has been without question Travis Alvin, who at 6-foot-5 towers above the crowd in his middle linebacker spot and has 60 tackles (33 solo) with 11 tackles for loss and a sack.
Warriors looking for a win
Waupun showed great progress in the first two weeks of the year, winning twice to extend its winning streak to three dating back to the spring, when a victory over North Fond du Lac ended a lengthy skid that dated back to 2017.
But two straight losses have followed and now the Warriors will entertain a team with a winning record in Berlin (3-1, 1-1 East Central Conference).
Berlin, who is coached by Joe Stellmacher — a walk-on at Wisconsin who went on to make honorable mention All-Big Ten as a safety in 2005 and 2006 — has outscored opponents 34-9 in the first quarter and 52-19 in the third quarter.
What that means for the Warriors is that avoiding a big early deficit and being ready after halftime will likely be points of emphasis on Friday night.
The Indians rely on a talented ground attack that features Cade Martin (6.7 yards a carry for 599 yards and eight TDs), Cole Buttke (7.0, 320 and four) and Wyatt Hamersma (6.1, 195 and zero).
Quarterback Hunter Boegh has been solid, not spectacular, with a 43.8 completion percentage for 444 yards, four TDs and two INTs, equating to an 87.5 rating. His top target is Hamersma (eight catches, 213 yards, two TDs).
Waupun lost 32-16 to Sheboygan Falls last week but rallied from a 20-0 halftime deficit to make things interesting, momentum the Warriors are hoping carries over to this week.
Lucas Meyer (7.6 yards per carry, 272 yards, two TDs) and Ashton Campbell (5.0, 223 and three) have done the heavy lifting offensively for the Warriors, although three others have also chipped in with rushing TDs.
A win this week would definitely serve notice to the rest of the league that Waupun is making significant progress in the rebuild process, but a strong showing in defeat would also go a long way in that regard.
Rebels, Red Knights ready for battle
The flip side of Randolph’s improbable comeback was Fall River/Rio letting its three-score lead slip away, but the good news for the Rebels is that they don’t have to wait long to make amends.
A win this week against Oshkosh Lourdes (3-1, 2-0 Trailways) would be just what the doctor ordered and catapult the Rebels (1-3, 1-1) back into the conference title picture.
Lourdes, ranked eighth in Division 7 according to the WisSports.net Coaches Poll and honorable mention in the AP’s Small Schools poll (enrollments 300 and under) has looked vulnerable the last two weeks, walking a tight rope by scoring touchdowns in the final minutes of wins over Randolph (12-7 in Week 3) and Cambria-Friesland (26-22 last week).
The passing game has been the Red Knights preferred mode of attack, with QB Wade Lindahl completing 64.6 percent of his attempts for 636 yards, eight TDs and three INTs — good for a 105.5 rating.
Thomas Derleth (14 catches, 222 yards and four TDs), Adam Arnoldussen (11, 130 and 1), Dominic Kane (12, 118 and 2) and Joshua Pritzl (3, 62 and 2) have been Lindahl’s top targets, making up a receiving corps that’s hard to cover.
Perhaps the biggest thing going for Fall River/Rio is that even though last week ended in a loss, it was by the slimmest of margins and without conference lineman of the year candidate Gavin Wodill (team-high 27 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and three sacks) because he was out due to COVID-19 protocol.
Wodill will be back this week. And, one would think, his appetite will be especially big given the events of last Friday.
Other area games
- Johnson Creek is ranked ninth in Division 7 in the WisSports.net Coaches Poll and with an unbeaten record (4-0, 2-0 Trailways) looks well on its way to at least garnering a share of the league title. But the Bluejays would be wise not to sleep on Cambria-Friesland (2-2, 1-1), an old rival which after losing 24-0 to Pardeeville in Week 1 has rebounded to win 40-0 over Dodgeland and 52-8 over St. John’s Academies before last week’s close defeat to Lourdes. A win this week by the Hilltoppers would turn the Trailways Race upside down.
- Horicon/Hustisford was young entering the year and the MarshFalcons are finding that the 2021 campaign is amounting to baptism by fire, with no wins (0-4, 0-2 Capitol Conference), only 8.5 points per game on offense and a generous 45.0 points allowed per game. Things don’t get any easier this Friday as Watertown Luther Prep heads to Hustisford sporting a 3-1 record and a 1-1 mark in league play, likely stewing over last week’s 21-20 loss to Lake Mills and ready to make amends this week.
- Like Horicon/Husty, rival Dodgeland has also found the sledding to be tough in 2021, with an 0-4 mark overall, an 0-2 mark in Eastern Suburban play and just 11.5 points per game on offense while yielding 43.3 per contest. The Trojans will head to Cambridge (2-2, 1-1) on Friday to try and right the ship, if not in the win column then at least in terms of the margin of defeat.
- Markesan, loaded with nine returning starters from 2020 on offense and nine on defense and several others who came into the year with significant experience, has rolled to an unbeaten start (4-0, 2-0 Eastern Suburban). Week 5 could very well see that trend continue as winless Palmyra-Eagle (0-4, 0-2) will entertain the Hornets.
- Three teams are off to 2-0 starts in Flyway Conference play, and Mayville (3-1 overall) is one of them. Omro (0-4, 0-2) is not, and so the Cardinals, like Markesan, look poised to add another victory to the ledger this week when the Foxes come to town.
- Columbus (4-0, 2-0 Capitol), ranked sixth in Division 4 according to the WisSports.net Coaches Poll, was slated to play host to Big Foot (1-3, 0-2) but that game has been canceled. No reason has been provided for the cancelation.