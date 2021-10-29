Sophomore Colton Brunell breaks single-season rushing record in 26-6 Div. 4 Level 2 win over Lake Mills

COLUMBUS – Colton Brunell is just built different.

The running back for the second-seeded Columbus prep football team is listed at 6-foot-1 and weighs 200 pounds of muscle. What it means is the sophomore is a load to take down and opposing teams have had to endure the punishment he dishes out each week.

Third-seeded Lake Mills, which tied Columbus with matching 6-1 Capitol Conference records for the league title, has learned that the hard way as Brunell bulldozed his way for 235 rushing yards to lead the Cardinals to a 26-6 victory in Friday’ night’s second round of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs.

“This was a dog fight,” Columbus coach Andrew Selgrad said. “We knew they were going to give us this kind of game. They wanted us. … We knew they were going to do everything to try and stop him. You’ve got to give credit to the line for doing their job. Colton, every week I say this, he’s a special runner. He’s a tough, tough kid. Not only will he break a long one, but he’ll get you those tough yards. He’s special.”

The key word is special.

With Brunell’s 235 rushing yards, it puts him at 1,766 yards on the season, which breaks Nathan Roberts’ old record of 1,760 set in 1996, the year the Cardinals won the Div. 4 state championship.