Sophomore Colton Brunell breaks single-season rushing record in 26-6 Div. 4 Level 2 win over Lake Mills

COLUMBUS – Colton Brunell is just built different.
The running back for the second-seeded Columbus prep football team is listed at 6-foot-1 and weighs 200 pounds of muscle. What it means is the sophomore is a load to take down and opposing teams have had to endure the punishment he dishes out each week.
Third-seeded Lake Mills, which tied Columbus with matching 6-1 Capitol Conference records for the league title, has learned that the hard way as Brunell bulldozed his way for 235 rushing yards to lead the Cardinals to a 26-6 victory in Friday’ night’s second round of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs.
“This was a dog fight,” Columbus coach Andrew Selgrad said. “We knew they were going to give us this kind of game. They wanted us. … We knew they were going to do everything to try and stop him. You’ve got to give credit to the line for doing their job. Colton, every week I say this, he’s a special runner. He’s a tough, tough kid. Not only will he break a long one, but he’ll get you those tough yards. He’s special.”
The key word is special.
With Brunell’s 235 rushing yards, it puts him at 1,766 yards on the season, which breaks Nathan Roberts’ old record of 1,760 set in 1996, the year the Cardinals won the Div. 4 state championship.
“It’s crazy to me,” Brunell said. “At the beginning of the year, I didn’t even know I was going to be a running back. I went to a bunch of camps as a wide receiver. I was just trying to be the best athlete I could be.
“I don’t even know what to say. It’s awesome and it’s just the beginning, too, because I’m just a sophomore. And we’re going to keep going next week, too.”
The Cardinals advance to play at top-seeded Madison Edgewood next week, so Brunell has at least one more game to add to his season total – a season in which he’s only played in 10 games because their only loss of the season was a forfeit to Capitol Conference foe Big Foot in Week 5.
That’s the reason why the Cardinals had to share the league title with the L-Cats.
“They were claiming they were the conference champions,” Brunell said. “We knew we are the better team and we’ve already beat them 29-0 (in Week 3). Then they were claiming they were better than us. We had to tell them who’s boss.”
Brunell did that from the get go. After the Cardinals defense forced a game-opening three-and-out, Brunell scampered for a 73-yard touchdown run on his first play on offense. With a missed extra point, Columbus took a 6-0 lead with 7 minutes, 31 seconds left in the first quarter.
“That was awesome,” Brunell said. “It set the tone right away.”
Selgrad was pleased with the first play on offense going for a touchdown, but wished his team could’ve sustained that momentum. He described Friday’s game as a dog fight because it was two teams just going at one another.
Something had to give. And it did early in the second quarter when sophomore Brady Link forced Lake Mills receiver Michael Stenbroten to fumble, which was picked up by Columbus junior Malani Aragon at the Columbus 37-yard-line with 11:42 remaining before halftime.
“We’ve been working on forcing fumbles this week and we forced one,” Brunell said. "That was awesome.”
Four plays later, Brunell found paydirt with a 5-yard touchdown run to go up 13-0 with 10:30 left before halftime.
Columbus kicker Corbin Hynes would give the Cardinals a 16-0 halftime lead with a 38-yard field goal as time expired.
Lake Mills had some success early in the third quarter, as running back Carson Lund scored on an 8-yard rushing touchdown with 8:58 left. However, a failed run play for two points was unsuccessful, keeping the deficit at 16-6.
The Cardinals defense came to play against the L-Cats. Lake Mills could only garner 44 rushing yards, but quarterback Caden Belling completed 12 of 25 passes for 145 yards. However, Lake Mills had two interceptions, one of them on a fake punt and the other on a halfback option pass in the second half, making it three takeaways for the Cardinals on the night.
As for Columbus, Selgrad knew his offense might have trouble with the pass because of both the wind and Lake Mills stacking the box. Quarterback Nathan Cotter completed 1 of 7 passes for 18 yards, which was to senior Andrew Pfeffer late in the third quarter.
It led to a 33-yard field goal with 7:53 left to raise the lead up to 19-6 for the Cardinals.
“We did get that huge pass play that flipped the field for us and finally got things going in the second half,” Selgrad said. “We know people are going to stack the box. We’ve just got to account for it. We practice for it.”
Cotter rounded out the scoring for Columbus with a 17-yard scamper on an option play where he faked handing it to Brunell up the middle and found daylight to the right side. It raised the lead up to 26-6 with 2:25 left.
Many L-Cats went after Brunell up the middle, which freed up space for Cotter.
“It’s not a surprise because everybody does that,” Selgrad said of loading the box to stop Brunell. “We’re a running football team.”
It’s a sign of respect for Brunell because he’s that good, and Selgrad understands that, but acknowledges it’s more than just his sophomore running back.
“It’s a testament to our whole team,” Selgrad said. “Colton, he gets those hard yards, but he doesn’t do it without his O-line. Being a receiver in a run game can be a thankless job and they’re blocking their butts off out there. They’re doing a good job. It’s awesome for Colton. I’m so proud of him. Just being a sophomore, he’s got a bright future ahead of them.
“It’s really a team thing. This team should be proud of that record.”
