Spring season brought up challenges, but many who played in it saw it as a positive

The COVID-19 pandemic caused a major stir to the prep football scene in Wisconsin last season.
The WIAA allowed for teams to opt out of a fall season and shift to an alternative spring season that went from mid-March into early May.
Area coaches entering the 2021 season, now back to its traditional schedule, see both pros and cons as a result of the fall/spring split a season ago.
“It’s definitely been a unique challenge,” first-year Reedsburg coach Calvin Zenz said. “Just the turnaround; normally things being done in January, February and into March, as far as equipment and organizing things, trying to do that this fast and at a new place, trying to get turned around in a couple months is quite difficult.”
Zenz, who is coaching a Reedsburg team that played in the fall, spent the last several seasons at Columbus after current Mayville coach Scott Hilber left the program following the 2016 season. Zenz’s replacement at Columbus is former Fond du Lac defensive coordinator Andrew Selgrad.
All three coaches said that a spring season was needed, given the wide range of COVID-19 case numbers and varying guidelines across the state.
“I would say for the most part it gave the kids a chance to play,” Selgrad said. “They worked really hard in the offseason, especially for those seniors. After such a weird spring previously, baseball and all that stuff getting cancelled, they deserved an opportunity.”
Beaver Dam coach Brock Linde is entering his second season and one positive he’s noticed this fall is the players’ and coaches’ retention of the playbook and overall sense of the game is much better than it has been in years past for those that played in the spring.
“Having a lot of experienced players back is really helpful as far as retention is concerned, but also not having that distance of nine months between seasons compared to three months between seasons,” Linde said. “It’s just kept our install schedule ahead of schedule. We’re able to put in more and not get back to the basics as much as we’ve needed to as far as the install is concerned.
“Certainly we’re putting in the same amount of individual focus as we always have, but just putting in the plays and concepts is taking a lot less time.”
Zenz agreed that since coming over from Columbus, football was still fresh in his mind.
“I probably haven’t done as much offseason studying as I normally would do,” Zenz said with a chuckle. “So I probably don’t have any more new ideas to throw at myself, so that’s probably going to make my life a little bit easier.”
Linde mentioned that during summer contact days and the beginning of camp in August, there are always false start penalties and other mental mistakes of the like. But the communication and correction of those mistakes has been better and quicker since they’ve only been off for 3½ months.
That’s sped up the development for many of the programs coming from the spring — almost like a headstart over the ones that played in the fall.
“That question came up when they were playing in a spring, that this is a great chance for them to get those extra practices,” Baraboo coach Steve Turkington said of the advantage some fall coaches perceived the spring teams would get. “It’s almost like the spring is extra practices for this season.”
However, Turkington, whose team played in the fall, went on to say that’s not how he saw the spring season. He looked at it with an eye for the seniors on the team and wouldn’t want them to get overlooked in preparation for the upcoming fall season.
“I’d want them to get everything I could out of it, and I wouldn’t want to shortchange them,” he said. “I’m sure that’s happened where seniors get looked over because they’re trying to build for next season, but I think most coaches are so focused on that group that they don’t do that.”
Multiple young players had the opportunity to play in the spring at Columbus, but most of their seniors played as well.
“For us at Columbus, they had a really good spring season,” Selgrad said. “It was a great way to kickstart this season. They’ve tasted success. That’s a thing we can work with. For us at Fond du Lac, obviously it was a very successful spring season. I want to take what I learned from there and bring it to Columbus.”
One of the potential issues teams playing in the spring worried about was fatigue in the fall caused by such a short turnaround.
Linde said he’s definitely had to take into account what his players’ bodies can withstand, both mentally and physically.
“For those kids that might be feeling burned out because they’ve been at the grind for a long time, we’re very understanding of their physical capacity and of their mental capacity,” he said. “I wouldn’t say practices have changed a whole lot, but I think what we expect out of kids physically has changed, especially as those kids have really been working hard for a couple consecutive months without much of a break.”
Near the end of the spring season many of the players had traditional spring sports like baseball or track. By the end of football in the spring, for a two-week period, football had to share players with other sports. And when it was over, players went right into the traditional spring seasons without much time off.
Then they only got a month and a half or two months to recoup when spring sports were done, but they were still expected to show up for weightlifting and offseason contact days during that time off.
“Hopefully there’s not a lot of injuries in general,” Zenz said. “There are going to be some kids that played in the spring that might have had a fairly significant injury, that they’re still recovering from.
“Our kids (at Reedsburg) might have had time to rehab it, maybe get a surgery or something, and other kids might not have had that opportunity. That would be the spot where I think that will help (having played in the fall).”
Like Reedsburg, Portage also played during the fall season. Coach Shane Haak felt like injuries can happen at any time and that it’s impossible to say if players were more injury prone playing in the spring versus the fall.
“Sometimes they happen at unfortunate times and that’s part of it, so it’s impossible to say as well,” he said. “Guys can unfortunately get hurt playing other sports as well, or in the summer and other seasons. Obviously we never want that to happen, but unfortunately it’s part of the game.”
With all that going on during the summer, then add in a new coach mid-stride like with Selgrad at Columbus or Zenz in Reedsburg, and the offseason could feel rushed.
Zenz left for the Beavers mid-summer and Selgrad said he applied to be the head coach while on vacation in June and July. He didn’t get a full month, maybe two weeks, to prepare for contact days in July and then camp in August.
“I was thrown into the fire and I wish I would’ve had an offseason because there are a lot of small things people don’t think about,” Selgrad said. “As a head coach, you’ve got to manage more than just schemes. With coaching, it’s all the budgets and where everything is.”
Linde had some more time to prepare with his coaching staff, but while he only had a few months, he said he didn’t see it as being rushed.
“If anything there was just a greater sense of urgency to make sure that we valued the weight room and we valued the time that we had together,” said Linde, whose team had a few close games not go its way this past spring. “We’re close. We’re knocking at the door and we’ve just got to make a few pushes here and there to make a few close games go our way. I think the short offseason reminded our kids of the amount of work they need to put in, in a short amount of time to come out on the winning side in those close games.”
Hilber and Linde also said family vacations posed a problem during the spring and summer as well.
“Many families were unable to reschedule important family vacations around spring break and we were forced to adjust,” Hilber said. “However, in some circumstances that allowed us to build more depth.”
But all the teams have gotten through it and have moved their focus towards the upcoming fall season. In most cases, many who played in it saw it as a positive.
“From the organizational standpoint in the spring season was a tremendous challenge, but it’s prepared me and the rest of the staff,” Linde said. “If we can handle the spring season as an organization, then this fall season is a cake walk.
“I think from organizing everything with all those moving parts that a football program includes, I think the spring season really put a lot of pressure on us to get organized, but that’s probably the best way to learn is to get through those obstacles.”
Badger Small football preview: 10 players you need to know this season
Luna Larson, sr., QB/LB, Baraboo
Larson had his hands all over the Thunderbirds’ resurgence last fall. The 6-foot, 190-pound Larson totaled a team-high 77 tackles (32 solo), four tackles for loss, three sacks and three forced fumbles to earn WFCA Large Schools All-State honors. He also was a second-team selection as an all-purpose player on The Associated Press 2020 All-State team (for the fall season). The NCAA Division I recruit rushed for more than 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns, while passing for 785 more and eight more scores.
Kane Mahoney, sr., RB/LB, Baraboo
Already a varsity regular for the Thunderbirds entering his third varsity season, Mahoney looks to become an even more significant contributor this fall. The 5-foot-10, 160-pounder helped on both sides of the ball last season, rushing for 207 yards and four scores on 33 carries, good for third on the team. Defensively, Mahoney added 28 tackles, including a dozen solo, to go along with six sacks, three tackles for loss and an interception return for a touchdown.
Drew Evans, sr., OL/DL, Fort Atkinson
The 6-6, 250-pound Evans will be a key lineman for Fort Atkinson, including on offense, where he’ll be leading the way for senior running back Alec Courtier. Fort Atkinson coach Nick Nelson likes Evans’ work ethic and what he brings to the team, saying: “You can’t help notice him when he’s playing.”
Tyler Dahlhauser, sr., WR/DB, Monona Grove
Dahlhauser was a first-team selection as a defensive back on the AP All-State team for the alternate season in the spring. He also was a WFCA All-Region selection last spring at defensive back. The 5-9, 175-pound Dahlhauser had a team-high 59 tackles, including 44 solo takedowns, and totaled six tackles for loss, four sacks, a pair of forced fumbles and an interception. Offensively, he caught 18 passes for 376 yards and six touchdowns.
Tyler Buechner, jr., RB, Mt. Horeb/Barneveld
Buechner had a breakout sophomore campaign during the alternate fall season and Mount Horeb/Barneveld coach Bret St. Arnauld expects Buechner to be a threat on offense due to his speed, quickness and vision. He rushed for 277 yards and three scores over four games.
Ethan Bleich, sr., RB/LB, Portage
The 5-foot-8 Bleich is a punishing back who rushed for 265 yards and six touchdowns on 48 carries in three games last season. The strong start (88.3 yards per game, 5.5 yards per attempt) was cut short by a torn anterior cruciate ligament, but he’s scheduled to return this season.
Jaden Kikkert, sr., WR/DB, Portage
Primarily a run-first team, Kikkert added a great receiving option to the Warriors last fall. The 6-foot-1, 165-pounder hauled in 21 catches for 304 yards and a pair of touchdowns, good for 14.5 yards per reception and 43.2 yards per game. Kikkert, one of the top sprinters on the Warriors track and field team this past spring, boasts plenty of breakaway speed to become a top deep threat.
Bryant Yanke, sr., QB, Reedsburg
Yanke, a dual-threat quarterback, accounted for almost 1,000 total yards of offense in his first year under center for the Beavers, including a team-high 404 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 128 attempts. He also threw for 526 yards and four more scores and could be more of a passing threat this fall with his top three receiving threats also back.
Damien Wright-Rodriguez Jr., sr., QB, Sauk Prairie
Wright-Rodriguez Jr. showed promise during the Eagles’ winless season last fall. The 6-2, 165-pound dual-threat signal-caller threw for 440 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also was a running threat, adding 250 yards rushing in his first year as starter.
Barrett Nelson, sr., OL/DL, Stoughton
After transferring to Fall River/Rio last year, Nelson is back with the Vikings this fall, according to Stoughton coach Jason Becker. Nelson, who has orally committed to the University of Wisconsin, had a stellar junior season, earning first-team All-Trailways Conference honors as an offensive and defensive lineman. The 6-foot-6, 250-pounder adds plenty of size up front to an already deep line that includes Gabe Rousseau, who’s orally committed to Minnesota State-Mankato.