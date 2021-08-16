Spring season brought up challenges, but many who played in it saw it as a positive

That’s sped up the development for many of the programs coming from the spring — almost like a headstart over the ones that played in the fall.

“That question came up when they were playing in a spring, that this is a great chance for them to get those extra practices,” Baraboo coach Steve Turkington said of the advantage some fall coaches perceived the spring teams would get. “It’s almost like the spring is extra practices for this season.”

However, Turkington, whose team played in the fall, went on to say that’s not how he saw the spring season. He looked at it with an eye for the seniors on the team and wouldn’t want them to get overlooked in preparation for the upcoming fall season.

“I’d want them to get everything I could out of it, and I wouldn’t want to shortchange them,” he said. “I’m sure that’s happened where seniors get looked over because they’re trying to build for next season, but I think most coaches are so focused on that group that they don’t do that.”

Multiple young players had the opportunity to play in the spring at Columbus, but most of their seniors played as well.