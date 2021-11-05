'Standard' setting season for Baraboo comes to close with 29-13 loss to Rice Lake in state quarterfinals

Roller-coaster rides don’t get much more topsy-turvy than the one the Baraboo football team went on Friday night.
From the brink of getting blown out and then back, fourth-seeded Baraboo very nearly extended its program-best playoff push another week before ultimately succumbing to third-seeded Rice Lake in a 29-13 loss, ending the T-Birds’ season in the WIAA Division 3 state quarterfinals.
Prior to this season, the T-Birds were 3-9 in nine previous playoff appearances. They almost equaled that win total in the span of three weeks, advancing beyond the second round for the first time ever.
“It is,” eighth-year T-Birds head coach Steve Turkington said, “a season that should set a standard for every Baraboo football team that comes after it.”
He went on to say that it wasn’t just the playoff push that set the standard, or even the overall record. It was the way the team did it.
Seniors came out for the team as underclassmen even though their roles might not have been big, and the stuck with it, committing to the weight room and to sharpening their competitive edge in other sports as well.
“We had 20 seniors — this is the first time in my eight years that we had more than 15 seniors. And that’s how you win in football — you have numbers,” Turkington said. “For Baraboo to have a successful football program year after year, that’s what we need. It’s not hard. You don’t have to be super talented to do it.
“It is just doing the right thing and doing it in numbers.”
The road came to an end Friday night. But it certainly did so in respectable fashion.
Rice Lake (10-2) led 8-0 at halftime then took the second half-opening drive 62 yards in 11 plays, making it 14-0 with 5 minutes, 53 seconds to go in the third quarter.
Baraboo (9-3) stuffed the two-point conversion run but would go three-and-out on the ensuing possession, failing to do anything to tilt momentum its way.
And Rice Lake, starting near midfield at its own 44-yard-line, then threatened to put Baraboo’s season on life support. But on 4th-and-1 at Baraboo’s 34-yard-line, the Warriors couldn’t move the sticks — they were an inch or two short — and the T-Birds would soon make things interesting again.
“Anytime you can get a stop against these guys the way they run their offense,” Turkington said of the bulldozing Warriors, “it builds some confidence. If you don’t, they’re going to get chunks of yards and they’re going to keep running the clock on you.
“We just needed to get the ball back.”
The T-Birds did just that with that fourth-down stop. But there would be some of tug-of-war with Rice Lake — and with themselves — before they would, in fact, add intrigue back into the game.
Luna Larson’s 3-yard run on 4th-and-1 kept Baraboo from going three-and-out and on the very next play Luke Vittengl hauled in a 21-yard catch from Larson to move the ball to Rice Lake’s 34-yard-line. Later, an 11-yard-run by Larson moved it to the 23, but then on 1st-and-10 Baraboo was flagged for a chop block that made it 1st-and-29 from the 42.
On 2nd-and-29, Larson ran it 14 yards to make for a more manageable third down, but he would fumble the snap costing the T-Birds the yardage he had just gained, making it 4th-and-28 from the 41.
He got it all back and then some.
Larson scampered off the left side, cut back all the way across the field and then raced in for a TD to make it 14-7 in the most improbable way imaginable — with a long TD run even less likely to work than a Hail Mary.
“That’s just Luna Larson being Luna Larson,” Turkington said of the talented 6-foot-2, 220-pound senior who has yet to make a college decision but has NCAA Division I offers to pick from. “When you get in those situations you’ve got to give your best player the ball. So that’s what we did.”
It was, indeed, the play call—for Larson to run it. He wasn’t improvising.
“He just makes those plays — he’s just special,” Turkington said. “I think he’s the best player in the state. There’s not a lot of teams that are going to get away with that, but we did several times this season.”
The T-Birds still needed to slow Rice Lake after that, though. And they did.
A false start to begin the ensuing possession made it 1st-and-15 for the Warriors, and they never got back in front of the sticks, punting on 4th-and-12 to go three-and-out.
Three plays later, Larson raced 52 yards up the left sideline — weaving his way through traffic before finding room to sprint away — to hit paydirt and make it 14-13 with 8:07 to go in the fourth quarter.
“They do a good job on defense, so it was a small window,” Turkington said of the play call to the short side of the field. “But our guard kicked out and our tackle led up through there, and if you give Luna that kind of space he’s going to score.
“It was perfect, to be honest with you, the way we ran it. He exploited the space he had.”
Unfortunately for Baraboo, though, the extra point would be blocked by Alex Belongia and the comeback ended up stalling out.
Rice Lake got the ball back and went 69 yards in six plays, taking a 20-13 lead with 5:22 to go when Belongia ran between the hashes for a 25-yard TD score on 4th-and-3. The Warriors then made it a two-possession game with Remi Wager’s two-point conversion run that made it 22-13.
Turkington credited Belongia for the run and not any kind of breakdown on defense, saying that it was just “a really good athlete making a play.”
But he did add that the difference in the game came down to blocking and tackling — Rice Lake was just a little bit more sound in the trenches and managed to matriculate the ball up the field just a little bit better.
“If we were a little bit more sure on our tackling, it might have been a different outcome,” he said. “When we have them stopped for a yard and then they add two more by dragging us, that adds up.
“We were just trying to find ways to stop them, and we weren’t able to do that.”
Larson was injured on Belongia’s TD run — a counter play to the left that he cut up field — and wasn’t able to return for Baraboo’s ensuing possession, which ended without a first down and an eventual turnover on downs.
Rice Lake then hammered the final nail in the coffin with a 19-yard run by Easton Stone followed one play later by Carson Tomesh’s 2-yard plunge to paydirt, making it 28-13 before Jace Fitzgerald hit the extra point.
It wasn’t how Baraboo wanted the script to end, but the loss does nothing to tarnish how special this season has been for the T-Birds, Turkington said.
“I’m super proud of these boys,” he said. “This is heartbreaking for us tonight, but I think in the coming days they’re going to look back and they’re going to reflect on the season that they had, and they’re going to be very, very proud of themselves.”