'Standard' setting season for Baraboo comes to close with 29-13 loss to Rice Lake in state quarterfinals

Roller-coaster rides don’t get much more topsy-turvy than the one the Baraboo football team went on Friday night.

From the brink of getting blown out and then back, fourth-seeded Baraboo very nearly extended its program-best playoff push another week before ultimately succumbing to third-seeded Rice Lake in a 29-13 loss, ending the T-Birds’ season in the WIAA Division 3 state quarterfinals.

Prior to this season, the T-Birds were 3-9 in nine previous playoff appearances. They almost equaled that win total in the span of three weeks, advancing beyond the second round for the first time ever.

“It is,” eighth-year T-Birds head coach Steve Turkington said, “a season that should set a standard for every Baraboo football team that comes after it.”

He went on to say that it wasn’t just the playoff push that set the standard, or even the overall record. It was the way the team did it.

Seniors came out for the team as underclassmen even though their roles might not have been big, and the stuck with it, committing to the weight room and to sharpening their competitive edge in other sports as well.