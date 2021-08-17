 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Talented trio and experience aplenty have Poynette football envisioning success
0 Comments
alert

Talented trio and experience aplenty have Poynette football envisioning success

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Brock Chadwick

Poynette's Brock Chadwick (top) hammers Orfordville Parkview/Albany's Brennan Brewster during a game this past spring on March 26. 

 SEAN DAVIS, Capital Newspapers Archives

Poynette saw only six players graduate following the conclusion of the 2020 alternate fall season this past spring, meaning a lot of guys are back.

Three of them stand out from the crowd, though.

And those three — seniors Brock Chadwick, Dylan Elsing and Jimmy Heath — will be the ones the Pumas look to in the hopes of turning the program’s fortunes.

“When you talk about leaders and lynch pins and things like that,” Pumas coach Greg Kallungi said, “those three guys would be the first guys that come to mind.”

With the exception of Heath, who broke his hand right before halftime in the first game last season, they have resumes befitting their coach’s confidence.

Chadwick (wide receiver/defensive back) and Elsing (running back/inside linebacker) both were picked as second team All-COVID-Large Conference (a one-year-only makeshift conference of area teams forced to play in the spring instead of the fall because of the pandemic) on both sides of the ball last season.

And both are ready to leave an even bigger imprint on things this season, now in the South Central Conference instead of the Capitol North as a result of statewide realignment that went into effect following the 2019 campaign.

“He’s got good speed, he’s got real good athleticism and he’s got a nose for the football,” Kallungi said of Chadwick. “And on offense, he’s a tough kid to deal with in space so when we get him the ball in space that’s huge. And he’s also an aggressive, confident kid. So he’s the type of kid you like to have out there on the field on both sides of the ball.”

GALLERY: Poynette football looking to claw out more wins in 2021

+8 
+8 
Owen Bahr, Dylan Elsing
+8 
+8 
Brock Chadwick and Jaden McCormick
+8 
+8 
Jimmy Heath
+8 
+8 
Brock Chadwick
+8 
+8 
Dylan Elsing

Chadwick averaged 6.3 yards per carry on 14 carries this past spring, hitting paydirt once. He also was 3-of-5 on passes for 104 yards with one touchdown and an interception and caught 11 passes for 97 yards.

On defense, he was third on the team in tackles and had an interception.

Elsing, meanwhile, led the team in solo tackles (25) and total tackles (50) and also had one tackle for loss and three interceptions.

On offense, he averaged 9.6 yards per carry on 19 carries, had 11 catches for 149 yards and scored one TD rushing and one receiving.

“He’s kind of your prototypical fullback and middle linebacker. He likes to hit people,” Kallungi said. “But he also, at the fullback spot, can get downhill when we give him the ball. He broke a couple 50 yard runs during the spring.

“To return two guys who were able to play at that caliber in the spring is huge.”

Quick hits: Everything you need to know on Portage area football teams this fall

Heath doesn’t have the previous stats to highlight his potential this fall, but the ceiling is certainly not low.

“He’s probably the fastest kid on our team,” Kallungi said. “On defense he’ll play some at safety and some at linebacker, and then on offense he’ll be at kind of a couple different backfield spots — we’ll play him a lot at running back and he’ll also get some touches at quarterback.

“He’s definitely an athletic kid and we want to make sure we get the ball in his hands.”

Those three are just the tip of the iceberg for a Poynette team loaded with returnees, meaning the Pumas are optimistic that the combination of having just finished their 2020 season 3½ months ago (so momentum hasn’t dissipated much) and not needing to fit new starters into a bunch of positions should mean greater success than the 1-4 record they put up in the spring and the 2-7 mark they posted in 2019.

“They’ve been a great bunch to coach,” Kallungi said. “Going into our five summer contact days that we had in July, we all commented as coaches — and noticed the fact — that our attendance for those seemed to be better than normal years. Summers are tough, where guys are being pulled in a lot of different directions — whether it’s family trips or work schedules or other sports. It seems like in those summer contact days especially, it’s hard to get everybody there.

“But we had great attendance for those. Guys are ready to work and it’s carried over and it’s been the same in fall camp. They’re excited to get back to a normal fall football season.”

 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jacksonville Jaguars season outlook: Tim Tebow cut

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News