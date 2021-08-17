Talented trio and experience aplenty have Poynette football envisioning success

Poynette saw only six players graduate following the conclusion of the 2020 alternate fall season this past spring, meaning a lot of guys are back.
Three of them stand out from the crowd, though.
And those three — seniors Brock Chadwick, Dylan Elsing and Jimmy Heath — will be the ones the Pumas look to in the hopes of turning the program’s fortunes.
“When you talk about leaders and lynch pins and things like that,” Pumas coach Greg Kallungi said, “those three guys would be the first guys that come to mind.”
With the exception of Heath, who broke his hand right before halftime in the first game last season, they have resumes befitting their coach’s confidence.
Chadwick (wide receiver/defensive back) and Elsing (running back/inside linebacker) both were picked as second team All-COVID-Large Conference (a one-year-only makeshift conference of area teams forced to play in the spring instead of the fall because of the pandemic) on both sides of the ball last season.
And both are ready to leave an even bigger imprint on things this season, now in the South Central Conference instead of the Capitol North as a result of statewide realignment that went into effect following the 2019 campaign.
“He’s got good speed, he’s got real good athleticism and he’s got a nose for the football,” Kallungi said of Chadwick. “And on offense, he’s a tough kid to deal with in space so when we get him the ball in space that’s huge. And he’s also an aggressive, confident kid. So he’s the type of kid you like to have out there on the field on both sides of the ball.”
Chadwick averaged 6.3 yards per carry on 14 carries this past spring, hitting paydirt once. He also was 3-of-5 on passes for 104 yards with one touchdown and an interception and caught 11 passes for 97 yards.
On defense, he was third on the team in tackles and had an interception.
Elsing, meanwhile, led the team in solo tackles (25) and total tackles (50) and also had one tackle for loss and three interceptions.
On offense, he averaged 9.6 yards per carry on 19 carries, had 11 catches for 149 yards and scored one TD rushing and one receiving.
“He’s kind of your prototypical fullback and middle linebacker. He likes to hit people,” Kallungi said. “But he also, at the fullback spot, can get downhill when we give him the ball. He broke a couple 50 yard runs during the spring.
“To return two guys who were able to play at that caliber in the spring is huge.”
Heath doesn’t have the previous stats to highlight his potential this fall, but the ceiling is certainly not low.
“He’s probably the fastest kid on our team,” Kallungi said. “On defense he’ll play some at safety and some at linebacker, and then on offense he’ll be at kind of a couple different backfield spots — we’ll play him a lot at running back and he’ll also get some touches at quarterback.
“He’s definitely an athletic kid and we want to make sure we get the ball in his hands.”
Those three are just the tip of the iceberg for a Poynette team loaded with returnees, meaning the Pumas are optimistic that the combination of having just finished their 2020 season 3½ months ago (so momentum hasn’t dissipated much) and not needing to fit new starters into a bunch of positions should mean greater success than the 1-4 record they put up in the spring and the 2-7 mark they posted in 2019.
“They’ve been a great bunch to coach,” Kallungi said. “Going into our five summer contact days that we had in July, we all commented as coaches — and noticed the fact — that our attendance for those seemed to be better than normal years. Summers are tough, where guys are being pulled in a lot of different directions — whether it’s family trips or work schedules or other sports. It seems like in those summer contact days especially, it’s hard to get everybody there.
“But we had great attendance for those. Guys are ready to work and it’s carried over and it’s been the same in fall camp. They’re excited to get back to a normal fall football season.”
Area football preview: 10 players you need to know this season
Colton Brunell, soph., TE/LB, Columbus
Making an impact at the varsity level as just a freshman is quite the feat, but Brunell did so with ease this past spring. The 6-foot-1, 182-pounder starred on both sides of the ball for the Cardinals, but especially on defense, logging a third-best 38 tackles, including 10 solo takedowns, to go along with four tackles for loss, five sacks, a pair of fumble recoveries and two interceptions. Brunel also added nine catches for 163 yards and a score.
John Appelfeldt, sr., OL/DL, Dodgeland
A second-team All-Eastern Suburban Conference selection last fall on both sides of the ball, Appenfeldt was a positive motor for the slogging Trojans. The 6-4, 260 pounder notched 23 tackles last season, including 14 solo in just six games with one tackle for loss. And as the anchor of the Trojans offensive line, he was one of the only things moving forward for a unit that was usually stuck in reverse.
Gavin Wodill, sr., OL/DL, Fall River/Rio
Standing at just 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, Wodill isn’t the biggest lineman, but he certainly knows how to throw his weight around. The senior was a force on both sides of the ball for the Rebels, earning two-way first-team All-Trailways Conference honors. Wodill paced Fall River/Rio defensively with 29 tackles, including 12 solo, to go along with seven tackles for loss and three sacks. Meanwhile, on offense he helped the Rebels rack up 1,122 total yards, including 716 yards and five scores on the ground.
Lucas Heyroth, sr., RB/OLB Lodi
The younger brother of 2017 AP State Player of the Year Jacob Heyroth, Lucas Heyroth proved he’s a lot like big brother this past spring. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound running back/outside linebacker earned two-way All-Region honors and was an honorable mention All-State pick by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association for carrying the ball, and for good reason. Heyroth finished with 779 yards and seven scores on just 91 touches in the five-game alternate fall season, good for an average of 155.8 yards per game and 8.6 yards per attempt. On defense, he also accounted for 23 tackles (17 solo), as well as nine tackles for loss, six sacks and a forced fumble. And after taking home three gold medals from the WIAA Div. 2 state track and field meet, Heyroth will be hunting more gold this fall.
Mitchell Lane, Sr., OL/DL, Lodi
The Blue Devils offense was successful as ever this past spring piling up over 2,000 total yards and 27 touchdowns. While his name wasn’t on the stat sheet much, Lane played a big hand in that success. The 6-foot-2, 285-pounder garnered Small Schools Honorable Mention All-State honors, as well as a spring All-Region pick, from the WFCA in helping pave the way for the Blue Devils.
Spenser Lehman, sr., QB, Mauston
In his first season as the starting signal caller last fall for the Golden Eagles, Lehman looked like a seasoned pro. The 5-foot-10, 140-pound righty earned first-team All-South Central Conference honors and for good reason, throwing for a league-best 1,023 yards with 14 touchdowns to just four interceptions. Lehman was extremely efficient as well, completing 74-of-106 passes for a 69.8 completion percentage while averaging 146.1 yards per game.
Mekhi Baradji, sr., RB/LB, Necedah
A pass-catching running back has become a prized commodity in football, and Baradji was just that for coach Chris Rice. The 5-10, 172-pounder accounted for 925 total yards in the alternate fall season season, leading the Cardinals in rushing with 695 yards and four touchdowns on 78 carries (115.8 yards per game), and receiving with 12 catches for 230 yards and another score. His success wasn’t limited to the offensive side either as Baradji added 36 tackles, including 13 solo, as well as three fumble recoveries with one returned for a touchdown, an interception, a forced fumble and a tackle for loss.
Derek Lindert, sr., RB/DB/WR, Pardeeville
While he missed his junior season last year, opponents shouldn’t sleep on Lindert this fall. The Bulldog had a phenomenal sophomore season in 2019, rushing for 1,182 yards and 14 touchdowns on 208 carries, good for 118.2 yards per game and 5.7 yards per attempt. The 6-foot, 165 pounder also had nine catches for 209 yards and another score to garner first-team All-Trailways Large Conference honors and added 61 tackles (36 solo) on defense to boot for second-team all-league recognition.
Dylan Elsing, sr., TE/LB, Poynette
Anywhere and everywhere, anything and everything. It’s an apt description of what Elsing did for the Pumas this past spring. A true jack-of-all-trades, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound tight end/linebacker was a two-way second-team All-COVID Large Conference selection after leading the Pumas in rushing and tackling, while finishing second in receiving. Elsing anchored the Poynette defense with 50 tackles (25 solo) as well as three interceptions. Offensively, he had 183 yards rushing and a touchdown on 19 carries (9.6 yards per attempt) and added 11 catches for 149 yards and a score.
Matt Getgen, sr., RB/ILB, Wisconsin Dells
Either with the ball in his hands or hunting it on defense, Getgen was all over the field for the Chiefs last fall. A solid two-way starter, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior earned first-team All-South Central Conference honors at inside linebacker after tallying 33 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and an interception. Getgen also added 208 yards of total offense, including 128 on the ground on 26 carries, a number that should go up this season.