Talented trio and experience aplenty have Poynette football envisioning success

Poynette saw only six players graduate following the conclusion of the 2020 alternate fall season this past spring, meaning a lot of guys are back.

Three of them stand out from the crowd, though.

And those three — seniors Brock Chadwick, Dylan Elsing and Jimmy Heath — will be the ones the Pumas look to in the hopes of turning the program’s fortunes.

“When you talk about leaders and lynch pins and things like that,” Pumas coach Greg Kallungi said, “those three guys would be the first guys that come to mind.”

With the exception of Heath, who broke his hand right before halftime in the first game last season, they have resumes befitting their coach’s confidence.

Chadwick (wide receiver/defensive back) and Elsing (running back/inside linebacker) both were picked as second team All-COVID-Large Conference (a one-year-only makeshift conference of area teams forced to play in the spring instead of the fall because of the pandemic) on both sides of the ball last season.

And both are ready to leave an even bigger imprint on things this season, now in the South Central Conference instead of the Capitol North as a result of statewide realignment that went into effect following the 2019 campaign.