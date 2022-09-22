The Beaver Dam, Watertown rivalry is a family affair for the Linde family

Jeff Linde and his wife, Sue, will hop in their car along with their two grandchildren and make the 27-minute trip down Highway 26 to go to the Badger Large Conference game between Beaver Dam and Watertown.

It’s a rivalry that began in 1904 between the Golden Beavers (0-5, 0-3 Badger Large) and Goslings (0-5, 0-3).

Jeff Linde played in it.

His two sons, Brian and Brock, played in it.

“You’re going back more than 100 years of games, and I’m 50 years of it back,” Jeff Linde said. “I would say the biggest rivalry (in program history) would be Watertown.”

Jeff Linde was the starting quarterback for the Golden Beavers for the 1971 and 1972 seasons under coach Charlie McDonald. He found success against Watertown, helping the Golden Beavers defeat the Goslings 14-6 as a junior then threw a game-winning, 21-yard touchdown to Mike Miller to win 18-14 as a senior.

Linde said his favorite victory over the Goslings was beating them his senior year, which also happened to be Watertown’s homecoming.

“It was a big game. Watertown was a heavy favorite,” he said. “They had a good quarterback by the name of Jerry Reason. He was an all-conference quarterback as a junior. He was one of the big quarterbacks of the (Little Ten Conference).

“It was a hard-fought game, but we won. … That was probably my best game as a senior. That’s 50 years ago.”

How coaches use versatile athletes to put them in positions to best benefit the team Players create a team-first mentality by willingly moving positions, whether from a skill position to offensive or defensive line, or vice versa.

Linde’s oldest son, Brian Linde, followed in his footsteps as the Golden Beavers’ starting quarterback during the 2000 and 2001 seasons. Like his father, Brian Linde led the Golden Beavers to a 32-14 victory during Homecoming as a junior then followed it with a 41-0 dismantling of Watertown as a senior.

Brian Linde said his team produced more than 500 yards of total offense during those two games because “we had some pretty special athletes on our team.”

And just like his father, Brian Linde's senior year win came on the Goslings’ homecoming.

“That’s a big deal,” Brian Linde said. “Any time you get a win is huge on a Friday night, but beating them was always cool. The thing that stands out the most for me was it was their homecoming. When you can go into another place and ruin their homecoming like that, that’s always a huge deal.”

Brian Linde said even though both games he played in were blowouts, a touchdown pass to his best friend and classmate Adam Wuesthoff during the shutout was one he still remembers.

“I actually threw a really good pass to him and he almost dropped it because he said he’s always used to catching my wobbly ducks I would throw to him,” Brian Linde said.

3 things we learned about WiscNews-area high school football through 5 weeks We've learned quite a bit this season about how offenses are evolving. Here are the latest case studies.

Brock Linde was two years younger than his brother Brian. His time to shine as a running back and defensive back came during the 2002 and 2003 seasons.

“It was always fun watching my brother play against these teams that I didn’t really know anything about,” Brock Linde said. “Being in middle school when he was in high school, we wouldn’t play the same program. To hear from those upperclassmen, his friends and him that they were developing these rivalries and competitiveness against Oconomowoc, Watertown or against West Bend or whoever it was at the time, that just fueled me when I got up to high school.”

When the youngest Linde did get to play on the varsity squad in 2002 and 2003, the Golden Beavers defeated the Goslings 13-12 in double overtime his junior year but lost 22-19 his senior year.

The double-overtime game for Brock Linde was extra special because Linde knocked running back Mike Gallman out of bounds inside the 1 yard-line on a failed 2-point conversion.

“I chased him down and pushed him and everybody was looking at the refs to see what call he was going to make,” Brock Linde said. “It went our way.”

See how WiscNews-area teams fared in The Associated Press high school football poll Lodi made its debut in the Medium Division top-10 while three other area teams made their debuts.

The Goslings have gotten the better of the rivalry the last nine meetings, which gives Watertown a 55-41-3 advantage over Beaver Dam, according to WisSports.net. The last time Beaver Dam beat Watertown came in 2011, when the Golden Beavers prevailed 51-42 at home.

And it’s no longer a Little Ten Conference game since the league dissolved after the 2016 season and both teams ended up in the Badger Conference — Beaver Dam in the Badger North and Watertown in the Badger South. However, the two still met in nonconference.

Homeschool sisters, increased hunger fueling Portage volleyball to best start in eight years A first-time coach, largely inexperienced roster and surprise incoming players have made for quite the melting pot, but it appears to be the Warriors' recipe to success.

The teams didn’t play in 2019 or 2020, but both are now in the Badger Large since conference realignment in 2021. And Brock Linde gets a different perspective on the rivalry since becoming coach of the Golden Beavers. He suffered his first loss to Beaver Dam's rival last season.

“We’ve talked about it before and I told Brock the long-term goal is to get that number back to the Beaver Dam side,” Brian Linde said. “It’s going to take a while, but it’s something that you can strive for. You can always put that on your calendar as a huge game. One of those goals you want to obtain every year is beat Watertown. I think they’ve got a really good shot at beating Watertown Friday night.”