'They were more like a three seed': Markesan upset by 'battled-tested' Auburndale in Div. 6 playoffs

MARKESAN — On paper, this was an upset.
But No. 6 seed Auburndale’s 19-9 victory over second-seeded Markesan in Friday night’s second round of the WIAA Division 6 prep football playoffs really wasn’t much of an upset at all — at least not in Markesan head coach John Dunlavy’s estimation.
“They’re not a six. They’re really not. You saw what they did to the three seed last week,” Dunlavy said of the Eagles coming in soaring high following a 63-32 victory over third-seeded Necedah in the opening round. “We knew that they weren’t a six seed — they were more like a three seed, and they played like it tonight. They played like it last week.”
“They play in a tough conference, so they’re battle-tested for this stuff, too,” he added of the Marawood, a league he considers to be the best in Div. 6.
That showed in a big way in the second half Friday night.
Trailing 2-0 at halftime thanks to a first-quarter safety — Gavin Campnell blocked a punt in the end zone with 5 minutes, 15 seconds gone by — the Auburndale (9-2) offensive found its footing in the third quarter.
After the two sides traded punts to start the quarter, the Eagles got the ball at Markesan’s (8-3) 41-yard-line and needed only 3 minutes and six plays to take their first lead of the night, going in front 6-2 when Alex Willfahrt raced to the left pylon on a reverse for a 14-yard touchdown with 3:56 to go in the quarter.
But Markesan answered. Ryan Mast found Caleb Stoll for 10 yards on 4th-and-6 from Auburndale’s 20-yard-line to keep a promising drive alive and two plays later Tyler Mast surged up the middle from two yards out to make it 9-6.
“We changed our formation a little bit and got to the perimeter a little better in the second half than we did in the first half, and by doing that we were able to open up some holes on the inside,” Dunlavy said of how it was his team’s offense was finally able to get in gear after the sluggish first two quarters.
That would be Markesan’s only TD of the night, however.
And it wouldn’t be enough.
Evan Scholl’s 38-yard run and a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty tacked onto the end of it set up Trayton Weber’s 6-yard TD strike to Timothy Schmitt in the back of the end zone on 3rd-and-goal for a 13-9 lead with 8:32 to go in the fourth quarter, and then the Hornets had a promising drive snuffed out by penalties on the ensuing possession.
The Hornets marched to Auburndale’s 9-yard-line and had 2nd-and-5 from there before a false start, a holding call and a sack made it 3rd-and-30 from the 34.
Two straight incomplete passes followed — the first on a traditional drop back and the second on a trick play — and the Eagles would take over and go 66 yard in six plays, the drive capped by Weber’s 47-yard TD run along the right sideline on a QB keeper.
The two-point conversion failed so the score remained 19-9, but an interception by Blake Raab on Markesan’s last-ditch effort to pull off what would have been a remarkable comeback sealed the Hornets’ fate.
“We didn’t get off the field when we needed to,” Dunlavy said. “We blew some assignments which allowed them to get some big plays — there were some moments where we should have got off the field but we missed some assignments.
“That’s what it came down to.”
As a result, Auburndale’s Cinderella story — if you want to call it that, given Dunlavy’s assessment of the Eagles’ being much better than their seed — continues, now having a date with top-seeded Colby in next week’s state quarterfinals.
And Markesan’s season comes to a close.
There are only seven teams in the state celebrating when their season ends, so the Hornets aren’t alone in meeting this fate.
But it still stings.
“We thought we were a team that could go a little farther,” Dunlavy said. “You never like to see it end when it does. We had a great group of kids this year, too. I’m proud of heck to be their coach.”
It’s a group that for the most part will be back next year, with only 13 seniors departing among the 32 players on the roster.
Dunlavy is hopeful that this loss will pay dividends in 2022.
“Hopefully they use that as a little bit of motivation,” he said of the feeling that this loss marked a premature end to the 2021 campaign. “I think we do have some kids who will use that to their benefit as well, looking forward.”
Still, Dunlavy isn’t counting this season as a failure by any means.
“We enjoyed these kids, being around them every single day in practice. They did everything we asked, day in and day out — they worked their tails off all year. As a coach, what else can you ask?” he said. “That’s just fun to be around, and I’m going to miss the heck out of them.”
