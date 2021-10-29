'They were more like a three seed': Markesan upset by 'battled-tested' Auburndale in Div. 6 playoffs

But Markesan answered. Ryan Mast found Caleb Stoll for 10 yards on 4th-and-6 from Auburndale’s 20-yard-line to keep a promising drive alive and two plays later Tyler Mast surged up the middle from two yards out to make it 9-6.

“We changed our formation a little bit and got to the perimeter a little better in the second half than we did in the first half, and by doing that we were able to open up some holes on the inside,” Dunlavy said of how it was his team’s offense was finally able to get in gear after the sluggish first two quarters.

That would be Markesan’s only TD of the night, however.

And it wouldn’t be enough.

Evan Scholl’s 38-yard run and a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty tacked onto the end of it set up Trayton Weber’s 6-yard TD strike to Timothy Schmitt in the back of the end zone on 3rd-and-goal for a 13-9 lead with 8:32 to go in the fourth quarter, and then the Hornets had a promising drive snuffed out by penalties on the ensuing possession.

The Hornets marched to Auburndale’s 9-yard-line and had 2nd-and-5 from there before a false start, a holding call and a sack made it 3rd-and-30 from the 34.