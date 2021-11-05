"This is for him": Mayville dedicates 34-27 WIAA Div. 5 victory over Campbellsport after junior Nick Hughes

CAMPBELLSPORT – Quarterback Adison Mittelstadt was playing with a heavy heart Friday night, just like the rest of his Mayville prep football teammates.
His best friend, junior Nick Hughes, passed away from a car accident he was in on Sunday. As a show of respect, Mittelstadt changed his jersey number from No. 12 to No. 13 for Friday’s WIAA Division 5 state quarterfinal game against Flyway Conference foe Campbellsport — the same number Hughes wore when he played for Mayville’s prep boys soccer team.
And Mayville also came through with a 34-27 victory, one the Cardinals dedicated to Hughes.
“It means a lot,” Mittelstadt said. “It was a tough week for everyone in our school, our community, but we got the job done. (Nick) was my best friend. It’s all about Nick right now and who we’ve got next week. We’re going to go get a dub for him.”
“This is all for him,” running back Blake Schraufnagel added. “He’s too young to go out like that. We just put our mind on him and played for him. What would he want us to do? He would want us to play hard, so that’s what we did for him.”
Mayville will advance to play fourth-seeded Belleville, which defeated second-seeded Brodhead/Juda 35-20.
Mittlestadt didn’t have a great night, only throwing for 42 yards on 3 of 8 passing.
“We wanted to get a win for Adison, but more importantly we wanted Adison to play well and respond the right way,” Mayville coach Scott Hilber said. “When you’re playing for a friend, you play as well as you can. … He’s just such a great general of this team. He’s got the coolness about him.”
His running back, Schraufnagel, also was cool on Friday night. The junior ran for 235 yards and three touchdowns to help the fifth-seeded Cardinals advance past the the third-seeded Cougars.
“I’ll give all the credit to the line,” Schraufnagel said. “They make my job very easy. It’s been fun running behind them.”
The Cougars had defeated the Cardinals, 18-13 to end the regular season to put the Flyway Conference title in a three-way share between Mayville, Campbellsport and Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs.
“It’s a big statement for us,” Schraufnagel said. “The last time we played them, we came out a little mentally unstable and had a lot of mental mistakes. We didn’t have coach and it wore down on us.”
This marks the first time Mayville coach Scott Hilber has won a Level 3 playoff game in six attempts.
“This is my sixth Level 3 game in my career and it’s the only one I’ve won,” Hilber said with a smile. “My nephew calls it the Level 3 curse. … We’ve had some close calls and some we probably should’ve won, could’ve won or did win, but this is the one that finally broke through.”
And it was against a dominate run game by the Cougars, who were led by Joseph Gardner with 215 yards and a touchdown. Gardner’s first touchdown was a 55-yarder just 17 seconds after Schraufnagel had ran for a 68-yard touchdown. It tied the game at 7-apiece.
“He’s a great player,” Schraufnagel said.
Campbellsport’s Cole Kaehne would give the Cougars a 14-7 lead 9 seconds into the second quarter from 1 yard out.
Schraufnagel responded at 8:48 when he scampered for a 30-yard touchdown, but a missed extra point put the Cougars up 14-13.
“I’m not taking (the ball) away from him because he’s one of the hardest working kids I’ve ever seen in my entire life,” Hilber said of Schraufnagel. “He earned every opportunity to be here. I’m not taking him off the field. As long as he wants to play, he’s playing. … He’s an absolute freaking warrior.”
Campbellsport responded when Kaehne ran in for a touchdown from 4 yards out with 3:39 left in the first half to go up 21-13.
Schraufnagel got his third touchdown of the night on a 28-yard touchdown run with 6:34 left in the third quarter. A failed pass attempt kept the Cougars with a 21-19 lead.
The Cougars raised the lead to 27-19 when quarterback Mitchell McCarty scored on a 1-yard QB sneak with 3:06 left in the third quarter.
The Cardinals responded with a 10-play drive that ended with Ty Hockers bulldozing his way in for a 1-yard touchdown with 10:46 left in the game. After Schraufnagel converted on a two-point conversion run, the Cardinals tied the game at 27-apiece.
Mayville’s defense forced Campbellsport to punt on its next possession. The Cardinals responded by driving down the field and Braedon Vollmers scoring from 5 yards out to give Mayville a 34-27 lead and the eventual victory.
“We just had to keep our composure,” Schraufnagel said of what his team had in mind heading into the fourth quarter. “I think with the turnovers the last time we played them, we lost our composure. We just had to keep our minds into it.”
Mayville 7 6 6 15 — 34
Campbellsport 7 14 6 0 — 27
M — Schraufnagel 68 run (Rodriguez-Kayser kick), 7:15, 1st
C — Gardner 55 run (Guell kick), 6:58, 1st
C — Kaehne 1 run (Guell kick), 11:51, 2nd
M — Schraufnagel 30 run (kick failed), 8:48, 2nd
C — Kaehne 4 run (Guell kick), 3:39, 2nd
M — Schraufnagel 28 run (pass failed), 6:34, 3rd
C — McCarty 1 run (kick blocked), 3:06, 3rd
M — Hocker 2 run (Schraufnagel run), 10:46, 4th
M — Vollmer 5 run (Rodriguez-Kayser kick), 4:43, 4th
TEAM STATS
First downs — M 20, C 18. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — M 42-321, C 44-241. Passing yards — M 42, C 107. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — M 3-8-0, C 5-20-1. Fumbles-lost — M 1-1, C 0-0. Penalties-yards — M 3-15, C 3-25.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: M ― Schraufnagel 23-235, Vollmers 11-50. C ― Gardner 29-215.
Passing: M ― Mittelstadt 3-8-0-0-42. C ― McCarty 5-20-0-1-107.
Receiving: M ― Vollmer 2-19, Hardesty 1-23. C ― Willacker 3-54.
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.