"This is for him": Mayville dedicates 34-27 WIAA Div. 5 victory over Campbellsport after junior Nick Hughes

“We wanted to get a win for Adison, but more importantly we wanted Adison to play well and respond the right way,” Mayville coach Scott Hilber said. “When you’re playing for a friend, you play as well as you can. … He’s just such a great general of this team. He’s got the coolness about him.”

His running back, Schraufnagel, also was cool on Friday night. The junior ran for 235 yards and three touchdowns to help the fifth-seeded Cardinals advance past the the third-seeded Cougars.

“I’ll give all the credit to the line,” Schraufnagel said. “They make my job very easy. It’s been fun running behind them.”

The Cougars had defeated the Cardinals, 18-13 to end the regular season to put the Flyway Conference title in a three-way share between Mayville, Campbellsport and Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs.

“It’s a big statement for us,” Schraufnagel said. “The last time we played them, we came out a little mentally unstable and had a lot of mental mistakes. We didn’t have coach and it wore down on us.”

This marks the first time Mayville coach Scott Hilber has won a Level 3 playoff game in six attempts.