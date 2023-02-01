Trailways adding a new football team to the mix for 2023 only

I've had two schools call me to check on our openings for this coming (Fall 2023) football season.



St Mary Catholic is joining the conference for one season to become our 8th school and create a closed conference for Weeks 3-9.#wisfb — 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗹𝘄𝗮𝘆𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 (@TrailwaysConf) January 26, 2023

The Trailways Conference released a tweet on Jan. 26 saying it would have Neenah St. Mary Catholic join in football only for the 2023 season.

“Our schools unanimously voted to bring them in next year just for one year,” Trailways Conference commissioner Rich Fronheiser said. “It’s just to essentially give us a full schedule. We are treating them like a conference member next year. They’re eligible to have all-conference awards and all the other stuff that goes with that.”

The Trailways Conference had one hole to fill because St. John’s Northwestern Military Academy dropped its varsity team and will only host a junior varsity schedule in 2023. In 2024, the school will transition to 8-man football and could be in the Southeast Conference under the proposed conference realignment by the WIAA.

The Lancers didn’t host a varsity schedule last season, dismissing it as it was just beginning last fall.

“In my past experience, both as a coach and AD, if you have a hole in your schedule in the middle of the season, you do a lot of scrambling trying to fill that,” said Cambria-Friesland coach Jim Bylsma, who found Kenosha Christian to fill the Week 9 hole.

The Hilltoppers won the conference title last season with a 7-0 record. With an enrollment of 97 this season, they only had 31 players according to the roster listed on WisSports.net.

“At our size, it is so hard to find nonconference opponents of similar size,” Bylsma said. “It’s my understanding (St. Mary Catholic is) still quite a bit bigger than us, but they fit the parameter of some of the other people we’ve been looking at. Anytime you can fill out your conference schedule, I think it’s a blessing nowadays.”

The Zyphers had been participating in 8-man football the previous four seasons, but instead of waiting until 2024 to switch to 11-man football they decided to join the Trailways Conference.

“We didn’t want to wait for the realignment,” St. Mary Catholic athletic director Matt Schoultz said, referring to the proposed realignment set to take place in 2024 that would have the Zyphers in the Eastern Wisconsin Conference. “We wanted to start playing 11-player this coming season. It worked out that we were able to. They helped us out and we helped them out by making an eight-team conference.”

The Zyphers didn’t participate in the postseason during any of the four seasons in 8-man because WIAA rules state schools over 200 enrollment aren’t eligible. In 2022, St. Mary Catholic had 247 enrolled according to the WIAA website.

“We’ve built the program back up to where we think we’ll be competitive and we have the numbers to sustain playing 11-player football now,” Schoultz said. “The goal this whole time was for us to get back to 11-player football. We feel we’re at the point to be able to do that now with our numbers.”

That first season in 2019, the team consisted of 18 players and finished 1-8. The Zyphers have since grown the program to over 50 players this past season and have gone 21-4, including back-to-back undefeated regular seasons (8-0 in 2022, 9-0 in 2021).

The Zyphers will not be eligible for the 2023 postseason under the WIAA regulations, which state, “Schools must declare for 8-player or 11-player tournament eligibility by October 15 in even years to be considered for a two-year placement in 8-player or 11-player tournament series. Programs are not eligible to transition from 8-player to 11-player or 11-player to 8-player competition or tournament or join a cooperative team during a required two-year assignment. Any school, 11-player or 8-player, changing to 8-player or 11-player outside the designated realignment process will be ineligible for playoffs for the following two-year realignment schedule. They would not become eligible until the following two-year realignment cycle.”

Fronheiser said the Zyphers would be eligible for conference awards such as all-conference recognition and could earn a conference title.

Bylsma likes the challenge because it’s another bigger school the Hilltoppers can take on.

“No matter who we got, they were going to be bigger than us,” Bylsma said. “They’re 200-whatever enrollment, or whatever they’re at, they’re still twice as big as us. That’s the norm for us lately, that every team we’ll play against is bigger than us. They were very interested in getting into our conference. It’s my understanding that the Trailways has a lot of interest from teams that are new or rebuilding wanted to join the Trailways.”

