Unbeaten teams look to keep rolling as prep football season heads into turn

With the first three weeks of the prep football season in the books, teams officially turn the page to the middle third of the 2021 campaign.

While there's still plenty of season left to unfold, some teams have established themselves in the early running of conference title races. Portage is off to its first 3-0 start since 2007 while Lodi is also unbeaten at 3-0 and continues to be a contender in the Capitol Conference.

Meanwhile, Pardeeville suffered its first loss but showed it can compete in a wide-open Eastern Suburban. The intrigue of conference games will only increase the rest of the season, starting with Friday's second set of league tilts.

Here are the area's top games to watch this week:

Warriors' defense set for test

Defense hasn’t traditionally been Portage's strong suit, especially stopping the run; however, the Warriors have certainly flipped the script so far this season.