Waupun football coach Ron Walters resigns one week before season's start

WAUPUN — Ron Walters resigned as the Waupun football coach seven days before the start of the season was set to begin.

He stated via text that leadership views concerning the repairs of Veterans Memorial Football Field or investing in the new athletic complex at the high school differed between himself and Waupun athletic director Doug Disch.

Walters, who was 3-13 across three seasons, said he turned in his resignation Tuesday morning.

“He must’ve been thinking about it,” Disch said. “I’m sure it wasn’t a decision he made haphazardly. It’s fortunate that we’re not into games, yet. We’re only just over a week into (practice) this season. That’s not awful, but it would’ve been better if it was in the offseason.”

Soon after Walters resigned, Disch informed the Waupun coaching staff and it had a coaches meeting where defensive coordinator Adrian Harmsen, who also is a middle school and high school science teacher, was voted to take over as the interim coach.

“It was a shock to all of us,” said Harmsen, who graduated from Waupun in 2015. “It’s a tough loss for the program. We’re going to miss him. We’re just hoping for the best of him.”

Harmsen, who played football at Winona State until 2020, has been with the program the last two seasons and will continue to be the defensive coordinator. He’s been excited since taking over the coaching position.

“Being the head coach, it’s my first time ever being a head coach,” Harmsen said. “It’s going to be a brand new experience. I’m really looking forward to the team. Nothing’s really changed. We’re excited to keep going. With the guys, their spirits are high. Yes, it was a real bummer for everybody when they heard it, but we’re a team, we’re a family and we’re just going to keep going.”

Harmsen said it’s always been a dream to be a head football coach, and now he gets to test it out this season with his alma mater.

“This is something that I’ve been striving for,” Harmsen said. “I know I’m a young coach and this is something I would’ve liked to get. This is probably not the way I would’ve liked to get it, but I know I’ve got a lot to learn and a lot ahead of me.

“There’s going to be a lot of struggles and a lot of headaches, but there’s going to be a lot of fun along the way as well. It’s going to be a big learning process.”

Harmsen said he wants what’s best for the program.

“For me, I have a strong passion for the sport and I know that where my heart is to make the program as best it can be,” the 25-year-old said. “I’m going to make mistakes, but we have such a great community here that’s going to be behind my back and really support the team program itself. I’ve gotten a lot of encouragement.”

After the season is when Disch said they will go through a formal coaching search, which he did talk to Harmsen about.

“I told him this is an opportunity for him to test it out and see if this is the right time for him to apply for that head coaching job,” Disch said. “He gets a chance to prove himself. He also told me this is something that was his eventual goal. Obviously, none of us were planning on it for this season. If he enjoys it this season, has success and continues to move the program forward, I would encourage him to apply, but we’ll do a more formal process after the season is over.”