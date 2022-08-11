Waupun football coach Ron Walters resigns one week before season's start

WAUPUN — Ron Walters resigned as the Waupun football coach seven days before the start of the season was set to begin.
He stated via text that leadership views concerning the repairs of Veterans Memorial Football Field or investing in the new athletic complex at the high school differed between himself and Waupun athletic director Doug Disch.
Walters, who was 3-13 across three seasons, said he turned in his resignation Tuesday morning.
“He must’ve been thinking about it,” Disch said. “I’m sure it wasn’t a decision he made haphazardly. It’s fortunate that we’re not into games, yet. We’re only just over a week into (practice) this season. That’s not awful, but it would’ve been better if it was in the offseason.”
Soon after Walters resigned, Disch informed the Waupun coaching staff and it had a coaches meeting where defensive coordinator Adrian Harmsen, who also is a middle school and high school science teacher, was voted to take over as the interim coach.
“It was a shock to all of us,” said Harmsen, who graduated from Waupun in 2015. “It’s a tough loss for the program. We’re going to miss him. We’re just hoping for the best of him.”
Harmsen, who played football at Winona State until 2020, has been with the program the last two seasons and will continue to be the defensive coordinator. He’s been excited since taking over the coaching position.
“Being the head coach, it’s my first time ever being a head coach,” Harmsen said. “It’s going to be a brand new experience. I’m really looking forward to the team. Nothing’s really changed. We’re excited to keep going. With the guys, their spirits are high. Yes, it was a real bummer for everybody when they heard it, but we’re a team, we’re a family and we’re just going to keep going.”
Harmsen said it’s always been a dream to be a head football coach, and now he gets to test it out this season with his alma mater.
“This is something that I’ve been striving for,” Harmsen said. “I know I’m a young coach and this is something I would’ve liked to get. This is probably not the way I would’ve liked to get it, but I know I’ve got a lot to learn and a lot ahead of me.
“There’s going to be a lot of struggles and a lot of headaches, but there’s going to be a lot of fun along the way as well. It’s going to be a big learning process.”
Harmsen said he wants what’s best for the program.
“For me, I have a strong passion for the sport and I know that where my heart is to make the program as best it can be,” the 25-year-old said. “I’m going to make mistakes, but we have such a great community here that’s going to be behind my back and really support the team program itself. I’ve gotten a lot of encouragement.”
After the season is when Disch said they will go through a formal coaching search, which he did talk to Harmsen about.
“I told him this is an opportunity for him to test it out and see if this is the right time for him to apply for that head coaching job,” Disch said. “He gets a chance to prove himself. He also told me this is something that was his eventual goal. Obviously, none of us were planning on it for this season. If he enjoys it this season, has success and continues to move the program forward, I would encourage him to apply, but we’ll do a more formal process after the season is over.”
KICKOFF 2022: 10 must-watch high school football games
Pardeeville vs. Poynette, Aug. 26
Despite being separated by just 14 miles, Columbia County foes Pardeeville and Poynette haven’t met in the regular season in a dozen years. The Bulldogs and Pumas were set to end that drought last season before close contacts with COVID-19 within Poynette’s team put the kibosh on last year’s first meeting since the 2009 WIAA Division 5 playoffs. The two sides will tee it up again in Week 2 looking to prove which neighbor is best.
(ABOVE: Pardeeville's Eyob Smith tackles Cambria-Friesland quarterback Drake Burmania from behind during their season-opening game last year.)
Randolph vs. Fall River/Rio, Sept. 2
A rematch of last season’s Week 4 Trailways Conference match-up Randolph, which finished second behind Oshkosh Lourdes in league standings, tallied 22 unanswered points in the final 8 minutes, 31 seconds to escape Fall River/Rio 22-18. The Rebels which went 3-3 to close out the conference season and squeak into the playoffs with a 4-3 conference record, have a first-year head coach in Josh Haas. He came over from reigning Division 1 runner-up Sun Prairie.
(ABOVE: Randolph's Bryce Rataczak (2) runs between the tackles trying to get by Fall River/Rio's Matthew Miller (10) during the first half of a Trailways Conference game last season.)
Beaver Dam vs. Sun Prairie East, Sept. 9
There’s a little bit of the unknown for Beaver Dam when the Golden Beavers take on Sun Prairie East. Sun Prairie split up into two high schools and moved from the Big Eight Conference last year to the Badger Large Conference this season. The Cardinals will keep most of their coaching staff from last season and Week 4 will be the first time the Golden Beavers take on one of the Sun Prairie schools.
(ABOVE: Beaver Dam's Camron Mendoza, left, rips off a long run during the Golden Beavers' 14-6 win over Milton last last season. Mendoza and Co. must deal with another revolving door schedule this fall, including the unknowns of reigning Division 1 state runner-up Sun Prairie East following the district's addition of a second high school.)
Mauston vs. Wisconsin Dells, Sept. 16
Mauston and Wisconsin Dells played an instant classic in Week 9 last season with the Chiefs gutting out a thrilling 40-32 win to end their 36-year South Central Conference title drought. While the annual clash won’t close the regular season, it should still serve as an early season climax in Week 5 and should go a long way in determining who sits atop the SCC throne.
(ABOVE: Wisconsin Dells' Braden Buss avoids a tackle attempt by Mauston's Kyle Dahl during last year's South Central Conference game.)
Portage vs. Milton, Sept. 23
The 2021 season was filled with milestones for Portage, which ended a 14-year playoff drought, had a winning season and won its homecoming game. The Warriors’ home stretch toward another postseason berth starts with their homecoming clash with the Red Hawks in Week 6, the teams’ conference crossover game. Like Portage, Milton will be keen on continuing its recent run of success and this game could be a tipping point for either side.
(ABOVE: Portage's Ian Karpelenia races to the outside during last year's Badger Small Conference game against Reedsburg.)
Columbus vs. Madison Edgewood, Sept. 23
This Week 6 match-up will be a rematch of the game that wasn't. Columbus and Edgewood were set to do battle in the WIAA Division 4 state quarterfinal last season, but that game never happened. Instead, the No. 2 Cardinals faced off against No. 5 Kewaskum after No. 1 Crusaders had to forfeit its season due to use of an ineligible player. With a guaranteed chance to square off this season, the Crusaders likely won’t want to waste their shot against the reigning league champs.
(ABOVE: Columbus' Colton Brunell runs for a 73-yard touchdown during last year's WIAA Division 4 Level 2 playoff football game against Lake Mills.)
Beaver Dam vs. Watertown, Sept. 23
This will be the 100th meeting between the former Wisconsin Little Ten rivals. According to WisSports.net, the rivalry between the Golden Beavers and Goslings dates back to 1904 and is the 16th-longest series in state history. Last year’s meeting was a track meet as Watertown edged out a 49-41 win, and sparks could fly again when they meet in Week 6.
(ABOVE: Rivals Beaver Dam and Watertown met last year on the gridiron for the first time since 2018 after they joined the Badger Conference.)
Reedsburg vs. Baraboo, Sept. 30
Calvin Zenz had a bumpy first season with Reedsburg going 2-7, but a highlight of that season was edging the T-Birds, 21-20, in Week 7. The loss pretty much knocked Baraboo out of the Badger Small Conference title race and knotted up the state’s longest-running rivalry series at 64-64-6. These two will continue that storied rivalry in Week 7 this year, but for the first time in the Mississippi Valley Conference with plenty more than bragging rights at stake.
(ABOVE: Reedsburg's Bryant Yanke (10) lifts Mark Othmer after his interception in the final minute of last season's win over rival Baraboo.)
Baraboo vs. Onalaska, Oct. 7
While this may be the T-Birds’ first Mississippi Valley Conference meeting with the Hilltoppers, the two teams have very recent history. Baraboo and Onalaska have squared off each of the last two seasons trading wins, including a 28-21 victory at Onalaska in Week 1 last year. Both teams’ playoff hopes may be on the line in the rubber match in Week 8.
(ABOVE: Baraboo and Onalaska have met each of the last two seasons, trading road wins.)
New Lisbon vs. Bangor, Oct. 14
While New Lisbon was one of the biggest surprises of the Scenic Bluffs Conference last season, no one was surprised by the Cardinals as Bangor won its eighth straight league title. And after ending its five-year playoff drought last fall, New Lisbon is looking to prove it didn’t waste all the tricks up its sleeve by pushing for a share of the SBC title for the first time since 2013. A win over the reigning champs in Week 9 could be what fuels the Rockets’ title dreams.
(ABOVE: New Lisbon and Ashton Pfaff, left, broke through into the playoffs last season for the first time since 2016.)