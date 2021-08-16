Waupun football folds lifting into practice schedule, hopes tweak turns program's fortunes

Every prep football program stresses how important the weight room is to success on the field, and the same goes for practice reps.
Waupun has made them one and the same — literally.
“It’s a culture change for us. We’re going to try to make it a part of their everyday practice routine,” Waupun coach Ron Walters said of starting every practice with 30 minutes in the weight room.
As much a part of the reason for doing it that way, though, is that lifting and practicing at the same time — as opposed to lifting in the morning and practicing in the afternoon, or vice versa — makes it easier on everyone’s daily schedule.
“Since we’re doing it before practice,” senior running back and linebacker Lucas Meyer said, “I think we’re going to have a lot more kids coming.”
“We tried to go ahead and make sure that when everybody can get here, which is football practice time, we’ll take the half an hour and we’ll attack it from there,” Walters added. “And we try to do some team building in there, too. We’ll have some fun events every day. We’ll break away and have a little contest — ropes or box jumps or something like that — and have a little fun in there and get some team morale going.”
And then that energy translates onto the practice field right after — or at least that’s the idea.
Also adding to the energy at practice this season is that the Warriors have more kids on the team than in recent years, a good first step for a program that just this past spring — while competing in the WIAA’s 2020 alternate fall season created for teams that couldn’t play at the normal time of year due to the pandemic — snapped a 27-game losing streak dating back to 2017.
“We ended 2019 with only 17 in the whole program, which is terrible,” Walters said. “Last year we had 45 signed up for the fall season, and when that didn’t happen those numbers started to dwindle because players wanted to concentrate on other sports.
“Right now, we’ve got a young group but we’re right around 35, 36.”
Not young is Meyer, the player the Warriors are looking to build their team around this fall on both sides of the ball.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder was a running back and defensive end last season but this year on defense he’s moving to inside linebacker.
“He’s big — he’s a college-type athlete right now, and we need to go ahead and utilize that a little bit better, as coaches,” Walters said of the reason for the switch. “We need to make sure he’s in the right positions. At middle linebacker, or one of our inside linebacker positions, he can flow and he can cover somebody — so, instead of just using one of his skills, which is strength and quickness off the ball to get to the quarterback, now he’s going to be able to flow sideline to sideline.”
Joining Meyer in the backfield on offense will be senior Ashton Campbell, also a linebacker on defense.
“He’s our inside pounder kind of running back. He doesn’t get outside very much, but he’s very good between the tackles,” Walters said. “He’s very determined, hard to take down.”
Those two will be following an offensive line that will look a little different than in recent years.
“We’ve got some big kids this year, which is kind of a shock,” Walters said. “In the past we’ve always had some smaller kids.”
The biggest of the bunch is Owen Kooima, a returning starter at right guard who checks in at 6-1, 250. And alongside him is the only senior on the unit, returning starter Daniel Wilkum.
Another player to keep an eye on — the X-factor, perhaps — is Easton Hull, a state qualifier in wrestling two years ago as a freshman.
He’s “a little undersized,” Walters said, but “he gets after it."
“He’s going to play some linebacker for us. Some running back, maybe even quarterback. He’s a kid that — he gets things done. That’s the kind of kid you want on the field at all times. You’re not afraid to put him in a position where he’s got the ball at critical times.”
There’s work to be done, certainly. Going from ruins — or in this case, 27 straight losses — to Rome doesn’t happen overnight.
But Meyer feels that focusing on little victories — things like holding a team to under a certain amount of rushing yards or scoring a certain number of points, win or lose — will eventually lead to more consistently achieving bigger victories.
“If we keep doing that — picking out little victories in our games — that’ll help motivate us,” he said. “Hopefully eventually that will lead to getting wins.”
Walters shares that same optimism for a program that has only six seniors this fall, meaning there’s time to build and time to grow without being depleted by graduation.
“I feel very good about the future,” he said. “Our youth program’s very strong — our seventh and eighth grade numbers are great and we’ve got some great size and good athletes down there. We’ve got a ton of freshmen and sophomores who are good athletes and we’ve got some big linemen at that age group, too.
“There’s good things to come.”
Area football preview: 10 players you need to know this season
Colton Brunell, soph., TE/LB, Columbus
Making an impact at the varsity level as just a freshman is quite the feat, but Brunell did so with ease this past spring. The 6-foot-1, 182-pounder starred on both sides of the ball for the Cardinals, but especially on defense, logging a third-best 38 tackles, including 10 solo takedowns, to go along with four tackles for loss, five sacks, a pair of fumble recoveries and two interceptions. Brunel also added nine catches for 163 yards and a score.
John Appelfeldt, sr., OL/DL, Dodgeland
A second-team All-Eastern Suburban Conference selection last fall on both sides of the ball, Appenfeldt was a positive motor for the slogging Trojans. The 6-4, 260 pounder notched 23 tackles last season, including 14 solo in just six games with one tackle for loss. And as the anchor of the Trojans offensive line, he was one of the only things moving forward for a unit that was usually stuck in reverse.
Gavin Wodill, sr., OL/DL, Fall River/Rio
Standing at just 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, Wodill isn’t the biggest lineman, but he certainly knows how to throw his weight around. The senior was a force on both sides of the ball for the Rebels, earning two-way first-team All-Trailways Conference honors. Wodill paced Fall River/Rio defensively with 29 tackles, including 12 solo, to go along with seven tackles for loss and three sacks. Meanwhile, on offense he helped the Rebels rack up 1,122 total yards, including 716 yards and five scores on the ground.
Lucas Heyroth, sr., RB/OLB Lodi
The younger brother of 2017 AP State Player of the Year Jacob Heyroth, Lucas Heyroth proved he’s a lot like big brother this past spring. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound running back/outside linebacker earned two-way All-Region honors and was an honorable mention All-State pick by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association for carrying the ball, and for good reason. Heyroth finished with 779 yards and seven scores on just 91 touches in the five-game alternate fall season, good for an average of 155.8 yards per game and 8.6 yards per attempt. On defense, he also accounted for 23 tackles (17 solo), as well as nine tackles for loss, six sacks and a forced fumble. And after taking home three gold medals from the WIAA Div. 2 state track and field meet, Heyroth will be hunting more gold this fall.
Mitchell Lane, Sr., OL/DL, Lodi
The Blue Devils offense was successful as ever this past spring piling up over 2,000 total yards and 27 touchdowns. While his name wasn’t on the stat sheet much, Lane played a big hand in that success. The 6-foot-2, 285-pounder garnered Small Schools Honorable Mention All-State honors, as well as a spring All-Region pick, from the WFCA in helping pave the way for the Blue Devils.
Spenser Lehman, sr., QB, Mauston
In his first season as the starting signal caller last fall for the Golden Eagles, Lehman looked like a seasoned pro. The 5-foot-10, 140-pound righty earned first-team All-South Central Conference honors and for good reason, throwing for a league-best 1,023 yards with 14 touchdowns to just four interceptions. Lehman was extremely efficient as well, completing 74-of-106 passes for a 69.8 completion percentage while averaging 146.1 yards per game.
Mekhi Baradji, sr., RB/LB, Necedah
A pass-catching running back has become a prized commodity in football, and Baradji was just that for coach Chris Rice. The 5-10, 172-pounder accounted for 925 total yards in the alternate fall season season, leading the Cardinals in rushing with 695 yards and four touchdowns on 78 carries (115.8 yards per game), and receiving with 12 catches for 230 yards and another score. His success wasn’t limited to the offensive side either as Baradji added 36 tackles, including 13 solo, as well as three fumble recoveries with one returned for a touchdown, an interception, a forced fumble and a tackle for loss.
Derek Lindert, sr., RB/DB/WR, Pardeeville
While he missed his junior season last year, opponents shouldn’t sleep on Lindert this fall. The Bulldog had a phenomenal sophomore season in 2019, rushing for 1,182 yards and 14 touchdowns on 208 carries, good for 118.2 yards per game and 5.7 yards per attempt. The 6-foot, 165 pounder also had nine catches for 209 yards and another score to garner first-team All-Trailways Large Conference honors and added 61 tackles (36 solo) on defense to boot for second-team all-league recognition.
Dylan Elsing, sr., TE/LB, Poynette
Anywhere and everywhere, anything and everything. It’s an apt description of what Elsing did for the Pumas this past spring. A true jack-of-all-trades, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound tight end/linebacker was a two-way second-team All-COVID Large Conference selection after leading the Pumas in rushing and tackling, while finishing second in receiving. Elsing anchored the Poynette defense with 50 tackles (25 solo) as well as three interceptions. Offensively, he had 183 yards rushing and a touchdown on 19 carries (9.6 yards per attempt) and added 11 catches for 149 yards and a score.
Matt Getgen, sr., RB/ILB, Wisconsin Dells
Either with the ball in his hands or hunting it on defense, Getgen was all over the field for the Chiefs last fall. A solid two-way starter, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior earned first-team All-South Central Conference honors at inside linebacker after tallying 33 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and an interception. Getgen also added 208 yards of total offense, including 128 on the ground on 26 carries, a number that should go up this season.