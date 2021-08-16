 Skip to main content
Waupun football folds lifting into practice schedule, hopes tweak turns program's fortunes
Hayden Rider

Waupun's Hayden Rider sheds a block during a tackling drill at a recent practice. The Warriors are looking to continue in a positive direction this season after ending last season with the program's first victory since 2017.

 DAN LARSON Capital Newspapers

Every prep football program stresses how important the weight room is to success on the field, and the same goes for practice reps.

Waupun has made them one and the same — literally.

“It’s a culture change for us. We’re going to try to make it a part of their everyday practice routine,” Waupun coach Ron Walters said of starting every practice with 30 minutes in the weight room.

As much a part of the reason for doing it that way, though, is that lifting and practicing at the same time — as opposed to lifting in the morning and practicing in the afternoon, or vice versa — makes it easier on everyone’s daily schedule.

“Since we’re doing it before practice,” senior running back and linebacker Lucas Meyer said, “I think we’re going to have a lot more kids coming.”

“We tried to go ahead and make sure that when everybody can get here, which is football practice time, we’ll take the half an hour and we’ll attack it from there,” Walters added. “And we try to do some team building in there, too. We’ll have some fun events every day. We’ll break away and have a little contest — ropes or box jumps or something like that — and have a little fun in there and get some team morale going.”

And then that energy translates onto the practice field right after — or at least that’s the idea.

Also adding to the energy at practice this season is that the Warriors have more kids on the team than in recent years, a good first step for a program that just this past spring — while competing in the WIAA’s 2020 alternate fall season created for teams that couldn’t play at the normal time of year due to the pandemic — snapped a 27-game losing streak dating back to 2017.

“We ended 2019 with only 17 in the whole program, which is terrible,” Walters said. “Last year we had 45 signed up for the fall season, and when that didn’t happen those numbers started to dwindle because players wanted to concentrate on other sports.

“Right now, we’ve got a young group but we’re right around 35, 36.”

Not young is Meyer, the player the Warriors are looking to build their team around this fall on both sides of the ball.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder was a running back and defensive end last season but this year on defense he’s moving to inside linebacker.

“He’s big — he’s a college-type athlete right now, and we need to go ahead and utilize that a little bit better, as coaches,” Walters said of the reason for the switch. “We need to make sure he’s in the right positions. At middle linebacker, or one of our inside linebacker positions, he can flow and he can cover somebody — so, instead of just using one of his skills, which is strength and quickness off the ball to get to the quarterback, now he’s going to be able to flow sideline to sideline.”

Joining Meyer in the backfield on offense will be senior Ashton Campbell, also a linebacker on defense.

“He’s our inside pounder kind of running back. He doesn’t get outside very much, but he’s very good between the tackles,” Walters said. “He’s very determined, hard to take down.”

Quick hits: Everything you need to know on Beaver Dam area football teams this fall

Those two will be following an offensive line that will look a little different than in recent years.

“We’ve got some big kids this year, which is kind of a shock,” Walters said. “In the past we’ve always had some smaller kids.”

The biggest of the bunch is Owen Kooima, a returning starter at right guard who checks in at 6-1, 250. And alongside him is the only senior on the unit, returning starter Daniel Wilkum.

Another player to keep an eye on — the X-factor, perhaps — is Easton Hull, a state qualifier in wrestling two years ago as a freshman.

He’s “a little undersized,” Walters said, but “he gets after it."

“He’s going to play some linebacker for us. Some running back, maybe even quarterback. He’s a kid that — he gets things done. That’s the kind of kid you want on the field at all times. You’re not afraid to put him in a position where he’s got the ball at critical times.”

There’s work to be done, certainly. Going from ruins — or in this case, 27 straight losses — to Rome doesn’t happen overnight.

But Meyer feels that focusing on little victories — things like holding a team to under a certain amount of rushing yards or scoring a certain number of points, win or lose — will eventually lead to more consistently achieving bigger victories.

“If we keep doing that — picking out little victories in our games — that’ll help motivate us,” he said. “Hopefully eventually that will lead to getting wins.”

Walters shares that same optimism for a program that has only six seniors this fall, meaning there’s time to build and time to grow without being depleted by graduation.

“I feel very good about the future,” he said. “Our youth program’s very strong — our seventh and eighth grade numbers are great and we’ve got some great size and good athletes down there. We’ve got a ton of freshmen and sophomores who are good athletes and we’ve got some big linemen at that age group, too.

“There’s good things to come.”

 



