Waupun football folds lifting into practice schedule, hopes tweak turns program's fortunes

Also adding to the energy at practice this season is that the Warriors have more kids on the team than in recent years, a good first step for a program that just this past spring — while competing in the WIAA’s 2020 alternate fall season created for teams that couldn’t play at the normal time of year due to the pandemic — snapped a 27-game losing streak dating back to 2017.

“We ended 2019 with only 17 in the whole program, which is terrible,” Walters said. “Last year we had 45 signed up for the fall season, and when that didn’t happen those numbers started to dwindle because players wanted to concentrate on other sports.

“Right now, we’ve got a young group but we’re right around 35, 36.”

Not young is Meyer, the player the Warriors are looking to build their team around this fall on both sides of the ball.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder was a running back and defensive end last season but this year on defense he’s moving to inside linebacker.