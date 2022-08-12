Waupun football is shifting to Saturday home games and trying to create a unique environment

WAUPUN — It’s not every day a high school football program schedules Saturday afternoon games. Normally that’s for college football.
However, Waupun had to do just that for its home games this fall.
In January a windstorm caused damage to the lighting system at Veterans Memorial Football Field, forcing Waupun athletic director Doug Disch to get to work on replacing it and rescheduling the traditional Friday night kickoffs to Saturdays.
“High school football is Friday night lights,” interim Waupun coach Adrian Harmsen said. “Everybody loves Friday night lights. For us, that was a tough loss or that was something really hard to swallow hearing that we have to play on Saturdays.”
People are also reading…
The original six light fixtures were built on wooden poles. Disch said one of the poles broke during the wind storm and a light fell down.
Disch started looking into quotas on what it would take to renovate the lighting system. Companies told him at least one pole has to come down while the others were recommended to come down.
“One of the first things we ran into is these lighting companies, you have to keep in mind is you’re hanging a 50- or 60-plus pound light at about 50- or 60-feet in the air,” Disch said. “It has to be done in a way that’s safe for people that are going to be underneath it.”
Disch said by fixing the wiring, replacing the six wood poles with four metal poles and adding additional lights would be an estimated cost of $300,000.
He said those expenses would have to be approved by the Waupun School Board. A sub-committee has been formed consisting of school board members, Waupun school district superintendent Steven Hill, booster club members, community members and a representative from the city of Waupun to evaluate the options.
Nothing could be done before the 2022 high school football season. The project, if approved, would have to wait until 2023 for new lights to be put up.
“They said you’re not really in any rush,” Disch said. “You wouldn’t be able to get anything in place for fall. I understand that and that’s a pretty big construction project. Construction projects can get behind schedule."
Even moving the games to Saturdays has created conflicts. Disch said he recently finalized officials for newly scheduled dates.
"As the AD, I was really concerned about (construction) that happens late and having to reschedule late is a concern for me because ... there’s a drastic shortage of football varsity officials in our area," Disch said. "Trying to find a crew of five licensed varsity officials on a different day or time, they’re probably booked somewhere else."
Harmsen said having Saturday games comes with pros and cons.
In years past, Saturday mornings were for the Warriors to watch film of the game from the night before. They would also help out with the town's youth program.
Instead, the Warriors have another day of practice ahead of home games.
“That really disrupted the way our program flows,” Harmsen said.
A road game following a home game leaves one less day of rest.
Harmsen said they will change the workload on Mondays' practice schedules. Instead of having full-contact practices, the Warriors will study new opponents' film and lift weights.
“(The) weight room and study film (is to) be mentally prepared," he said. "We’re out here every single day getting physically prepared for the sport, but you also need to be mentally prepared, too. Monday is going to be a good day for us to be mentally prepared.”
Gameday experience
Harmsen said the Warriors are going to give the fans the college experience with tailgating and other fun activities.
“I was talking to the parents when we had a parent meeting that it may not be the tailgating you and I know, but it’s going to be fun and entertaining," he said. "We’re trying to get all the kids from all the other schools … back to the football field. We think tailgating is getting that hometown experience.”
Harmsen said there are a lot of things the program would love to do. He said there could be cornhole games, a dunk tank and even picnics.
Scheduling note
Saint John’s Northwestern had to back out of the non-conference game on Aug. 20 due to not fielding a varsity team, so the Warriors' junior varsity squad will now host Westfield at home.
That means the varsity team will host three 1 p.m. conference games. They are: Kewaskum on Sept. 17, Sheboygan Falls on Sept. 24 and Berlin on Oct. 8.
“The other ADs are great people and have probably been through something in their career where something needs changed,” Disch said. “They were very cooperative. We just had a meeting (recently) and I gave them an update.”
KICKOFF 2022: 10 must-watch high school football games
Pardeeville vs. Poynette, Aug. 26
Despite being separated by just 14 miles, Columbia County foes Pardeeville and Poynette haven’t met in the regular season in a dozen years. The Bulldogs and Pumas were set to end that drought last season before close contacts with COVID-19 within Poynette’s team put the kibosh on last year’s first meeting since the 2009 WIAA Division 5 playoffs. The two sides will tee it up again in Week 2 looking to prove which neighbor is best.
(ABOVE: Pardeeville's Eyob Smith tackles Cambria-Friesland quarterback Drake Burmania from behind during their season-opening game last year.)
Randolph vs. Fall River/Rio, Sept. 2
A rematch of last season’s Week 4 Trailways Conference match-up Randolph, which finished second behind Oshkosh Lourdes in league standings, tallied 22 unanswered points in the final 8 minutes, 31 seconds to escape Fall River/Rio 22-18. The Rebels which went 3-3 to close out the conference season and squeak into the playoffs with a 4-3 conference record, have a first-year head coach in Josh Haas. He came over from reigning Division 1 runner-up Sun Prairie.
(ABOVE: Randolph's Bryce Rataczak (2) runs between the tackles trying to get by Fall River/Rio's Matthew Miller (10) during the first half of a Trailways Conference game last season.)
Beaver Dam vs. Sun Prairie East, Sept. 9
There’s a little bit of the unknown for Beaver Dam when the Golden Beavers take on Sun Prairie East. Sun Prairie split up into two high schools and moved from the Big Eight Conference last year to the Badger Large Conference this season. The Cardinals will keep most of their coaching staff from last season and Week 4 will be the first time the Golden Beavers take on one of the Sun Prairie schools.
(ABOVE: Beaver Dam's Camron Mendoza, left, rips off a long run during the Golden Beavers' 14-6 win over Milton last last season. Mendoza and Co. must deal with another revolving door schedule this fall, including the unknowns of reigning Division 1 state runner-up Sun Prairie East following the district's addition of a second high school.)
Mauston vs. Wisconsin Dells, Sept. 16
Mauston and Wisconsin Dells played an instant classic in Week 9 last season with the Chiefs gutting out a thrilling 40-32 win to end their 36-year South Central Conference title drought. While the annual clash won’t close the regular season, it should still serve as an early season climax in Week 5 and should go a long way in determining who sits atop the SCC throne.
(ABOVE: Wisconsin Dells' Braden Buss avoids a tackle attempt by Mauston's Kyle Dahl during last year's South Central Conference game.)
Portage vs. Milton, Sept. 23
The 2021 season was filled with milestones for Portage, which ended a 14-year playoff drought, had a winning season and won its homecoming game. The Warriors’ home stretch toward another postseason berth starts with their homecoming clash with the Red Hawks in Week 6, the teams’ conference crossover game. Like Portage, Milton will be keen on continuing its recent run of success and this game could be a tipping point for either side.
(ABOVE: Portage's Ian Karpelenia races to the outside during last year's Badger Small Conference game against Reedsburg.)
Columbus vs. Madison Edgewood, Sept. 23
This Week 6 match-up will be a rematch of the game that wasn't. Columbus and Edgewood were set to do battle in the WIAA Division 4 state quarterfinal last season, but that game never happened. Instead, the No. 2 Cardinals faced off against No. 5 Kewaskum after No. 1 Crusaders had to forfeit its season due to use of an ineligible player. With a guaranteed chance to square off this season, the Crusaders likely won’t want to waste their shot against the reigning league champs.
(ABOVE: Columbus' Colton Brunell runs for a 73-yard touchdown during last year's WIAA Division 4 Level 2 playoff football game against Lake Mills.)
Beaver Dam vs. Watertown, Sept. 23
This will be the 100th meeting between the former Wisconsin Little Ten rivals. According to WisSports.net, the rivalry between the Golden Beavers and Goslings dates back to 1904 and is the 16th-longest series in state history. Last year’s meeting was a track meet as Watertown edged out a 49-41 win, and sparks could fly again when they meet in Week 6.
(ABOVE: Rivals Beaver Dam and Watertown met last year on the gridiron for the first time since 2018 after they joined the Badger Conference.)
Reedsburg vs. Baraboo, Sept. 30
Calvin Zenz had a bumpy first season with Reedsburg going 2-7, but a highlight of that season was edging the T-Birds, 21-20, in Week 7. The loss pretty much knocked Baraboo out of the Badger Small Conference title race and knotted up the state’s longest-running rivalry series at 64-64-6. These two will continue that storied rivalry in Week 7 this year, but for the first time in the Mississippi Valley Conference with plenty more than bragging rights at stake.
(ABOVE: Reedsburg's Bryant Yanke (10) lifts Mark Othmer after his interception in the final minute of last season's win over rival Baraboo.)
Baraboo vs. Onalaska, Oct. 7
While this may be the T-Birds’ first Mississippi Valley Conference meeting with the Hilltoppers, the two teams have very recent history. Baraboo and Onalaska have squared off each of the last two seasons trading wins, including a 28-21 victory at Onalaska in Week 1 last year. Both teams’ playoff hopes may be on the line in the rubber match in Week 8.
(ABOVE: Baraboo and Onalaska have met each of the last two seasons, trading road wins.)
New Lisbon vs. Bangor, Oct. 14
While New Lisbon was one of the biggest surprises of the Scenic Bluffs Conference last season, no one was surprised by the Cardinals as Bangor won its eighth straight league title. And after ending its five-year playoff drought last fall, New Lisbon is looking to prove it didn’t waste all the tricks up its sleeve by pushing for a share of the SBC title for the first time since 2013. A win over the reigning champs in Week 9 could be what fuels the Rockets’ title dreams.
(ABOVE: New Lisbon and Ashton Pfaff, left, broke through into the playoffs last season for the first time since 2016.)