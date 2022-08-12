Waupun football is shifting to Saturday home games and trying to create a unique environment

WAUPUN — It’s not every day a high school football program schedules Saturday afternoon games. Normally that’s for college football.

However, Waupun had to do just that for its home games this fall.

In January a windstorm caused damage to the lighting system at Veterans Memorial Football Field, forcing Waupun athletic director Doug Disch to get to work on replacing it and rescheduling the traditional Friday night kickoffs to Saturdays.

“High school football is Friday night lights,” interim Waupun coach Adrian Harmsen said. “Everybody loves Friday night lights. For us, that was a tough loss or that was something really hard to swallow hearing that we have to play on Saturdays.”

The original six light fixtures were built on wooden poles. Disch said one of the poles broke during the wind storm and a light fell down.

Disch started looking into quotas on what it would take to renovate the lighting system. Companies told him at least one pole has to come down while the others were recommended to come down.

“One of the first things we ran into is these lighting companies, you have to keep in mind is you’re hanging a 50- or 60-plus pound light at about 50- or 60-feet in the air,” Disch said. “It has to be done in a way that’s safe for people that are going to be underneath it.”

Disch said by fixing the wiring, replacing the six wood poles with four metal poles and adding additional lights would be an estimated cost of $300,000.

He said those expenses would have to be approved by the Waupun School Board. A sub-committee has been formed consisting of school board members, Waupun school district superintendent Steven Hill, booster club members, community members and a representative from the city of Waupun to evaluate the options.

Nothing could be done before the 2022 high school football season. The project, if approved, would have to wait until 2023 for new lights to be put up.

“They said you’re not really in any rush,” Disch said. “You wouldn’t be able to get anything in place for fall. I understand that and that’s a pretty big construction project. Construction projects can get behind schedule."

Even moving the games to Saturdays has created conflicts. Disch said he recently finalized officials for newly scheduled dates.

"As the AD, I was really concerned about (construction) that happens late and having to reschedule late is a concern for me because ... there’s a drastic shortage of football varsity officials in our area," Disch said. "Trying to find a crew of five licensed varsity officials on a different day or time, they’re probably booked somewhere else."

Harmsen said having Saturday games comes with pros and cons.

In years past, Saturday mornings were for the Warriors to watch film of the game from the night before. They would also help out with the town's youth program.

Instead, the Warriors have another day of practice ahead of home games.

“That really disrupted the way our program flows,” Harmsen said.

A road game following a home game leaves one less day of rest.

Harmsen said they will change the workload on Mondays' practice schedules. Instead of having full-contact practices, the Warriors will study new opponents' film and lift weights.

“(The) weight room and study film (is to) be mentally prepared," he said. "We’re out here every single day getting physically prepared for the sport, but you also need to be mentally prepared, too. Monday is going to be a good day for us to be mentally prepared.”

Gameday experience

Harmsen said the Warriors are going to give the fans the college experience with tailgating and other fun activities.

“I was talking to the parents when we had a parent meeting that it may not be the tailgating you and I know, but it’s going to be fun and entertaining," he said. "We’re trying to get all the kids from all the other schools … back to the football field. We think tailgating is getting that hometown experience.”

Harmsen said there are a lot of things the program would love to do. He said there could be cornhole games, a dunk tank and even picnics.

Scheduling note

Saint John’s Northwestern had to back out of the non-conference game on Aug. 20 due to not fielding a varsity team, so the Warriors' junior varsity squad will now host Westfield at home.

That means the varsity team will host three 1 p.m. conference games. They are: Kewaskum on Sept. 17, Sheboygan Falls on Sept. 24 and Berlin on Oct. 8.

“The other ADs are great people and have probably been through something in their career where something needs changed,” Disch said. “They were very cooperative. We just had a meeting (recently) and I gave them an update.”