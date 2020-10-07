WEEK 3 FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Horicon/Hustisford, Dodgeland hope to begin seasons with wins

The 2020 season is finally here.

For the Horicon/Hustisford prep football team it's finally here, that is. First up is Watertown Luther Prep.

Randolph, Cambria-Friesland, Markesan and Fall River/Rio have already been going for two weeks at this point. The Hornets had a COVID-19 issue which caused the cancelation of their first game scheduled for Sept. 25, but their season started last week with a 40-8 loss to Oshkosh Lourdes.

Meantime, the Rockets are off to a hot start after earning blowout victories over Johnson Creek (48-6) and Cambria-Friesland (42-22), and both the Hilltoppers and the Rebels are 1-1 on the season.

Husticon had to start later in the season because of a recommendation by the Dodge County Health Department that schools in the county wait until four weeks after the start of the school year to begin extracurricular activities deemed as high risk of spreading the coronavirus. That meant Husticon didn’t start practice until Sept. 21, pushing back the team's first game of the season until this Friday. As a result, Husticon will play a five-game regular season.