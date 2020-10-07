WEEK 3 FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Horicon/Hustisford, Dodgeland hope to begin seasons with wins

The 2020 season is finally here.
For the Horicon/Hustisford prep football team it's finally here, that is. First up is Watertown Luther Prep.
Randolph, Cambria-Friesland, Markesan and Fall River/Rio have already been going for two weeks at this point. The Hornets had a COVID-19 issue which caused the cancelation of their first game scheduled for Sept. 25, but their season started last week with a 40-8 loss to Oshkosh Lourdes.
Meantime, the Rockets are off to a hot start after earning blowout victories over Johnson Creek (48-6) and Cambria-Friesland (42-22), and both the Hilltoppers and the Rebels are 1-1 on the season.
Husticon had to start later in the season because of a recommendation by the Dodge County Health Department that schools in the county wait until four weeks after the start of the school year to begin extracurricular activities deemed as high risk of spreading the coronavirus. That meant Husticon didn’t start practice until Sept. 21, pushing back the team's first game of the season until this Friday. As a result, Husticon will play a five-game regular season.
Fortunately for the MarshFalcons, they’re facing a winless Phoenix team that has averaged a meager 7.5 points a game and is generous on defense at 30 points allowed per game. The Pheonix were shut out 30-0 by Lake Mills to open the year and then were downed 30-15 last week against Lakeside Lutheran.
Husticon is very young this year but has back Dylan Kuehl, a first-team all-Trailways Large Conference player at both receiver and defensive back. Kuehl caught 27 passes for 502 yards and 6 touchdowns on offense and had 6 interceptions on defense in 2019. Ayden Schwark was a second-team all-league offensive lineman, helping Hustiscon put up balanced offensive numbers at 173.5 rushing yards and 147.8 passing yards per contest.
On special teams, Nathan Sproerl was a second-team all-league kicker as he made all of hsi three field goal attempts (32 yards, 39 and 41).
Horicon/Hustisford was set to join the Capitol Conference – no longer with North and South divisional alignments due to the WIAA’s realignment that took effect this year in order to make conference sizes equitable across the state – and Luther Prep is also in the Capitol along with Columbus, Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran, Lodi, Big Foot and Beloit Turner. Due to COVID-19, though, half of the Capitol teams will be playing in the WIAA’s alternate football season that starts in March.
Like Horicon/Hustisford, Dodgeland had to push back the start of its year due to the Dodge County Health Department's recommendation. But the Trojans' first opponent of the season changed quickly.
They were slated to play Pardeeville on Friday, but the Bulldogs have had to cancel their Week 2 game against Markesan and this week's game due to coronavirus-related issues.
The Trojans were able to find a match-up for Week 3 in Wisconsin Dells, however, so their season will start this week as planned.
The Chiefs are 1-1 thus far, having defeated Westfield 36-8 to begin the season prior to last week's 22-7 home loss to Adams-Friendship 22-7. The Chiefs are putting up decent numbers to begin 2020, averaging 21.5 points, 192 rushing yards and 105 passing yards per game.
Chiefs quarterback Barrett Witt has completed 65.2% of his passes (15-22) for 192 yards and no touchdowns, while throwing two interceptions.
Dodgeland's primary concern, though, figures to be the Chiefs' rushing attack, as running back Jacob Hunkins has gone for 144 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns while Witt has 104 yards.
Rockets soaring
Randolph couldn’t ask for a better start to its season, with not only the two wins on their resume but also some pretty good stats. The Rockets are putting up 45 points and 384 rushing yards a game, and have churned out 12 rushing TDs.
Next up is Delafield St. John’s Northwestern Military Academy at home on Saturday night, and the Lancers should be ready for a steady diet of senior Zach Paul.
The 5-foot-8, 195 pound running back is a powerful runner with tree trunks for legs that keep on grinding forward until the whistle sounds, and he's got plenty of speed to boot.
It’s a combination that's helped him rush for a team-high 378 yards and five touchdowns. His total rushing yards and rushing yards per game (189) both rank fifth in the state, and he's tied for ninth in the state with the five TDs.
The Rockets have several other weapons, including quarterback Brayden Haffele, who's thrown for 111 yards and a touchdown pass while completing 62.5% of his passes. His favorite target has been Sam Grieger, who’s caught four passes for 71 yards.
Haffele also is a threat on the ground, with 160 rushing yards and three TDs.
Randolph has shown to play championship defense as well, having allowed just 28 points all season, 14 of which have come in the fourth quarter of blowouts. Additionally, the Rockets held Johnson Creek to only 14 rushing yards.
The undefeated Lancers (2-0) are having similar success on both sides of the ball, putting up 22 points a game behind a ground game that has rushed for 619 yards and seven TDs. They could be in trouble if they have to pass, though, as they have only 6 yards through the air on the season.
Running back Donald Austin has rushed for 508 yards (254 average rushing yards a game), which ranks second in Wisconsin.
Hornets hoping for better
The 2020 season didn’t start well for Markesan, with the 32-point loss to Lourdes.
The Hornets didn’t have a passing game to speak of, as quarterback Hayden Quade attempted two passes and both were intercepted.
The only highlights from the game cane on the ground. James Triggs ran for a team-high 45 yards while Quade ran for 40 and a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Micah Kracht also ran for 26 yards.
The Markesan defense gave up 280 passing yards and four touchdowns by quarterback Josh Bauer, who also ran for 39 yards and a touchdown.
Cambridge, of the newly-formed Eastern Suburban Conference, enters the game 1-1. The Blue Jays have a balanced attack that could cause the Hornets some problems.
Quarterback Ezra Stein has thrown for 168 yards and a touchdown and is mostly nickle-and-diiming defenses, averaging only 4.3 yards per completion. The Hornets will also have to keep watch on him as a runner, as he has 147 yards and three TDs on the ground. Running back Trey Colts is second on the team with 132 rushing yards and a couple TDs.
