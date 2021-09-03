Week 3 football round-up: Pardeeville edged late; Columbus, Markesan stay perfect; Randolph falls to rival

After slugging it out to no avail for much of the night, Oshkosh Lourdes and Randolph finally found some traction on offense in clutch time.

And it was Lourdes that came up most clutch, as freshman quarterback Wade Lindahl found senior wide receiver Joshua Pritzl for a 31-yard TD on 2nd-and-6 with 1:40 to go, propelling the visiting Red Knights to a 12-7, Trailways Conference victory.

The Rockets (1-2, 0-1 Trailways) moved the ball out to their own 40-yard line on the ensuing possession but came up empty on 4th-and-5, turning the ball over on downs.

Junior quarterback Brady Prieve’s 1-yard TD run with 3:40 left tied the game at 6 before Jonathon Alva booted the extra point through for a 7-6 lead.

Senior running back Gabe Bohn’s 1-yard TD burst with 7 minutes remaining in the third quarter gave Lourdes (2-1, 1-0) a 6-0 lead following the scoreless first half.

Randolph outgained Lourdes 279-174 and had 18 first downs compared with nine for the Red Knights. But three turnovers, all interceptions, proved costly for the Rockets.

The Rockets were 8-of-13 on third down but could muster just the one score, while the Red Knights were 2-of-11 on third down and 0-for-4 on fourth down.