WEEK 4 FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Big test for Randolph, which is set to host Cambridge

One big test down and another pops up for the Randolph prep football team.
The Rockets defense proved once again its up for the test any opponent seems to bring. Last week, the Rockets held previously undefeated Delafield St. John’s Northwest Academies to 159 total yards (87 rushing, 72 passing). And now the Rockets will get a chance to play a one-loss squad in Cambridge, in a non-conference game at Randolph High School on Friday.
The total yards for St. John's was astounding to many because their senior running back Donnie Austin was second in the state in total rushing yards (504) and average yards a game (254) entering Week 3. The Rockets held him to just 32 yards.
The Rockets also had two interceptions and recovered three fumbles against the Lancers last week.
And if you think the offense didn’t do anything, you’re sadly mistaken. Randolph quarterback Brayden Haffele threw for 58 yards, including a 54-yard bomb to a wide open Sam Grieger in the first quarter. Haffele also ran for two touchdowns to go along with 90 yards rushing. Running back Jordan Tietz led all runners with 112 rushing yards, including a 75-yard tote for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Fullback Zach Paul had 75 yards rushing and two second-half touchdowns. Paul’s 452 yards this season ranks 16th in Wisconsin, and he’s tied for eighth in the state with seven rushing touchdowns.
The Rockets rank second in the state with 1,193 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns as a unit. That spells significant trouble for the Blue Jays this week because they’re allowing teams to gain an average of 222.7 rushing yards per game. They’ve also given up six touchdowns through three weeks.
The Rockets will have to worry about Cambridge quarterback Ezra Stein, who’s completed 16-of-49 passes for 201 yards, one TD and one interception. He’s also ran for 194 yards and four more scores. Running back Trey Colts will be a big test for the Rockets defense, as he leads Cambridge with 199 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Hilltoppers look to stay hot
Cambria-Friesland is coming off a big 20-12 victory over Waterloo last week. Fans got to see quarterback Kobe Smit complete 70% (7-10) of his passes for 72 yards and a touchdown. Owen Jones led the team with 70 yards rushing and a touchdown, while Cade Burmania ran for an 8-yard touchdown.
The Hilltoppers will host Horicon/Hustisford this week because players and coaches from Fall River/Rio are on their second week of quarantine after being exposed to someone with COVID-19.
The MarshFalcons are coming off a 49-7 blowout loss to Watertown Luther Prep in which they were held to just 56 total yards (45 passing, 11 rushing).
One of Horicon/Hustisford's bright spots happened when Landon Hintz found Dylan Kuehl for a fourth-quarter touchdown. Austin Vincent led Horicon/Hustisford with 14 rushing yards while Payton Vincent and Gavin Hearley had 11 apiece.
The MarshFalcons gave up 105 rushing yards against the Phoenis, including 102 yards and a touchdown from quarterback Elijah Shevey. The Phoenix were led by Jon Holtz, who ran for 60 and a touchdown. The Phoenix scored five rushing touchdowns in the win.
Defenses that can’t stop the run are music to the Toppers’ ears, as that’s all they like to do offensively. They do it by committee, relying on Jones, Mason Hughes, Cade Burmania and Smit to pick up yards on the ground.
Other teams around the area
Markesan and Dodgeland are coming off tough losses last week. The Hornets lost 7-6 to the Blue Jays while the Trojans were dismantled in a 40-0 shutout by Wisconsin Dells.
The Hornets couldn’t get much going through the air, as quarterback Hayden Quade couldn’t complete any of his six attempts. Quade did have the team’s only rushing touchdown, but couldn’t convert for the 2-point conversion. Running back Micah Kracht ran for a team-high 127 yards.
Kracht’s production is likely to be a bright spot for the Hornets against an undefeated Marshall team this week. They’re averaging 35.3 points a game and have a balanced attack with 381 passing yards and a touchdown to go along with 614 rushing yards and nine scores on the ground.
Quarterback Craig Ward has thrown for 338 yards, while Bryce Frank leads the Cardinals with 417 rushing yards. Matthew Moti is second with 160 rushing yards.
The Trojans gave up 54 passing yards and 272 rushing yards in the loss to Wisconsin Dells. Quarterback Barrett Witt had a 151.2% passer rating and two touchdown passes. He also ran for 52 yards. Running back Jaren Deering led the team with 93 rushing yards and a score. Patrick Metz also had 68 rushing yards and a score.
That poor performance on defense is going to be trouble for the Trojans if they don’t find an answer this week against Palmyra-Eagle. The Panthers don’t throw much, as quarterbacks Chance Scheel and Joey Brown have completed a combined 13 passes for 116 yards and no touchdowns.
The Trojans will have to worry about running back Levi Musselman, who has ran for a team-high 208 yards and three touchdowns. Ryan Carpenter is second on the team with 142 rushing yards and a score. Lucky for the Trojans, the Panthers have a fumbling problem, coughing up the rock seven times through three games this season.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!