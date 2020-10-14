WEEK 4 FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Big test for Randolph, which is set to host Cambridge

The MarshFalcons gave up 105 rushing yards against the Phoenis, including 102 yards and a touchdown from quarterback Elijah Shevey. The Phoenix were led by Jon Holtz, who ran for 60 and a touchdown. The Phoenix scored five rushing touchdowns in the win.

Defenses that can’t stop the run are music to the Toppers’ ears, as that’s all they like to do offensively. They do it by committee, relying on Jones, Mason Hughes, Cade Burmania and Smit to pick up yards on the ground.

Other teams around the area

Markesan and Dodgeland are coming off tough losses last week. The Hornets lost 7-6 to the Blue Jays while the Trojans were dismantled in a 40-0 shutout by Wisconsin Dells.

The Hornets couldn’t get much going through the air, as quarterback Hayden Quade couldn’t complete any of his six attempts. Quade did have the team’s only rushing touchdown, but couldn’t convert for the 2-point conversion. Running back Micah Kracht ran for a team-high 127 yards.

Kracht’s production is likely to be a bright spot for the Hornets against an undefeated Marshall team this week. They’re averaging 35.3 points a game and have a balanced attack with 381 passing yards and a touchdown to go along with 614 rushing yards and nine scores on the ground.