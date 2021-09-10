Week 4 football round-up: Columbus, Pardeeville come up big; Portage and Reedsburg suffer losses

The Columbus prep football team found a way to run around or through the Horicon/Hustisford defense in Friday’s Capitol Conference game.
Specifically, Colton Brunell and Tyler Ott found ways to run around the MarshFalcons. Brunell ran for a game-high 258 yards and four touchdowns while Ott ran for 124 yards. To top it off on the ground, Andrew Pfeffer also weaved his way for 83 yards and two scores as well to help the Cardinals win 54-7.
Columbus’ (4-0, 2-0 Capitol Conference) Nathan Cotter also threw for 65 yards and a touchdown as well. His lone touchdown pass went to Braxton Nachreiner for 36 yards in the first quarter.
Pfeffer also had a pick-six with 34 seconds left in the frist half to go up 47-0.
Horicon/Husty’s (0-4, 0-2) lone touchdown came with 2:30 left when Caleb Peplinski ran for a 67-yard touchdown.
Mount Horeb/Barneveld hands Portage first loss, 29-26
Try as they might, the Warriors couldn’t come away with Badger Small Conference victory against the Vikings on Friday.
Portage’s Gavin Thompson threw for 96 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He also ran for five yards as well. Jaden Kikkert caught six passes for 101 yards and a touchdown. Jared Starr caught one pass for a 16-yard touchdown.
Portage’s Erik Brouette led with 44 rushing yards while Ethan Bleich ran for 14 yards and a touchdown.
Monona Grove stomps all over Reedsburg, 33-13
The Beavers’ Kevin Green threw for 85 yards and one touchdown in a Badger Small Conference loss to the Silver Eagles.
Monona Grove’s Casey Marron threw for 190 yards and four touchdowns while Fabian Jackson ran for 80 yards and a touchdown as well.
Reedsburg’s Griffen Elder returned a kickoff for 99 yards with 5:03 remaining in the game.
Pardeeville eases past Palmyra-Eagle, 50-6
Derek Lindert ran for 124 yards and two touchdowns while Hayden Guenther scampered for 110 yards and two touchdowns to help the Bulldogs beat the Panthers in an Eastern Suburban Conference game.
Pardeeville had three touchdown passes. Logan Young threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Lancelle and Brecken Helm completed another one to Bryce Pulvermacher for 17 yards. Preston Jenkins also caught one in the fourth quarter.
Hornets throttle Trojans, 50-27
Markesan quarterback Ryan Mast had himself a day against Dodgeland in Friday’s Eastern Suburban Conference game in Juneau.
Mast threw for 50 yards and two touchdowns while also leading the Hornets (3-0, 2-0 Eastern Suburban) with 143 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Tyler Mast ran for 133 yards and a team-high three touchdowns on the ground as well.
The Trojans (0-4, 0-2) couldn’t get much going until the second half where they scored all of their touchdowns, but it was too late at that point.
Dodgeland’s Caden Brugger led all runners with 263 yards and three touchdowns while Landon Roy also ran for eight yards and a touchdown.
Mayville spanks North Fond du Lac, 66-0
Blake Schraufnagel ran for 121 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Cardinals to a commanding Flyway Conference victory.
Mayville’s Braedon Vollmer ran for three touchdowns as well. Quarterback Adison Mittelstadt threw for 52 yards and a touchdown.