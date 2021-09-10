Week 4 football round-up: Columbus, Pardeeville come up big; Portage and Reedsburg suffer losses

The Columbus prep football team found a way to run around or through the Horicon/Hustisford defense in Friday’s Capitol Conference game.

Specifically, Colton Brunell and Tyler Ott found ways to run around the MarshFalcons. Brunell ran for a game-high 258 yards and four touchdowns while Ott ran for 124 yards. To top it off on the ground, Andrew Pfeffer also weaved his way for 83 yards and two scores as well to help the Cardinals win 54-7.

Columbus’ (4-0, 2-0 Capitol Conference) Nathan Cotter also threw for 65 yards and a touchdown as well. His lone touchdown pass went to Braxton Nachreiner for 36 yards in the first quarter.

Pfeffer also had a pick-six with 34 seconds left in the frist half to go up 47-0.

Horicon/Husty’s (0-4, 0-2) lone touchdown came with 2:30 left when Caleb Peplinski ran for a 67-yard touchdown.

Mount Horeb/Barneveld hands Portage first loss, 29-26

Try as they might, the Warriors couldn’t come away with Badger Small Conference victory against the Vikings on Friday.