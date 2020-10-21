WEEK 5 FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Randolph vs. Oshkosh Lourdes clash makes it up on marquee

Randolph would no doubt like to find out the answer, though in order to do so the Rockets will have to find a way to blanket Lourdes’ wide receivers Preston Ruedinger (30 catches, 411 yards, six TDs), Jack Huizenga (eight, 202, three), Dominic Kane (14, 154, two), Adam Arnoldussen (five, 90, two) and Jack McKellips (six, 89, zero).

In the offensive game-plan, the Rockets likely have McKellips (three interceptions and two forced fumbles) and Charlie Weber (team-best 57 tackles, including five for loss and a sack, as well as two forced fumbles) picked out as two players to try and contain.

Meantime, McKellips, Weber & Co. will have their hands full with a Rockets attack that is the exact opposite as the Knights — pound the run, pass sparingly.

Quarterback Brayden Haffele has attempted 23 more passes than no passes at all, completing 14 of them for 264 yards, two TDs and three INTs.

But he’s second on the team with 305 rushing yards and tied with team rushing leader Zach Paul (540 yards) with a team-best seven TDs. Jordan Tietz has 217 yards and a touchdown, Matt Dykstra has 106 and a touchdown, none of the four average less than 7.1 yards per carry and together they are spearheading a ground game that’s putting up 349.2 yards per game.