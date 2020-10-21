WEEK 5 FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Randolph vs. Oshkosh Lourdes clash makes it up on marquee

In this upside-down prep football season clouded by the COVID-19 pandemic, one thing the area won’t be shortchanged is a circle-the-date, you-don’t-want-to-miss-this kind of game.
It happens Saturday afternoon at St. Mary Catholic School in Neenah.
And it pits Randolph, ranked fourth in Division 7 according to the WisSports.net Coaches Poll, against second-ranked Oshkosh Lourdes.
The Rockets have been nothing less than outstanding this fall, cruising to a 4-0 record behind a dominant offense (44.0 points per game) and a virtually dominant defense (12.5 points allowed per game).
For the Red Knights, the numbers are similar — 35.0 points scored and 8.5 points allowed per game.
Something has to give. And for it to give in the Rockets’ favor, they’ll need to find a way to get quarterback Joshua Bauer out of rhythm as he’s completed 70.2% of his passes for 975 yards (243.8 per game), 13 touchdowns and two interceptions.
Lourdes’ ground game is not nearly as scary, as Tim Kaull is leading the way with 242 yards (5.4 yards per attempt) and three TDs while Bauer has 146 yards (4.4 yards per attempt) and four TDs. The Knights are averaging 121.5 yards per contest, respectable enough for a team that passes so successfully but also low enough that it begs the question — would the ground game be able to carry the load if the passing game was snuffed out?
Randolph would no doubt like to find out the answer, though in order to do so the Rockets will have to find a way to blanket Lourdes’ wide receivers Preston Ruedinger (30 catches, 411 yards, six TDs), Jack Huizenga (eight, 202, three), Dominic Kane (14, 154, two), Adam Arnoldussen (five, 90, two) and Jack McKellips (six, 89, zero).
In the offensive game-plan, the Rockets likely have McKellips (three interceptions and two forced fumbles) and Charlie Weber (team-best 57 tackles, including five for loss and a sack, as well as two forced fumbles) picked out as two players to try and contain.
Meantime, McKellips, Weber & Co. will have their hands full with a Rockets attack that is the exact opposite as the Knights — pound the run, pass sparingly.
Quarterback Brayden Haffele has attempted 23 more passes than no passes at all, completing 14 of them for 264 yards, two TDs and three INTs.
But he’s second on the team with 305 rushing yards and tied with team rushing leader Zach Paul (540 yards) with a team-best seven TDs. Jordan Tietz has 217 yards and a touchdown, Matt Dykstra has 106 and a touchdown, none of the four average less than 7.1 yards per carry and together they are spearheading a ground game that’s putting up 349.2 yards per game.
Defensively, the Rockets are leaning on Jax Rataczak as a disruptive force. He has 12 tackles for loss, three sacks and a forced fumble. Meantime, Travis Alvin leads the team in tackles with 30 and has six TFLs and a forced fumble.
Other area action
Also playing on Saturday will be Fall River/Rio, which will welcome Brookfield Academy in a matinee affair. The Rebels, who were supposed to play at Johnson Creek before Creek canceled, will be looking to sandblast any rust that might have formed during a two-week break due to COVID-19.
Prior to the layoff, the Rebels opened the campaign 1-1, starting out with a 26-7 loss at St. John’s Northwestern Academies before bouncing back with a 22-14 overtime win over Palmyra-Eagle.
Jacob Rowe has been the Rebels’ bell cow thus far, totaling 153 rushing yards on just 14 carries (10.9 per carry) to go along with three catches for 24 yards. He has two TDs, both on the ground.
Brookfield Academy is 2-0 on the shoulders of a balanced offensive attack (254 passing yards and 141.5 rushing yards per game) and stifling defense (7.5 points allowed per game).
In the only match-up of two area teams, Horicon/Hustisford will play host to rival Dodgeland — although the two are no longer in the same Trailways Large Conference as a result of the WIAA’s football-only realignment plan that took effect this year — on Friday night at Discher Park in Horicon.
Neither side has found any success so far, as Dodgeland was shutout 33-0 by Palmyra-Eagle last week on the heels of a 40-0 drubbing at the hands of Wisconsin Dells the week before. The MarshFalcons, meanwhile, suffered a 49-7 season-opening loss to Watertown Luther Prep two weeks ago before last week’s game against Omro got canceled.
Whatever happens Friday, either the Trojans or MarshFalcons will be off the schneid.
Lastly, Cambria-Friesland will be looking for its first winning streak of the season when it heads down to Delafield to play St. John’s on Friday afternoon.
The Hilltoppers won 55-0 over Kingdom Prep Lutheran to open the year before falling 42-22 to rival Randolph the next week. They then won 20-12 over Waterloo to improve to 2-1 before last week’s game vs. Fall River/Rio was canceled and then a rescheduled game vs. Horicon/Hustisford also was canceled.
Kobe Smit is leading C-F through the air, completing 50% of his passes for 168 yards, three TDs and three INTs. And the Toppers have gotten the job done by committee on the ground — Cade Burmania has 222 yards and three TDs, Owen Jones has 187 yards and three TDs and Mason Hughes has 124 yards.
Jones also has a TD catch while Griffin Hart has three catches for 74 yards and a TD and Drake Burmania has four catches for 70 yards and a TD.
