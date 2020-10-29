WEEK 6 FOOTBALL PREVIEW: All area teams searching for a win this week

The Hornets might have lost all four games; however, two have come by a combined five points with losses to Cambridge (7-6) and Marshall (12-8), who are a combined 8-2 this season. Markesan then had an 8-7 lead over Waterloo at halftime last week before the energy fizzled out over the final 24 minutes in 28-16 loss.

Quarterback Hayden Quade has thrown for 43 yards and five interceptions off of 3-of-21 completions this season. However, he does most of his damage on the ground as he leads the Hornets with 196 yards and three touchdowns off of 63 carries. Running back Micah Kracht is second on the team with 183 yards from 46 carries, but he still has yet to cross the goalline.

Randolph, Fall River/Rio look to get on track

Following a two-week hiatus due to COVID-19 exposure, Fall River/Rio started fast last week but ultimately fizzled out in a 34-18 non-conference loss to Brookfield Academy.

Things don’t get any easier for the Rebels as they’ll try to fully shake out the rust this week when they travel to Randolph. Senior Jacob Rowe shined in all facets for the Fall River/Rio loss, accounting for 290 total yards, including 90-yard kickoff return touchdown to open the game and 111 receiving yards on five catches.