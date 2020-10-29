WEEK 6 FOOTBALL PREVIEW: All area teams searching for a win this week

The Markesan and Dodgeland prep football teams aren’t having the types of seasons they expected.
In fact, both teams have played a combined seven games due to either starting the season late, or missing out on games because of COVID-19 issues.
With the limited action, both squads are still searching for their first win of the 2020 season, and with just one week remaining in the regular season, time to get into the win column is running out.
Offensively, neither team has found success. The Hornets (0-4) are putting up 9.5 points through four games this season.
The Trojans have had an even greater struggle finding the endzone. Dodgeland (0-3) has found pay dirt just once so far this year on a 20-yard touchdown run by running back Andrew Benzing with 8:27 left in the fourth quarter of last week’s 35-7 blowout loss at the hands of Horicon/Hustisford.
Benzing has been the lone highlight for the Trojans as he’s ran for a team-high 168 yards on 40 carries. Dylan Raabe is the second leading rusher with 39 yards on 11 tries.
The passing game could use a little work, but Caden Brugger — who has thrown for 33 yards and two interceptions on 3-of-14 passes — could find success on a Markesan secondary that has allowed teams to throw for 486 yards and five touchdowns on the season.
The Hornets might have lost all four games; however, two have come by a combined five points with losses to Cambridge (7-6) and Marshall (12-8), who are a combined 8-2 this season. Markesan then had an 8-7 lead over Waterloo at halftime last week before the energy fizzled out over the final 24 minutes in 28-16 loss.
Quarterback Hayden Quade has thrown for 43 yards and five interceptions off of 3-of-21 completions this season. However, he does most of his damage on the ground as he leads the Hornets with 196 yards and three touchdowns off of 63 carries. Running back Micah Kracht is second on the team with 183 yards from 46 carries, but he still has yet to cross the goalline.
Randolph, Fall River/Rio look to get on track
Following a two-week hiatus due to COVID-19 exposure, Fall River/Rio started fast last week but ultimately fizzled out in a 34-18 non-conference loss to Brookfield Academy.
Things don’t get any easier for the Rebels as they’ll try to fully shake out the rust this week when they travel to Randolph. Senior Jacob Rowe shined in all facets for the Fall River/Rio loss, accounting for 290 total yards, including 90-yard kickoff return touchdown to open the game and 111 receiving yards on five catches.
Rowe has been the top weapon all season for the Rebels as he leads the group in rushing (242 yards, 2 TDs) and receiving (135, 1). Fall River/Rio will also look to get quarterback Gavin Grams going, as the dual-threat junior has rushed for 198 yards and three scores.
A strong offensive output will be needed against a Rockets team looking to blast off again following their first loss of the season. Randolph trailed No. 3 Oshkosh Lourdes, 17-14, at halftime but failed to pierce the Red Knights’ defense in the final 24 minutes as the Rockets were held well below their season average of 38 points per game.
The Rockets had a chance to take the lead in the fourth quarter driving 98 yards down the field to inside the Lourdes 1. However, quarterback Brayden Haffele was stuffed on a 4th-and-1 play.
Randolph’s stout ground game was also kept in check as they failed to find pay dirt, rushing for 184 yards on 41 carries. Leading rusher Zach Paul was limited to just 40 yards and will be hungry to build on his 580 yards and seven scores. Running back Matt Dykstra shined, though, as he led with 73 yards off of 9 carries.
Other teams
Cambria-Friesland and Horicon/Hustisford will both be stuck on the sidelines this week. The Hilltoppers were slated to host Oshkosh Lourdes while Husticon was to take on Marshall. Oshkosh Lourdes will now travel to play Coleman on Friday after Cambria-Friesland canceled due to COVID-19 contact tracing.
Husticon coach Shannon Mueller didn’t give a reason as to why game was cancelled.
