WEEK 6 FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Four area teams in action on final night of regular season

They got back on the winning track with a 41-6 victory over Fall River/Rio last Friday night. And they’ll try and make it two straight and finish out the regular season with a 6-1 record when they entertain Watertown Luther Prep this week.

The Phoenix were off last week after their scheduled game against Wisconsin Dells was canceled because of COVID-19, but they come into this week’s game having won three straight following an 0-2 start to the year. Their most recent victory was a rout, 56-0 over Kenosha St. Joseph on Oct. 24.

Luther Prep’s bell cow in the backfield is Jon Holtz, who is averaging 9.0 yards per carry and has 341 yards and nine TDs on the year. Isaac Schumann only has 73 yards on 16 carries, but he has scored a pair of TDs.

Quarterback Elijah Shevey has completed 30-of-51 passes for 323 yards, three TDs and one INT, with all three of the TDs going to different receivers. Alex Gregorius leads the way with six catches for 67 yards and one TD.

Randolph, which is ranked sixth in Division 7 according to the WisSports.net Coaches Poll, is getting the job done on offense in large part by committee.