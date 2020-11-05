WEEK 6 FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Four area teams in action on final night of regular season

The last time Horicon/Hustisford took the field, the weather was wintry. The next time the MarshFalcons line up on the gridiron, conditions will be almost summery.
And it’s only been two weeks.
Welcome to Wisconsin in the fall.
The MarshFalcons are coming off a one-week layoff due to COVID-19 and head to Pardeeville on Friday — when the forecast is for a high temperature in the mid-60s and a low in the low-50s — for the final week of the regular season. On paper, the two teams have a combined record of 1-5, but despite the lack of wins between them, it figures to be a highly competitive contest.
Horicon/Hustisford is talented, the team just lacks experience. The same can be said about Pardeeville, which played a good Marshall team tough two weeks ago in a 21-7 loss before falling to Palmyra-Eagle 31-6 last week.
The MarshFalcons, who have had a turbulent season because of the pandemic and have played only twice — a 49-7 loss to Watertown Luther Prep on Oct. 9 and a 35-7 win over Dodgeland on Oct. 23 — have shown a fairly balanced offense over those two contests. Quarterbacks Daniel Janiszewski (6-of-9 for 147 yards, four touchdowns, zero interceptions) and Landon Hintz (7-of-11 for 45 yards, one TD, zero INTs) have been effective and Austin Vincent has 115 rushing yards and a TD on 15 carries.
The big target in the passing game is 6-foot-6 senior Dylan Kuehl, who has six catches for 105 yards and three TDs. Vincent has three catches for 43 yards and a TD and Blake Peplinski has a pair of grabs for 42 yards and a TD.
For Pardeeville, offense has been hard to come by of late, as the Bulldogs have scored only six points in both of their last two contests. Prior to that, they scored 24 points and 26 points in their losses to Cambridge and Waterloo, both of those defeats by two scores or more.
Bulldogs’ quarterback Peter Freye has completed only 47.9% of his passes but is averaging 66.0 yards per game and has six TD passes against only three INTs.
Ty Westbury has been the biggest beneficiary in the passing game, with 11 catches for 105 yards and four TDs. Meantime, Tyler Schommer has six grabs for 84 yards and a TD and Ryah Jacobson has four grabs for 42 yards and one TD.
In the ground game, Devin Seth leads Pardeeville with 304 yards and two TDs on 5.5 yards per attempt and Jacobson has 173 yards on 6.2 yards per attempt. Freye and Westbury have a rushing TD apiece although their yardage stats are largely insignificant.
Randolph looking to torch Phoenix
The Rockets are back in orbit again following a 17-14 Week 5 loss to Oshkosh Lourdes in a clash of two of the top teams in the state.
They got back on the winning track with a 41-6 victory over Fall River/Rio last Friday night. And they’ll try and make it two straight and finish out the regular season with a 6-1 record when they entertain Watertown Luther Prep this week.
The Phoenix were off last week after their scheduled game against Wisconsin Dells was canceled because of COVID-19, but they come into this week’s game having won three straight following an 0-2 start to the year. Their most recent victory was a rout, 56-0 over Kenosha St. Joseph on Oct. 24.
Luther Prep’s bell cow in the backfield is Jon Holtz, who is averaging 9.0 yards per carry and has 341 yards and nine TDs on the year. Isaac Schumann only has 73 yards on 16 carries, but he has scored a pair of TDs.
Quarterback Elijah Shevey has completed 30-of-51 passes for 323 yards, three TDs and one INT, with all three of the TDs going to different receivers. Alex Gregorius leads the way with six catches for 67 yards and one TD.
Randolph, which is ranked sixth in Division 7 according to the WisSports.net Coaches Poll, is getting the job done on offense in large part by committee.
Zach Paul averages 8.5 yards per carry and has 639 yards and eight TDs to lead the ground attack, but quarterback Brayden Haffele (368 rushing yards, seven TDs), Swiss Army Knife Jordan Tietz (281, one), Matt Dykstra (203, two), Logan Vander Galien (95, three), Bryce Rataczak (66, one) and Zach Heft (37, two) have all helped the shoulder the load as well.
Dykstra, Tietz and Sam Grieger all have 100-plus receiving yards on the year with a combined five TD catches between them, so the Rockets aren’t one-dimensional, either.
Defensively, Jax Rataczak has been a terror for other teams to deal with, as he’s got 16 tackles for loss, five sacks and three forced fumbles. Meanwhile, Grieger has four interceptions, Travis Alvin has seven TFLs, two sacks and three fumble recoveries and Paul has three sacks, three TFLs, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble.
As a team, the Rockets have 17 sacks, 47 TFLs, 12 fumble recoveries and six INTs and are dominating opponents to the tune of 63.4 passing yards, 105.8 rushing yards and 12.2 points per game.
Rebels readying for Goliath
Fall River/Rio will have its hands full this week, no doubt, as Oshkosh Lourdes and its unbeaten 6-0 record come to town for a Trailways Conference clash.
The Red Knights also will stampede south sporting the No. 2 ranking in Division 7.
Once on the gridiron, they travel mostly by air. Quarterback Joshua Bauer has a completion percentage of 68.7 (101-of-147) and has thrown for 1,524 yards, 19 TDs and just 3 INTs. He also has 240 rushing yards and six TDs, so for the Rebels, finding a way to limit his impact on the game as much as possible will be key.
A good start might be to blanket his top target, Preston Ruedinger, who has 42 catches for 690 yards and 10 TDs. However, four others have at least 144 receiving yards and two or more TDs, so it’s going to take a gargantuan effort to slow the high-powered Red Knights across the board.
Fall River/Rio, which is 1-3 on the year, has gone more than a month since its lone victory — a 22-14 overtime win over Palmyra-Eagle on Oct. 2.
Jacob Rowe and Gavin Grams have done the bulk of the offensive work for the Rebels, with a combined 451 rushing yards and five rushing TDs. Those numbers are split pretty evenly between the two.
Rowe also has nine receptions for 189 yards and a pair of TDs.
Defensively, Fall River/Rio will be hoping that Gavin Wodill, one of the top defensive linemen in the area and certainly in the conference, can disrupt the Red Knights’ offensive rhythm. He has seven tackles for loss and three sacks.
Matthew Miller and Clay Blevins each have an interception, and Blevins has also forced a fumble.
Rest of the area
The other contest slated for this week is Palmyra-Eagle at Markesan.
Cambria-Friesland was supposed to head south to Johnson Creek, but that game has been canceled because of COVID-19. So, too, has Dodgeland’s home contest against Cambridge.
The Hornets are coming off an impressive 68-7 blowout of Dodgeland and will try and keep the good times going against the Panthers, who are 2-4 and led by the two-headed ground-game tandem of Levi Musselman (591 yards and seven TDs on 6.1 yards per attempt) and Ryan Carpenter (301 yards and four TDs on 5.4 yards per carry).
Markesan is similarly run-oriented, averaging only 16.3 passing yards per contest compared with 169.2 via the ground. Caleb Jahnke leads the way with 244 rushing yards and three TDs but three others — Hayden Quade (196), Micah Kracht (183) and Ryan Mast (133) — are all north of the century mark and have a combined five TDs. James Triggs has 69 yards and two TDs.
The Hornets are 1-4 on the year but two of their four losses — 7-6 to Cambridge on Oct. 9 and 12-8 to Marshall on Oct. 16 — are by a combined five points.
Following the conclusion of this week’s action, the WIAA will place all teams, by division, into four-team pods as geographically oriented as possible. Those games will take place on the weekends typically reserved for the state semifinals and state finals, with the season coming to a close prior to Thanksgiving and the state’s tradition-rich nine-day gun deer hunting season.
