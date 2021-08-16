'We've got a point to prove': How Necedah football aims to take next step under Chris Rice

Numbers still seem to be an issue for a young Cardinals program. Rice said his team is practicing with 20 players but will have 25 once the season begins Aug. 20 at Wild Rose.

“We’re low on numbers and the numbers we have are the kids we want, but we could definitely use some more kids,” he said.

For instance, quarterback Landen Murphy, running back Mehki Braradji and tight end Josiah Hansen are all returning seniors who earned second-team All-Scenic Bluff Conference recognition from a season ago.

Murphy completed 59.4% of his passing for 573 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions. Baradji’s 695 rushing yards not only led the team but the whole conference in the spring. He scored four rushing touchdowns to go along with a team-high 230 receiving yards off 12 catches and another touchdown.

Hansen was second on the team with 183 yards and four touchdowns off a team-high 14 catches.

“In our opinion, they were three of the best players in the conference,” Rice said. “That wasn’t the conference opinion last year, but they’re all three great athletes and great leaders for us that are going to be something we can build off of to have success with last spring.”