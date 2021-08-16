 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'We've got a point to prove': How Necedah football aims to take next step under Chris Rice
0 Comments

'We've got a point to prove': How Necedah football aims to take next step under Chris Rice

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

"Determined" is the best word Necedah coach Chris Rice could think of when describing his football team as they gear up for the 2021 fall season.

“We’re on a mission,” he said as practice was just beginning in August. “We’ve got a point to prove. We’ve got a chip on our shoulder this year.”

Rice is entering his fourth season with the Cardinals, and in each of his first three seasons they’ve improved. In 2018, Rice’s first year leading the program, the Cardinals only had a JV team. In his first varsity season, the Cardinals went 2-7 overall and 1-5 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference.

The program was slowly building, but then COVID-19 hit in 2020 that forced them to move to the alternative spring football season in 2021. It gave Rice more time to prepare for his third season. And it helped because the Cardinals doubled their win total at 4-3 overall and 2-3 in the SCC.

“At the start of the year we had to figure out who we were as a team and having the COVID year, and some weird things with injuries and suspensions for the first game,” Rice said. “After that (and a forfeit to Bangor in Week 2 due to low numbers), we lost one game out of the last five. We turned it around once we moved some kids in the right spots. Once kids decided to buy into the “we before me” attitude, we were a lot better.”

Numbers still seem to be an issue for a young Cardinals program. Rice said his team is practicing with 20 players but will have 25 once the season begins Aug. 20 at Wild Rose.

“We’re low on numbers and the numbers we have are the kids we want, but we could definitely use some more kids,” he said.

For instance, quarterback Landen Murphy, running back Mehki Braradji and tight end Josiah Hansen are all returning seniors who earned second-team All-Scenic Bluff Conference recognition from a season ago.

Murphy completed 59.4% of his passing for 573 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions. Baradji’s 695 rushing yards not only led the team but the whole conference in the spring. He scored four rushing touchdowns to go along with a team-high 230 receiving yards off 12 catches and another touchdown.

Hansen was second on the team with 183 yards and four touchdowns off a team-high 14 catches.

GALLERY: Necedah football flocking towards success in 2021

+5 
+5 
Landen Murphy
+5 
+5 
Josiah Hansen
+5 
+5 
Mekhi Baradji
+5 
+5 
Brandon Fuller
+5 
+5 
Landon Murphy

“In our opinion, they were three of the best players in the conference,” Rice said. “That wasn’t the conference opinion last year, but they’re all three great athletes and great leaders for us that are going to be something we can build off of to have success with last spring.”

All of their success will be dependent of how well the offensive line looks this fall. Rice said there will be some new faces at center as there is a “competition between a freshman and a junior for the center spot,” senior Domanic Bohn is transitioning from fullback to guard and Sebastian Narlock is another guard who decided to play as a senior.

Senior Brandon Fuller, who earned second-team recognition as both an offensive lineman and as a defensive end, will lead the offensive and defensive lines. He was second on the team with 39 total tackles (16 solo).

“He’s usually setting our defensive edge for us and being able to make sure nobody gets around the outside,” Rice said. “He’s a very good pass rusher when it’s a third-and-long situation.”

Fuller will have some great pieces around him, too.

Senior Noah Blum will start at safety and can help with run support.

“He’s not afraid to hit somebody," Rice said.

"His top-end speed is very good to stay over the top of anybody if they try to go deep.”

Quick hits: Everything you need to know on Juneau County prep football teams this fall

Baradji, as the strong-side linebacker who was third on the team with 36 total tackles (13 solo), will line up next to Hansen at middle linebacker. And Murphy will line up in the secondary as well.

“Josiah is the heart of our defense,” Rice said. “He’s our middle linebacker, and he makes all of our calls. He is pretty much the quarterback of the defense for us.”

Rice said he felt like the program turned the corner finishing in the middle of the pack in conference during the spring. And with a lot of letter winners returning after a short three-month offseason, he hopes the Cardinals can build off it.

“We’re hopeful to be competitive this upcoming season with some of the teams towards the top of the conference,” Rice said. “They’ll be in their fourth year of the system. They started as freshmen when I came in. We’re hopeful with the system we have in place here, and we’re ready to get things rolling the right way.”

 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Here is the best way to find value on the MLB slate

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News