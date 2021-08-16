'We've got a point to prove': How Necedah football aims to take next step under Chris Rice

"Determined" is the best word Necedah coach Chris Rice could think of when describing his football team as they gear up for the 2021 fall season.
“We’re on a mission,” he said as practice was just beginning in August. “We’ve got a point to prove. We’ve got a chip on our shoulder this year.”
Rice is entering his fourth season with the Cardinals, and in each of his first three seasons they’ve improved. In 2018, Rice’s first year leading the program, the Cardinals only had a JV team. In his first varsity season, the Cardinals went 2-7 overall and 1-5 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference.
The program was slowly building, but then COVID-19 hit in 2020 that forced them to move to the alternative spring football season in 2021. It gave Rice more time to prepare for his third season. And it helped because the Cardinals doubled their win total at 4-3 overall and 2-3 in the SCC.
“At the start of the year we had to figure out who we were as a team and having the COVID year, and some weird things with injuries and suspensions for the first game,” Rice said. “After that (and a forfeit to Bangor in Week 2 due to low numbers), we lost one game out of the last five. We turned it around once we moved some kids in the right spots. Once kids decided to buy into the “we before me” attitude, we were a lot better.”
Numbers still seem to be an issue for a young Cardinals program. Rice said his team is practicing with 20 players but will have 25 once the season begins Aug. 20 at Wild Rose.
“We’re low on numbers and the numbers we have are the kids we want, but we could definitely use some more kids,” he said.
For instance, quarterback Landen Murphy, running back Mehki Braradji and tight end Josiah Hansen are all returning seniors who earned second-team All-Scenic Bluff Conference recognition from a season ago.
Murphy completed 59.4% of his passing for 573 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions. Baradji’s 695 rushing yards not only led the team but the whole conference in the spring. He scored four rushing touchdowns to go along with a team-high 230 receiving yards off 12 catches and another touchdown.
Hansen was second on the team with 183 yards and four touchdowns off a team-high 14 catches.
“In our opinion, they were three of the best players in the conference,” Rice said. “That wasn’t the conference opinion last year, but they’re all three great athletes and great leaders for us that are going to be something we can build off of to have success with last spring.”
All of their success will be dependent of how well the offensive line looks this fall. Rice said there will be some new faces at center as there is a “competition between a freshman and a junior for the center spot,” senior Domanic Bohn is transitioning from fullback to guard and Sebastian Narlock is another guard who decided to play as a senior.
Senior Brandon Fuller, who earned second-team recognition as both an offensive lineman and as a defensive end, will lead the offensive and defensive lines. He was second on the team with 39 total tackles (16 solo).
“He’s usually setting our defensive edge for us and being able to make sure nobody gets around the outside,” Rice said. “He’s a very good pass rusher when it’s a third-and-long situation.”
Fuller will have some great pieces around him, too.
Senior Noah Blum will start at safety and can help with run support.
“He’s not afraid to hit somebody," Rice said.
"His top-end speed is very good to stay over the top of anybody if they try to go deep.”
Baradji, as the strong-side linebacker who was third on the team with 36 total tackles (13 solo), will line up next to Hansen at middle linebacker. And Murphy will line up in the secondary as well.
“Josiah is the heart of our defense,” Rice said. “He’s our middle linebacker, and he makes all of our calls. He is pretty much the quarterback of the defense for us.”
Rice said he felt like the program turned the corner finishing in the middle of the pack in conference during the spring. And with a lot of letter winners returning after a short three-month offseason, he hopes the Cardinals can build off it.
“We’re hopeful to be competitive this upcoming season with some of the teams towards the top of the conference,” Rice said. “They’ll be in their fourth year of the system. They started as freshmen when I came in. We’re hopeful with the system we have in place here, and we’re ready to get things rolling the right way.”
Area football preview: 10 players you need to know this season
Colton Brunell, soph., TE/LB, Columbus
Making an impact at the varsity level as just a freshman is quite the feat, but Brunell did so with ease this past spring. The 6-foot-1, 182-pounder starred on both sides of the ball for the Cardinals, but especially on defense, logging a third-best 38 tackles, including 10 solo takedowns, to go along with four tackles for loss, five sacks, a pair of fumble recoveries and two interceptions. Brunel also added nine catches for 163 yards and a score.
John Appelfeldt, sr., OL/DL, Dodgeland
A second-team All-Eastern Suburban Conference selection last fall on both sides of the ball, Appenfeldt was a positive motor for the slogging Trojans. The 6-4, 260 pounder notched 23 tackles last season, including 14 solo in just six games with one tackle for loss. And as the anchor of the Trojans offensive line, he was one of the only things moving forward for a unit that was usually stuck in reverse.
Gavin Wodill, sr., OL/DL, Fall River/Rio
Standing at just 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, Wodill isn’t the biggest lineman, but he certainly knows how to throw his weight around. The senior was a force on both sides of the ball for the Rebels, earning two-way first-team All-Trailways Conference honors. Wodill paced Fall River/Rio defensively with 29 tackles, including 12 solo, to go along with seven tackles for loss and three sacks. Meanwhile, on offense he helped the Rebels rack up 1,122 total yards, including 716 yards and five scores on the ground.
Lucas Heyroth, sr., RB/OLB Lodi
The younger brother of 2017 AP State Player of the Year Jacob Heyroth, Lucas Heyroth proved he’s a lot like big brother this past spring. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound running back/outside linebacker earned two-way All-Region honors and was an honorable mention All-State pick by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association for carrying the ball, and for good reason. Heyroth finished with 779 yards and seven scores on just 91 touches in the five-game alternate fall season, good for an average of 155.8 yards per game and 8.6 yards per attempt. On defense, he also accounted for 23 tackles (17 solo), as well as nine tackles for loss, six sacks and a forced fumble. And after taking home three gold medals from the WIAA Div. 2 state track and field meet, Heyroth will be hunting more gold this fall.
Mitchell Lane, Sr., OL/DL, Lodi
The Blue Devils offense was successful as ever this past spring piling up over 2,000 total yards and 27 touchdowns. While his name wasn’t on the stat sheet much, Lane played a big hand in that success. The 6-foot-2, 285-pounder garnered Small Schools Honorable Mention All-State honors, as well as a spring All-Region pick, from the WFCA in helping pave the way for the Blue Devils.
Spenser Lehman, sr., QB, Mauston
In his first season as the starting signal caller last fall for the Golden Eagles, Lehman looked like a seasoned pro. The 5-foot-10, 140-pound righty earned first-team All-South Central Conference honors and for good reason, throwing for a league-best 1,023 yards with 14 touchdowns to just four interceptions. Lehman was extremely efficient as well, completing 74-of-106 passes for a 69.8 completion percentage while averaging 146.1 yards per game.
Mekhi Baradji, sr., RB/LB, Necedah
A pass-catching running back has become a prized commodity in football, and Baradji was just that for coach Chris Rice. The 5-10, 172-pounder accounted for 925 total yards in the alternate fall season season, leading the Cardinals in rushing with 695 yards and four touchdowns on 78 carries (115.8 yards per game), and receiving with 12 catches for 230 yards and another score. His success wasn’t limited to the offensive side either as Baradji added 36 tackles, including 13 solo, as well as three fumble recoveries with one returned for a touchdown, an interception, a forced fumble and a tackle for loss.
Derek Lindert, sr., RB/DB/WR, Pardeeville
While he missed his junior season last year, opponents shouldn’t sleep on Lindert this fall. The Bulldog had a phenomenal sophomore season in 2019, rushing for 1,182 yards and 14 touchdowns on 208 carries, good for 118.2 yards per game and 5.7 yards per attempt. The 6-foot, 165 pounder also had nine catches for 209 yards and another score to garner first-team All-Trailways Large Conference honors and added 61 tackles (36 solo) on defense to boot for second-team all-league recognition.
Dylan Elsing, sr., TE/LB, Poynette
Anywhere and everywhere, anything and everything. It’s an apt description of what Elsing did for the Pumas this past spring. A true jack-of-all-trades, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound tight end/linebacker was a two-way second-team All-COVID Large Conference selection after leading the Pumas in rushing and tackling, while finishing second in receiving. Elsing anchored the Poynette defense with 50 tackles (25 solo) as well as three interceptions. Offensively, he had 183 yards rushing and a touchdown on 19 carries (9.6 yards per attempt) and added 11 catches for 149 yards and a score.
Matt Getgen, sr., RB/ILB, Wisconsin Dells
Either with the ball in his hands or hunting it on defense, Getgen was all over the field for the Chiefs last fall. A solid two-way starter, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior earned first-team All-South Central Conference honors at inside linebacker after tallying 33 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and an interception. Getgen also added 208 yards of total offense, including 128 on the ground on 26 carries, a number that should go up this season.