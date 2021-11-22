What a year for Gavin Wodill: Fall River/Rio lineman sweeps Trailways' top four postseason awards

Gavin Wodill had to share Offensive Player of the Year honors in the Trailways Conference this fall with two of his rivals.

The rest of the league’s top postseason awards he had all to himself.

The 6-foot-1, 235-pound senior from Fall River/Rio swept all four awards, being picked as the Offensive Lineman of the Year, Defensive Lineman of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in addition to co-Offensive Player of the Year, even more remarkable considering he missed a league game early in the season due to COVID-19 protocols.

In five league games, Wodill had 11 tackles for loss, 5 sacks and a forced fumble on the defensive end. His stats on that side of the ball would have been even greater had opponents not routinely gone the other way as him with the ball.

On offense counting all 10 of the Rebels games this season, including the one he missed, Wodill was a bulldozer who helped the Rebels run for 190.9 yards per game and 29 touchdowns.