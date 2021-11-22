What a year for Gavin Wodill: Fall River/Rio lineman sweeps Trailways' top four postseason awards

Gavin Wodill had to share Offensive Player of the Year honors in the Trailways Conference this fall with two of his rivals.
The rest of the league’s top postseason awards he had all to himself.
The 6-foot-1, 235-pound senior from Fall River/Rio swept all four awards, being picked as the Offensive Lineman of the Year, Defensive Lineman of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in addition to co-Offensive Player of the Year, even more remarkable considering he missed a league game early in the season due to COVID-19 protocols.
In five league games, Wodill had 11 tackles for loss, 5 sacks and a forced fumble on the defensive end. His stats on that side of the ball would have been even greater had opponents not routinely gone the other way as him with the ball.
On offense counting all 10 of the Rebels games this season, including the one he missed, Wodill was a bulldozer who helped the Rebels run for 190.9 yards per game and 29 touchdowns.
"I never thought I would be able to do that, as I am an offensive lineman. I have never heard of an offensive lineman winning Offensive Player of the Year," Wodill said. "My goal coming into the year was to just win one of the big four awards. I always wanted to win just as many awards as my brother, or even more. When I didn't get anything my junior year, I thought for sure that I wasn't going to be able to do that."
Gavin's brother, Keegan Wodill, won the Offensive and Defensive Lineman of the Year awards as a senior in 2018 — he is a 2019 Fall River High School graduate — as well as the Defensive Player of the Year, but he did not win the Offensive Player of the Year award, an honor that went to Johnson Creek QB Justin Swanson.
Gavin said the fact he swept the top four awards made it a little extra special when he got to all and tell his brother the news.
"There has always been that brotherly competition between us, and he has always had those bragging rights over me," Gavin said. "This year is different.
"I am very thankful for these awards and for being recognized."
In addition to his accolades from the conference, Gavin Wodill also was named as an honorable mention All-State offensive lineman in the Small Schools division by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association and as All-Region as a defensive lineman by the WFCA.
Cambria-Friesland 6-foot, 175-pound senior running back Owen Jones and Oshkosh Lourdes Academy 5-11, 159-pound freshman quarterback Wade Lindahl were the other co-Offensive Player of the Year winners.
Windahl had a completion percentage of 75.6 for 205.7 yards per game, 17 TDs and only one interception in six league games while leading Lourdes to the Trailways Conference title with a perfect 7-0 record (one of the wins was by forfeit over Wayland Academy, the same forfeit victory every team in the league got because the Big Red had to cancel their season due to low numbers).
Jones, who also received All-Region honors from the WFCA, had 147.7 rushing yards per game (on 7.7 yards per attempt) with seven TDs and also had 120 receiving yards and a pair of scores.
Fall River/Rio, which tied for third in the league with C-F and Johnson Creek, all at 4-3, had no other first team selections on offense but did have 6-foot, 185-pound senior Andrew Tavs join Wodill on the first-team defense.
Tavs, a defensive back, had a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and shared the Trailways lead with three INTs in league play.
Cambria-Friesland’s lone first team selection in addition to Jones is 5-9, 175-pound offensive lineman Benji Szytz, who helped the Hilltoppers churn out 190.3 rushing yards per game.
Randolph was shut out of the four top awards but the second-place Rockets (6-1) were well-represented on the first team, with 6-foot, 185-pound senior running back Traiton Lininger, 6-3, 173-pound senior wide receiver Sam Grieger, 6-5, 225-pound senior tight end Travis Alvin and 6-2, 212-pound junior offensive lineman Thomas Riley all picked on offense and Grieger (defensive back), Alvin (inside linebacker), Lininger (outside linebacker) joining 6-2, 205-pound senior defensive lineman Ben Nieman and 6-1, 173-pound junior defensive end Bryce Rataczak on the defensive side.
Alvin and Grieger also were named All-Region at their positions on defense.
Rockets senior Nate Kok and junior Alex Hollander also made the first team, the former tabbed as the league’s top punter and the latter tabbed to the first team as a special teams player.
Hollander, Kok-to-Grieger orchestrate unlikely comeback victory for Randolph football over Fall River/Rio
Alvin led the Trailways in tackles during league play with 79, including a league-high 47 solo stops, and also led in TFLs with 13. He had a sack and a pick-six on the year as well.
Nieman was sixth in the league in tackles (40) and had five TFLs, a sack and a forced fumble, while Grieger had two INTs and a pick-six. Rataczak had 33 takles, three TFLs and a pair of sacks.
Lininger averaged 7.2 yards per carry for 86.5 yards per game and three rushing TDs, while Alvin had 38.0 receiving yards per game with a TD.
Grieger averaged 35.0 receiving yards per game with a pair of TD grabs and a pair of catches for two-point conversions.
Kok led the league in punting at 36.0 yards per attempt on 10 attempts, landing two inside the 20-yard-line with no touchbacks. Hollander, meantime, averaged 55.5 yards per punt return, taking two of them all the way to paydirt.
Among second team selections from the area, Fall River/Rio senior wide receiver Clay Blevins was eighth in league play in receiving yards with 208 yards.
*Full All-Trailways Conference list is below*
ALL-TRAILWAYS CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year — Gavin Wodill, Sr., Fall River/Rio; Owen Jones, sr., Cambria-Friesland; Wade Lindahl, Fr., Oshkosh Lourdes Academy.
Offensive Lineman of the Year — Gavin Wodill, Sr., Fall River/Rio.
Defensive Player of the Year — Gavin Wodill, Sr., Fall River/Rio.
Defensive Lineman of the Year — Gavin Wodill, Sr., Fall River/Rio.
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback — Wade Lindahl, 5-11, 159, Fr., Lourdes. Running back — Traiton Lininger, 6-0, 185, Sr., Randolph; Owen Jones, 6-0, 175, Sr., Cambria-Friesland. Wide receiver — Thomas Derleth, 6-2, 210, Sr., Lourdes; Sam Grieger, 6-3, 173, Sr., Randolph; Collin Klade, 6-3, 200, Sr., Deerfield. Tight end — Travis Alvin, 6-5, 225, Sr., Randolph. Offensive lineman — Xavier Force, 6-0, 220, Sr., Lourdes; Thomas Riley, 6-2, 212, Jr, Randolph; Benji Szytz, 5-9, 175, Sr., Cambria-Friesland; Gavin Wodill, 6-1, 235, Sr., Fall River/Rio; Vince Mancheski, 6-1, 225, Sr., Deerfield.
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
Defensive backs — Joshua Pritzel, 6-1, 155, Sr., Lourdes; Sam Grieger, 6-3, 173, Sr., Randolph; Isaac Hartz, 5-9, 185, Sr., Johnson Creek; Andrew Tavs, 6-0, 180, Sr., Fall River Rio. Inside linebacker — Marshall Koch, 5-11, 204, Sr., Lourdes; Travis Alvin, 6-5, 225, Sr., Randolph. Outside linebacker — Thomas Derleth, 6-2, 210, Sr., Lourdes; Traiton Lininger, 6-0, 185, Sr., Randolph. Defensive lineman — Ben Nieman, 6-2, 205, Sr., Randolph; Gavin Wodill, 6-1, 235, Sr., Randolph. Defensive end — Gabe Bohn, 5-9, 260, Sr., Lourdes; Bryce Rataczak, 6-1, 173, Jr., Randolph.
FIRST TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS
Punter — Nate Kok, 5-11, 203, Sr., Randolph. Kicker — Adam Arnoldussen, 6-1, 160, Sr., Lourdes. Special teams player — Alex Hollander, 5-10, 165, Jr., Randolph.
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback — Tommy Lees, 5-10, 160, Jr., Deerfield. Running back — Marshall Koch, 5-11, 204, Sr., Lourdes; Isaac Hartz, 5-9, 185, Sr., Johnson Creek. Wide receiver — Clay Blevins, 6-3, 175, Sr., Fall River/Rio; Daltin Papandrea, 5-8, 145, Jr., St. John’s Northwestern Academies. Tight end — Logan Sullivan, 6-4, 175, Sr., Johnson Creek. Offensive lineman — Brett Behnke, 6-2, 245, Jr., Lourdes; Tate DeJager, 6-2, 195, Jr., Cambria-Friesland; Brandon Blanke, 6-0, 220, Sr., Johnson Creek; Trevor Koegler, 6-0, 210, Sr., Fall River/Rio; Manny Kingston, 6-1, 235, Jr., Fall River/Rio.
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
Defensive back — Drake Burmania, 6-2, 170, Jr., Cambria-Friesland; Dayton Lasack, 6-4, 180, Sr., Deerfield. Inside linebacker — Benji Szytz, 5-9, 175, Sr., Cambria-Friesland; Silas Hartz, 5-8, 185, Soph., Johnson Creek; Vince Mancheski, 6-1, 225, Sr., Deerfield. Outside linebacker — Owen Jones, 6-0, 175, Sr., Cambria-Friesland; Mason Bettehauser, 6-1, 185, Jr., Deerfield. Defensive lineman — Nathan Laib, 5-10, 230, Sr., Lourdes; Carlos Salgado, 5-9, 230, Jr., Cambria-Friesland; Brandon Blanke, 6-0, 220, Sr., Johnson Creek. Defensive end — Trevor Krueger, 5-8, 150, Soph., Cambria-Friesland.
SECOND TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS
Punter — Ayden Price, 6-0, 165, Soph., Fall River/Rio. Kicker — Tanner Herman, 5-5, 125, Fr., Johnson Creek. Special teams player — Tyler Xiong, 5-3, 135, Sr., St. Johh’s.
HONORABLE MENTION OFFENSE
Quarterback — Nate Kok, 5-11, 203, Sr., Randolph; Dylan Bredlow, 6-0, 185, Soph., Johnson Creek; Matthew Miller, 6-1, 190, Jr., Fall River/Rio. Running back — Gabe Bohn, 5-9, 260, Jr., Lourdes; Bryce Rataczak, 6-1, 173, Jr., Randolph; Isaac DeYoung, 5-10, 170, Soph., Cambria-Friesland; Gavin Grams, 6-1, 180, Sr., Fall River/Rio. Wide receiver — Taylor Joseph, 5-9, 170, Soph., Johnson Creek; Dayton Lasack, 6-4, 180, Sr., Deerfield. Tight end — Jason Weaver, 5-7, 135, Soph., Cambria-Friesland. Offensive lineman — Jonathon Alva, 5-7, 223, Soph., Randolph; Alex Alva, 5-8, 212, Sr., Randolph.
HONORABLE MENTION DEFENSE
Defensive back — Brayden Meklenburg, 5-9, 157, Jr., Lourdes; Logan Sullivan, 6-4, 175, Sr., Johnson Creek; Dylan Bredlow, 6-0, 185, Soph., Johnson Creek; Clay Blevins, 6-3, 175, Sr., Fall River/Rio; Johnny Divane, 6-7, 200, Sr., St. John’s. Defensive lineman — Ryan Moore, 6-3, 340, Sr., Johnson Creek.
