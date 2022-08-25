What to watch for around the area in Week 2 of the high school football season

The opening week of the high school football season provided fans from around the area with plenty of excitement.

From dominant individual performances to streak-snapping wins and nail-biting victories, the first week of Friday Night Lights was one to remember. The close to the non-conference season this week should be no different with upstart teams looking to remain unbeaten, while others with high expectations hope to avoid an 0-2 start.

Here's what to watch for this week.

Game of the Week

Sauk Prairie (1-0) at Reedsburg (1-0)

The Eagles delivered one of the biggest shocks of Week 1, knocking off rival Baraboo 23-13 to beat the T-Birds for the first time since 2017 and snap a 19-game losing streak. The Beavers, meanwhile, scored an 18-12 win over Evansville to start their season on a positive note following a 2-7 mark last fall. Neither side will want to let momentum slip this week when they clash in a meeting of surprise unbeatens. Whoever can win the battle in the trenches should determine this one after both teams found success running the ball in their season openers. Sauk Prairie struggled to find much success offensively last season, averaging just 6.8 points per game, but especially in the rushing attack racking up 254 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Coach Randy Wallace appears to have found a new rushing weapon in Derek Hilden. The 5-foot-10, 165-pound senior accounted for 162 yards and two scores on just 19 carries in the win over Baraboo, good for 9 yards a clip. The Beavers piled up 246 yards and all three of their scores on the ground against the Blue Devils. Senior dual-threat quarterback Kevin Green led the way with 162 yards and two scores on 17 carries, while senior Devin Judd pitched in 90 yards and the other tally on 24 touches. Finding holes will be more difficult Friday however; Sauk Prairie held the T-Birds to just 61 yards on 27 carries while the Beavers bottled up Evansville for only 55 on 31 touches.

Poynette (0-1) at Pardeeville (0-1)

If meeting in the regular season for the first time in a dozen years wasn't motivation enough, the Pumas and Bulldogs prowl into their Week 2 non-conference clash both fighting to avoid an 0-2 start. The Columbia County cohorts separated by just 14 miles, who had last year's contest canceled due to COVID-19 close contacts among the Pumas, both opened the season with a loss; however, those defeats came on very different ends of the spectrum. Poynette stayed tied with Cambria-Friesland 8-8 at halftime, but it was the Hilltoppers who pulled away for a 16-8 win. The Pumas didn't fully click on offense with just 84 total yards but had some bright spots defensively, led by Owen Breuch and Reggie Buss, who had 11 and nine tackles, respectively, with the latter notching nine solo takedowns. The Bulldogs had no answer for Markesan's high-powered rushing attack as they got blitzed 52-7. Pardeeville was ripped apart for 389 yards and six scores on the ground with five running backs carrying the ball at least five times for the Hornets. Still, Pardeeville did have some positives including sophomore Brad Johnson averaging 13.7 yards per kick return on three attempts. After each making the playoffs last year, a win heading into the start of conference play will be a massive confidence boost for the victor.

Beaver Dam (0-1) at Baraboo (0-1)

After suffering respective losses to open the season, the Thunderbirds and Golden Beavers have plenty to work on as they face off looking to avoid a 0-2 start. Following its WIAA Division 3 state quarterfinals run last fall, Baraboo is still looking to fit its pieces together after suffering a 23-13 loss to Sauk Prairie. The T-Birds' offense had a hard time finding its identity against the Eagles while operating 27 rushing plays and 26 passing plays, with neither the ground nor aerial attacks standing out. Junior quarterback Luke Vittengl found some success throwing for 136 yards with a touchdown to senior Teflon Lee, but he completed 12 of 26 passes with an interception. Lee hauled in three catches for 49 yards. The ground game had just 61 yards on 27 carries and will be looking for a spark against the Golden Beavers. Beaver Dam will need to shore things up defensively after being gouged by Monroe in its 39-0 loss. The Cheesemakers shredded the Beavers for 435 yards and six scores on 35 carries with both Alex Hernandez (186 yards) and Ben Gatdula (114) both breaking the century mark. Coach Brock Linde will look to Eli Bryant to help lock things down after the sophomore defensive back accounted for eight solo tackles. Senior defensive lineman Easton Abel had a team-high nine tackles while Remington Diels and Avery Priewe each had a half-dozen apiece.

Other games

Portage (0-1) at Whitewater (0-1)

After dropping its first season opener since 2018, the Warriors will look to get into the win column against the Whippets. Portage, which rolled to a 56-0 rout in last season's meeting, should have a chance to get its ground game going. Whitewater gave up 302 yards and four touchdowns on 38 rushes in its 31-12 loss to Big Foot last week. As much as the Chiefs hurt the Whippets, Whitewater’s rushing attack was nothing to sneeze at after putting up 291 yards and both scores.

Mayville (1-0) at Horicon/Hustisford (0-1)

A second-straight Flyway Conference foe could spell bad news for Horicon/Hustisford this week as it opens its brand new artificial turf field at Horicon High School against Dodge County rival Mayville. In its 53-7 loss to Lomira last week, Horicon/Hustisford had just 80 total yards while allowing the Lions to pile up 347 yards and eight TDs on the ground. That should the Cardinals, last year's WIAA Division 5 state runner-up, and Blake Schrafunagel licking their chops after the senior rushed for 216 yards and three scores last week.

Lodi (1-0) at McFarland (0-1)

The Blue Devils haven't suffered a non-conference loss since 2014 and have won their first two games of the season nine years running. That will get put to the test against the Spartans, who are coming a last-second 23-15 loss to Mount Horeb/Barneveld last week. Juniors Mason Lane (103 yards, three TDs) and Brady Puls (101) both broke the century mark on the ground in Lodi's 37-0 win over Greendale Martin Luther last week but must try to crack a Spartans defense that held the Vikings to just 88 yards on 34 carries.