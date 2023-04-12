The Horicon/Hustisford co-op football team has a new football coach.

The Horicon school board approved Jason Fiacco to be the new football coach and a physical education teacher earlier this month. On April 3, Fiacco posted on Twitter he signed his contract and the school board approved the hire.

“I’m extremely excited to get up to Horicon and coach the Horicon/Hustisford program,” Fiacco said. “Throughout the process of exploring the opportunity to work up there in the interview process, the administration is great. They’re extremely supportive of not just the athletic program, but all extracurricular activities. It’s clear to me they find a lot of value in what extracurriculars can do in the development of kids. That was huge.”

I'm excited to announce it's official!

-School Board Approved ✅

-Contract Signed ✅

The Fiacco family is fired up to come back home to Wisconsin! I feel absolutely blessed for the opportunity to serve the Horicon/Hustisford communities. Excited to see what the future holds! https://t.co/hw6mqnGNag — Coach Fiacco (@CoachFiacco) April 4, 2023

Fiacco brings a long list of experience as an athletic director, teach and football coach in Texas over the past 11 years.

He has been the AD and coach at Cleveland High School since 2020. From 2018 to 2020 he was the AD and football coach at Elkhard High School. He also spent time as an offensive coordinator and special education teacher at Yoakum High School from 2016 to 2018. And from 2012 to 2015, he was a special education teacher and an assistant coach at La Vernia High School.

Fiacco spent eight months from 2015 to 2016 as a special education teacher and head coach at Hartford High School in Michigan.

When Fiacco coached at La Vernia, he helped turn the program around and won 22 games during the two years there.

When he was the offensive coordinator at Yoakum, the coaching staff inherited a .500 team, but eventually led the squad to a 3A Division 1 state championship appearance and a semifinals appearance as well.

“From San Antonio to east Texas to the Houston area, I’ve been just about everywhere in Texas,” Fiacco said. “Texas has been extremely good to me and my family.”

Fiacco said he came to Wisconsin because he grew up in the Oconomowoc area and graduated from Arrowhead High School in 2005.

“I’ve been keeping up with Wisconsin football ever since I’ve been in Texas,” he said. “I still keep up with it. I still keep up with the playoffs. I keep up with the results from everybody in the area.”

Fiacco said he applied for the Horicon/Hustisford position because of the location. It’s 30 minutes from his parents and 4 hours away from his wife’s family in southwest Michigan.

“A big thing for us was getting into a place that is a good community — somewhere I want to coach and teach, but also a place where I want my kids to go to school,” Fiacco said. “Horicon, from what I’ve researched and saw firsthand, they’re invested into their schools. They put a lot of money into the school as far as what they’ve done with redoing the classrooms and all levels of their school.

“It’s not just from the academic side, but also the athletic side. They invest a lot into that and they’re going to continue to invest into it. Being a good community, a rural community, that’s what we’re looking for in my family. We really feel like it’s a good fit.”

Fiacco takes over for Shannon Mueller, who spent the past seven seasons as Horicon/Hustisford coach. He led the co-op to a 34-29 overall record. His team’s best performance was in 2018 when Husticon went 10-2 overall, went undefeated in the Trailways Large Conference and made an appearance in the third round of the WIAA Division 4 postseason, where it lost 47-15 to Lake Country Lutheran.

“I’m excited because I get to share my experiences with not just the football guys it’s going to be the whole student body,” he said.

Fiacco said what his new team can expect from him is a coach who’s going to care and invest in more than just the football aspect.

“It’s important for me that I give the kids the tools they need to be successful after they graduate,” he said. “I know not all kids will go on to play at the next level. I feel like it’s one of my responsibilities to give exposure from colleges and do everything I can to equip them to play at the next level, so that if they do want to explore that as an opportunity, that’s something that I’ve prepared them to do.

“Also, I will teach them stuff outside of football. People have always called me coach and that’s what I’ve always been looked at in everybody’s eyes but, really, I’m a husband and a father first. I want the kids to know that and I want the kids to understand that. I want them to be good people.”

Fiacco’s new team can also count on the new coach to “do a lot of things with character development where we’re doing things outside of football and getting to know each other outside of just being football players. I want the kids to have a strong bond with each other.”

“In regards to football, I’m going to be hard on them and I’m going to hold them accountable, but they know it’s for their best interest,” he added. “I want to coach every kid as if they have the same last name as me. That means I’m going to be hard on you, but I’m going to love you up and I care about you.

“I want them to know why I’m doing the things I do, why I’m hard on you and why I want to push you. It’s because I see something special in you.”

