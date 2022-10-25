 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL

Why Columbus football moved its postseason game to Saturday afternoon

  • 0

The Blue Devils senior wide receiver/defensive back talks about a play in his past he would change and what famous athlete he'd like to meet.

The WIAA Division 4 second-round playoff game between top-seeded Columbus and fifth-seeded Baldwin-Woodville has been moved to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Due to the Blackhawks having to travel 223 miles, roughly 3 ½ hours from the school located just east of the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, the game was rescheduled.

“With traveling that late of night, they’re worried about safety of kids and them missing so much school with trying to get here on Friday, it just wasn’t doable,” Columbus athletic director Jay Freerking said. “The WIAA rules say that any type of football game where a team has to travel over 120 miles, the default time is Saturday at 4 p.m. unless both teams can agree to a different time and date.”

Both teams agreed for a 1 p.m. kickoff because Columbus High School is performing Dracula at 7 p.m.

“Facility-wise, we’re trying to get the football team in here to play and have a normal game atmosphere as possible,” Freerking said. “We want to get them cleared out, let them finish the game, get the facilities cleared out and get the parking lot cleared out, so the play can come in and do their thing without interruption.”

