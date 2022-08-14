Why Dalton Hoehn is 'everything for the Mauston football program'

Playing deep in the trenches on the offensive or defensive line isn’t the most glamorous position in all of football.

The same can be said about re-staining log cabins as summer work. They’re gritty, sweaty jobs that require plenty of hard work and typically are underappreciated.

For Mauston’s Dalton Hoehn, they’re one in the same: Jobs that need to get done. First-year coach Dustin Vickerman knows that Hoehn, a three-sport athlete, is athletic enough to play anywhere on the field.

But it’s the senior’s relentless, selfless attitude that fuels the Golden Eagles standout and has him poised to try and help Mauston return to the top of the South Central Conference this fall.

“A kid like Dalton is everything for your program,” Vickerman said. “He does what he needs to do to get better and he leads by example. His teammates see that and they feed off of that, so they feel like, ‘If Dalton is going all out every single play, every single rep, I have to, too,’ so he’s everything for the program."

That sense of hard work was instilled in Hoehn at a young age by his parents. A three-sport athlete wrestling in the winter and playing baseball in the spring, Hoehn stays plenty busy during the school year.

And that doesn’t change once the final school bell rings. Since the summer after his freshman year, Hoehn has worked re-staining log cabins on Castle Rock Lake after spending an hour-and-a-half lifting weights with teammates.

That schedule becomes even more hectic once football season begins, but nothing Hoehn can’t handle.

“I feel like I have a good schedule for the week, and after work or stuff, then I try to have my own personal time with friends,” he said. “But to me, sports are kind of the No. 1 right now.”

And it’s that ability to remain faithful to what he’s committed to that makes Hoehn so unique in Vickerman’s eyes. Like any kid with a lot on their plate, Vickerman knows it’s easy to make excuses.

So far in the few short months the pair have been working together, he hasn’t heard anything out of the sort from the unanimous first-team All-South Central Conference inside linebacker and second-team offensive tackle.

“Dalton doesn’t look for excuses. He commits to something and he’s truly committed to that … if he does something, he’s fully committed to it and he doesn’t look for excuses why not to be all-in,” Vickerman said.

Said Hoehn: “I just feel like you should have to work for what you want, or things in life won’t come to you. I just keep pushing and working, because when you stop nothing good comes out of it.”

That dedication also comes from his parents, as well as his unselfishness to put the team above himself. After playing as a running back and tight end as a sophomore, Hoehn was approached by former coach Roland Lehman about moving to the offensive line due to the Golden Eagles’ lack of size entering last season.

A former offensive lineman in his youth, Hoehn felt he had a good grasp of the position, but more importantly, a willingness to take one for the team.

“We just have a lot of athletes on the team and I think it’s true if the coach needs me to play there, that’s where I’ll be,” he said. “At the end of it, we’re just trying to win football games, and if that’s where I need to play to win, that’s where I’ll play.”

According to Vickerman, that could be anywhere. The former Ashland assistant coach said Hoehn could “truly, athletically play any position on the football field.”

But instead of complaining about no longer getting carries or catches, he continues to go to work day after day.

“I think he’s just a relentless kid and a relentless worker,” Vickerman said. “I haven’t heard one excuse out of his mouth, one negative comment out of his mouth, and I don’t think the word can’t is in his vocabulary.”