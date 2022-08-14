 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
KICKOFF 2022

Why Dalton Hoehn is 'everything for the Mauston football program'

Playing deep in the trenches on the offensive or defensive line isn’t the most glamorous position in all of football.

The same can be said about re-staining log cabins as summer work. They’re gritty, sweaty jobs that require plenty of hard work and typically are underappreciated.

For Mauston’s Dalton Hoehn, they’re one in the same: Jobs that need to get done. First-year coach Dustin Vickerman knows that Hoehn, a three-sport athlete, is athletic enough to play anywhere on the field.

Dalton Hoehn horitzontal1

A skilled, three-sport athlete, Dalton Hoehn could play anywhere on the field. Instead, the Mauston senior anchors the Golden Eagles offensive line without making a peep.

But it’s the senior’s relentless, selfless attitude that fuels the Golden Eagles standout and has him poised to try and help Mauston return to the top of the South Central Conference this fall.

“A kid like Dalton is everything for your program,” Vickerman said. “He does what he needs to do to get better and he leads by example. His teammates see that and they feed off of that, so they feel like, ‘If Dalton is going all out every single play, every single rep, I have to, too,’ so he’s everything for the program."

That sense of hard work was instilled in Hoehn at a young age by his parents. A three-sport athlete wrestling in the winter and playing baseball in the spring, Hoehn stays plenty busy during the school year.

And that doesn’t change once the final school bell rings. Since the summer after his freshman year, Hoehn has worked re-staining log cabins on Castle Rock Lake after spending an hour-and-a-half lifting weights with teammates.

That schedule becomes even more hectic once football season begins, but nothing Hoehn can’t handle.

“I feel like I have a good schedule for the week, and after work or stuff, then I try to have my own personal time with friends,” he said. “But to me, sports are kind of the No. 1 right now.”

Dalton Hoehn horitzontal2

Since the summer after his freshman year, Dalton Hoehn has worked on Castle Rock Lake re-staining log cabins. It makes for plenty of long days but nothing that's out of the ordinary for the two-way All-South Central Conference pick.

And it’s that ability to remain faithful to what he’s committed to that makes Hoehn so unique in Vickerman’s eyes. Like any kid with a lot on their plate, Vickerman knows it’s easy to make excuses.

So far in the few short months the pair have been working together, he hasn’t heard anything out of the sort from the unanimous first-team All-South Central Conference inside linebacker and second-team offensive tackle.

“Dalton doesn’t look for excuses. He commits to something and he’s truly committed to that … if he does something, he’s fully committed to it and he doesn’t look for excuses why not to be all-in,” Vickerman said.

Said Hoehn: “I just feel like you should have to work for what you want, or things in life won’t come to you. I just keep pushing and working, because when you stop nothing good comes out of it.”

That dedication also comes from his parents, as well as his unselfishness to put the team above himself. After playing as a running back and tight end as a sophomore, Hoehn was approached by former coach Roland Lehman about moving to the offensive line due to the Golden Eagles’ lack of size entering last season.

A former offensive lineman in his youth, Hoehn felt he had a good grasp of the position, but more importantly, a willingness to take one for the team.

“We just have a lot of athletes on the team and I think it’s true if the coach needs me to play there, that’s where I’ll be,” he said. “At the end of it, we’re just trying to win football games, and if that’s where I need to play to win, that’s where I’ll play.”

According to Vickerman, that could be anywhere. The former Ashland assistant coach said Hoehn could “truly, athletically play any position on the football field.”

But instead of complaining about no longer getting carries or catches, he continues to go to work day after day.

“I think he’s just a relentless kid and a relentless worker,” Vickerman said. “I haven’t heard one excuse out of his mouth, one negative comment out of his mouth, and I don’t think the word can’t is in his vocabulary.”

The Skinny

Coach: Dustin Vickerman, first season.

Last season: 6-4 overall, 5-2 South Central Conference, lost 47-14 to Maple Northwestern in Level 1 of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs.

Outgoing: Noah Kratochvil and Adon Saylor lead the list of nine departures for the Golden Eagles. A pair of two-way All-South Central Conference picks, Saylor was a unanimous first-team defensive end after piling up 91 tackles and eight tackles for a loss, while Kratochvil was a first-team guard after leading the way for over 3,000 yards of total offense and 34 touchdowns. Also gone are first-team quarterback Spenser Lehman and second-team running back Antonio Najera.

Returning: Vickerman has plenty of experience returning, led by a pair of two-way all-league picks in senior Dalton Hoehn and Brock Massey. Hoehn was a unanimous first-team inside linebacker with 75 tackles, one TFL, one sack and an interception last year, while Massey tallied 460 yards and a team-high 10 touchdowns on 33 catches as a second-team wide receiver. Also back are first-team defensive lineman Kyle Dahl and second-team receiver Carver Goodman.

Outlook: After finishing second behind rival Wisconsin Dells last year, the Golden Eagles look poised to make a run at the top of the SCC once again. Vickerman will have plenty of athleticism in his ranks with a number of multi-sport athletes at his disposal. Junior Brady Baldwin will help lead a balanced backfield alongside Keith Hayes and Hayden Gyllin, while Hoehn, Nick Erler and Espyn Sweers will anchor the trenches. Tyler Link takes over the reins from Lehman under center, but Vickerman has been impressed with the sophomore so far this season, although the depth behind him is lacking.

2022 Schedule

Date;Game

Aug. 19;at Tomah

Aug. 26;SPARTA

Sep. 2;at Westfield

Sep. 9;at Lancaster

Sep. 16;WISCONSIN DELLS

Sep. 23;POYNETTE

Sep. 30;at Montello/Princeton/Green Lake

Oct. 7;WAUTOMA

Oct. 14;at Adams-Friendship

• Home games in BOLD CAPS

• Games are at 7 p.m. unless noted

