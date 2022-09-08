Why Pardeeville spent $33K on a robot to paint its athletic fields

PARDEEVILLE — The old field-lining machine the Pardeeville Area School District had seen better days. It was without parts, needed a tune-up and some overhaul.

Jim Housner, the director of building and grounds, described the old manual field marker “at the end of its life.” He sought an efficient way to do the labor and save money in the process.

What he found was a robotic field marker from Tiny Mobile Robot was the best option because it would cut down on the labor and save money.

“That’s something we always look for: What’s the most efficient way we can do things, but also cost-wise how can we save things (and) use things that are going to last or help us?” Pardeeville superintendent Jason LeMay said. “Jim’s work with this, I think we’ve found a solution that really checked off a lot of boxes with us.”

The Tiny Mobile Robot cost the school district $33,186, which allows Housner, maintenance tech Dan Miller and custodial maintenance tech Josh Heitke, to paint lines on the football field, softball field, baseball field, track and field and cross country courses.

“One of the big factors that went into it was, yes, it’s more expensive than the manual one, but the cost savings with paint, manual labor from the people having to do it, that basically makes it pay for itself in just a few years,” LeMay said.

It took two people four hours to paint lines on the main football field and used around 30 gallons of paints. With the Tiny Mobile Robot, one person uses a tablet that has a template for lines programmed into it just two hours on a slow speed and uses only 12 ½ gallons of paint.

Housner said he and his staff are the only three who know how to use the robot, which has been used to paint the main Bob Bostad Field and two practice football fields. They use a fast speed on the two practice fields, which uses about 7 ½ gallons of paint.

Housner said this option will save the school district $10,650 a year due to less people working on it and less paint used.

“The biggest thing right now is timing out when the tanks are going to change for paint,” Housner said. “That’s just a learning curve.”

The staff hasn’t done anything fancy with the robot in the month the district has had it, but it has the capabilities to paint logos or other markings on the fields.

“We’ve been learning on the fly,” Housner said.