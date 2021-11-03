WIAA removes Madison Edgewood football team from playoffs over player eligibility issue; Crusaders appeal decision

Madison Edgewood was notified Tuesday by the WIAA that its undefeated football team had been removed from postseason play due to a player eligibility question.

Top-seeded Edgewood (11-0) was scheduled to play host to second-seeded Columbus (10-1) in a WIAA Division 4 quarterfinal football game at 7 p.m. Friday at Breese Stevens Field.

Edgewood released a statement Tuesday afternoon: “Earlier today, Edgewood High School was notified by the WIAA of an alleged eligibility violation with their football team. We have filed an immediate appeal with the WIAA, and are reviewing our legal options.”

WIAA communications director Todd Clark, responding to a State Journal message, replied in an email Tuesday night: "We can confirm Edgewood has been removed from the WIAA playoffs for use of an ineligible player, and all members are afforded due process."

Crusaders coach Jesse Norris said Tuesday night that Edgewood submitted an appeal.

Norris also said in a statement: "We were stunned and devastated by the allegations that we used an ineligible player this season. The athlete in question was granted eligibility in March 2021. We acted in good faith with the understanding that eligibility was obtained.