Wisconsin Dells dominates Westfield, stays tied atop SCC

Matt Getgen and company did their part on offense, Hunter Isaacson and his cohorts did their part on defense and it all added up to victory for the Wisconsin Dells prep football team last Friday night.
A dominant victory, at that.
Getgen averaged 13.1 yards per carry for 249 yards and two TDs, Isaacson had a dozen tackles and a sack and the Chiefs cruised to a 40-8 win over Westfield — staying tied for first place in the South Central Conference and on course for a Week 9 clash with fellow-unbeaten Westfield for the league title.
Quarterback Braden Buss also had a nice night for the Chiefs (6-0, 4-0 SCC), completing 6-of-13 passing attempts for 108 yards and a TD.
That TD strike went to Will Michalsky, who caught three passes for 73 yards and the score.
Buss also rushed for 47 yards and picked up two TDs on the ground, giving him three on the night without a turnover — he didn’t throw an interception or lose a fumble.
Also chipping in on the ground was Lewis Waterman, who had six carries for 40 yards and also hit paydirt once.
On defense, Michalsky had eight tackles and a sack and Lennon Stroede had six tackles and a sack.
Also with sacks were James Sampson and Westley Backhaus, who had five tackles and two tackles, respectively.
Patrick Metz also had eight tackles, as did Brooks Slack. Getgen chipped in with seven tackles in the dominant defensive effort.
Westfield’s Hunter Goodwin rushed for 122 yards on 25 carries and Kashton Kangas had 15 carries for 47 yards, scoring the Pioneers only TD of the night.
The Pioneers churned out 187 rushing yards but only passed for 29 yards while playing catch-up all night long.
Wisconsin Dells will travel north to Adams-Friendship this Friday to take on the Green Devils, who are 3-4 overall but tied with Wautoma for second in league play at 2-2 and will be fighting for their playoff lives when the Chiefs come to town.
The Green Devils are led on offense by the tandem of Aiden Livingston and Johnny Drankwiecz.
Livingston has 558 rushing yards and seven TDs while Drankwiecz has 306 and three, combing for almost 900 yards and 10 TDs through six games.
Livingston also has completed 50 percent of his passing attempts for three TDs and an INT.
Ian Cole has been the big target in the passing game as the junior has 18 catches for 205 yards and a TD. Drankwiecz also has caught a TD, as has Lincoln Smith.
The Green Devils are coming off a hard-fought 26-20 loss to league foe Poynette but won two straight prior to that. They had a good showing in Week 3 against talented Mauston, losing 40-28.
Wisconsin Dells and Mauston are slated to play in Week 9 in a game that could be a match-up of unbeatens but at the very least looks like it will be for a share of the conference title.
Golden Eagles grounded by COVID
Mauston’s Homecoming was spoiled, at least in terms of getting to take to the gridiron, after Dodgeville was forced to forfeit last Friday's contest due to COVID-19 issues.
The Golden Eagles received a win in the record books, improving to 5-1 on the season, including 4-0 atop the South Central Conference.
This week sees Wautoma on the docket, with the Hornets heading west to Mauston sporting a 2-4 overall record and 2-2 mark in league play.
The Hornets are coming off a 46-0 thrashing of SCC foe Montello/Princeton/Green Lake.
Quarterback Sam Weiss has been the primary threat for Wautoma, passing for 451 yards, four TDs and two INTs while completing 62.2 percent of his attempts (23-of-37).
He also has rushed for 167 yards and three TDs.
Hunter Netzler has 13 catches for 264 yards and two TDs and Christian Weiss has 10 grabs for 170 yards and a pair of TDs, accounting for all of Wautoma's production on the receiving end of things in the aerial attack.
Mauston's last time out, two weeks ago on Sept. 17, saw the Golden Eagles also throttle Montello/Princeton/Green Lake, winning 44-0 on the road.
Quarterback Spenser Lehman completed 8-of-9 passes for 188 yards and four TDs in the win. His only imcompletion did not, in fact, fall to the ground as it was picked off.
Brady Baldwin had 16 carries for 109 yards and three TDs for Mauston in that one while all three of Carver Goodman's receptions went for scores as he finished with 108 yards.
Keith Hayes caught Lehman's other TD pass on an 8-yard grab.