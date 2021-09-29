Wisconsin Dells dominates Westfield, stays tied atop SCC

Patrick Metz also had eight tackles, as did Brooks Slack. Getgen chipped in with seven tackles in the dominant defensive effort.

Westfield’s Hunter Goodwin rushed for 122 yards on 25 carries and Kashton Kangas had 15 carries for 47 yards, scoring the Pioneers only TD of the night.

The Pioneers churned out 187 rushing yards but only passed for 29 yards while playing catch-up all night long.

Wisconsin Dells will travel north to Adams-Friendship this Friday to take on the Green Devils, who are 3-4 overall but tied with Wautoma for second in league play at 2-2 and will be fighting for their playoff lives when the Chiefs come to town.

The Green Devils are led on offense by the tandem of Aiden Livingston and Johnny Drankwiecz.

Livingston has 558 rushing yards and seven TDs while Drankwiecz has 306 and three, combing for almost 900 yards and 10 TDs through six games.

Livingston also has completed 50 percent of his passing attempts for three TDs and an INT.

Ian Cole has been the big target in the passing game as the junior has 18 catches for 205 yards and a TD. Drankwiecz also has caught a TD, as has Lincoln Smith.