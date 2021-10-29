Wisconsin Dells football runs wild over Berlin after halftime for 36-13 win

WISCONSIN DELLS — All season long the Wisconsin Dells prep football team has viewed itself as a second half team.
The Chiefs have been dominant after the break, allowing just one third-quarter score and easily outscoring their opponents in the final 24 minutes.
That trend didn’t change one bit Friday night.
The top-seeded Chiefs outscored Berlin 22-6 in the second half, including a 16-point fourth quarter, to hammer home a 36-13 win in a WIAA Division 4 Level 2 playoff game at Wisconsin Dells High School. Senior Matt Getgen rushed for 196 yards and a pair of scores on 25 attempts, while junior Braden Buss had three total touchdowns to help lead the Chiefs to the state quarterfinals for the first time since 1986.
“The second half is our half. We collect our thoughts in the shed behind the bleachers, talk about what we need to do, and when you execute, good things happen,” Wisconsin Dells coach Mike Janke said.
“We’ve been preaching all year, coming out in the second half (strong). We’re a second half team and obviously it showed tonight,” Buss added.
That it certainly did, despite needing a bit of a kick start after the intermission.
Nursing a 14-7 halftime lead, Wisconsin Dells (11-0) went three-and-out on its opening possession of the second half; however, the Chiefs defense returned the favor on the ensuing Indians drive. Things quickly turned after the stop as the Chiefs marched 88 yards in a matter of eight plays, punctuated by a Getgen 26-yard touchdown run that gave Wisconsin Dells a 20-7 lead with 6 minutes, 11 seconds left in the third quarter.
The Chiefs defense kept the throttle down with another three-and-out, capped off by back-to-back Hunter Isaacson sacks. Again Berlin (7-4) pinned Wisconsin Dells deep in its own territory with a punt back to its own 19-yard line, but the Chiefs methodically took over.
Wisconsin Dells knuckled down with a 17-play drive, ending with a 20-yard pitch-and-catch from Buss to Will Michalsky as the junior signal caller scrambled before finding the senior receiver wide open in the middle of the field and letting him do the rest for a 27-7 lead with 9:02 left to play.
“Since Week 1 we’ve been building our chemistry, and with Matt running the ball, it makes it a lot easier for me to throw the ball,” Buss said of the balanced attack.
“When we can ground and pound, and Buss just follows it up with some great passes, it just opens up the run game and the whole game a lot,” Getgen added.
Despite facing a three-score hole, the Indians immediately showed signs of life as they scored just over a minute-and-a-half later on a 3-yard Cade Martin touchdown run with 7:16 remaining to pull within 27-13.
The Chiefs made sure it never got closer.
Wisconsin Dells recovered the onside kick and while was forced to punt, senior Brooks Slack pinned the Indians down at their 4-yard line. The field-flipping punt paid dividends as seven plays later the Chiefs pressured Berlin quarterback Hunter Boegh into an intentional grounding call in the end zone for a safety with 3:18 remaining and a 29-13 lead.
Getgen then put things on ice as he scored just three plays later after the Indians free kick, breaking loose for a game-sealing 58-yard touchdown run. While he’s been banged up all season long, Getgen has still been the workhorse for the Chiefs offense.
Janke wouldn’t have it any other way.
“We go where he goes and I’m just glad we’re doing it,” he said.
Things weren’t going so well for the Chiefs early however, as for the first time since Week 2, Wisconsin Dells got punched in the mouth right out of the gates. The Indians marched 72 yards in just eight plays on the game’s opening drive, scoring on an 11-yard Wyatt Hamersma touchdown run with just 9:11 left to play in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead.
The Chiefs stayed the course however, pulling even on a Buss 11-yard touchdown run four seconds into the second quarter and they took the lead for good just minutes later on a 36-yard touchdown pass from Buss to Michalsky.
“When we get punched in the mouth, we’ve responded the couple times it’s happened,” Janke said. “They came out, drove the ball right down and did exactly what we knew they were going to do. We made a couple slight tweaks, were able to capitalize more and move the ball better on offense, too.”
The Chiefs will now try to avoid that from happening again next week when they host second-seeded Freedom in a Div. 4 state quarterfinal clash. The Irish (9-2) topped North Eastern Conference rival Little Chute, 17-6, on Friday.
Despite the stakes being raised — Wisconsin Dells hasn’t played in the state semifinals since 1986 — Janke and the boys know the approach doesn’t change.
“Just keep doing what we’re doing,” Janke said.
“We’ve been setting the tone, so we do what we do every week, prepare and you just have to come out and execute. We’ve got a home game next Friday; nothing changes, it’s just back to work.”
“Just working hard at practice all week, not taking anything for granted and just making sure we better every day,” Getgen added.
