Wisconsin Dells football runs wild over Berlin after halftime for 36-13 win

Getgen then put things on ice as he scored just three plays later after the Indians free kick, breaking loose for a game-sealing 58-yard touchdown run. While he’s been banged up all season long, Getgen has still been the workhorse for the Chiefs offense.

Janke wouldn’t have it any other way.

“We go where he goes and I’m just glad we’re doing it,” he said.

Things weren’t going so well for the Chiefs early however, as for the first time since Week 2, Wisconsin Dells got punched in the mouth right out of the gates. The Indians marched 72 yards in just eight plays on the game’s opening drive, scoring on an 11-yard Wyatt Hamersma touchdown run with just 9:11 left to play in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead.

The Chiefs stayed the course however, pulling even on a Buss 11-yard touchdown run four seconds into the second quarter and they took the lead for good just minutes later on a 36-yard touchdown pass from Buss to Michalsky.

“When we get punched in the mouth, we’ve responded the couple times it’s happened,” Janke said. “They came out, drove the ball right down and did exactly what we knew they were going to do. We made a couple slight tweaks, were able to capitalize more and move the ball better on offense, too.”