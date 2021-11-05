Wisconsin Dells football sees perfect season slip away in 35-0 loss to Freedom

“That was huge,” Janke said of the one-score halftime deficit. “We definitely needed to regroup and we typically regroup at halftime very well. It didn’t go our way that time, but we definitely needed to get to halftime only down one score and see what we could do and put together.

“It was huge at the time, but it just kind of unraveled in the second half.”

It truly wasn’t indicative of a defensive stalemate through most of the first half. The teams traded punts on their first seven possessions of the night before the Irish broke through just three minutes before halftime.

After trading sides, the Chiefs were forced to go into the wind for the final 12 minutes of the first half. The blustery conditions hindered both teams, and after the Irish (10-2) took advantage with Kriewaldt pinning the Chiefs at their own 6, the Dells gave up great field position with a punt to just their own 30-yard line. Seven plays later Kriewaldt found pay dirt for the first time on a three-yard scamper with 3:04 left in the quarter for a 7-0 lead.

The Chiefs had a prime chance to swing momentum their way on the previous Freedom drive as two would-be interceptions fell to the turf. Janke knows how imperative the missed chances played out to be.