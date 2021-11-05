Wisconsin Dells football sees perfect season slip away in 35-0 loss to Freedom

WISCONSIN DELLS — All season long the Wisconsin Dells football team has dominated the second half.
Coming out of halftime, the Chiefs have faced little pushback. They got a dose of their own medicine and more Friday night from second-seeded Freedom.
The Irish took advantage of big defensive plays and held No. 1 Wisconsin Dells scoreless for the first time all season in a season-ending 35-0 loss for the Chiefs in a WIAA Division 4 state quarterfinal game at Wisconsin Dells High School.
Senior Matt Getgen rushed for 102 yards on 11 carries but the unbeaten Chiefs saw their perfect season come to a close in the program’s first state quarterfinal appearance since 1986.
“We had some missed opportunities and got away from our game plan with injuries, and it just seemed like we were on the fly the entire second half trying to get 11 guys out there that could give us quality reps,” Wisconsin Dells coach Mike Janke said. “Credit to Freedom, but all the credit to our guys, too.”
The top-seeded Chiefs (11-1) trailed just 7-0 coming out of halftime and got off to a strong start with a circus 13-yard catch along the right sideline by Peyton Knapton, who finished with six grabs for 36 yards.
However, a holding penalty followed and Getgen fumbled on the next play from scrimmage. After bursting through the line, the Dells leading rusher coughed up the ball and Freedom’s Logan Talbot recovered at the Chiefs 44-yard line.
Six plays later, Freedom junior Carter Kriewaldt punched it in from two yards out to give the Irish a 14-0 lead with 9:11 left in the 3rd quarter. The Chiefs looked to answer immediately and quickly got into the red zone.
After a short gain, Getgen broke loose for a 45-yard run down the Dells sideline to the Freedom 22. Wisconsin Dells stalled out after that, however, and ultimately turned the ball over on downs as a Will Michalsky pass intended for Brooks Slack was broken up.
Michalsky took over under center late in the first quarter after starting quarterback Braden Buss, a junior, went down with a right leg injury.
“Everyone knows a good quarterback is going to lead a good offense and you take the playbook away — a lot of it — with the second stringer,” Janke said. “We had to get creative, tried different things that we had never worked on, and it got a little hairy there in the first half, but give credit to Will.
“He stepped in at a huge time; he’s a senior and he said ‘Coach, I have to do it. Let me do it.’ He stepped in when we needed him, everyone else stepped in around him and said ‘This is it. This is our guy.’”
The Irish took advantage, driving 80 yards in just under four-and-a-half minutes, scoring on a Kriewaldt one-yard plunge for a 21-0 lead with 2:07 left in the third quarter. Things continued to turn from there as the Irish scored twice more in the fourth quarter, including a Kriewaldt 12-yard touchdown run with 9:11 left to play, to ultimately put a running clock into effect.
“That was huge,” Janke said of the one-score halftime deficit. “We definitely needed to regroup and we typically regroup at halftime very well. It didn’t go our way that time, but we definitely needed to get to halftime only down one score and see what we could do and put together.
“It was huge at the time, but it just kind of unraveled in the second half.”
It truly wasn’t indicative of a defensive stalemate through most of the first half. The teams traded punts on their first seven possessions of the night before the Irish broke through just three minutes before halftime.
After trading sides, the Chiefs were forced to go into the wind for the final 12 minutes of the first half. The blustery conditions hindered both teams, and after the Irish (10-2) took advantage with Kriewaldt pinning the Chiefs at their own 6, the Dells gave up great field position with a punt to just their own 30-yard line. Seven plays later Kriewaldt found pay dirt for the first time on a three-yard scamper with 3:04 left in the quarter for a 7-0 lead.
The Chiefs had a prime chance to swing momentum their way on the previous Freedom drive as two would-be interceptions fell to the turf. Janke knows how imperative the missed chances played out to be.
“When you don’t capitalize on those and make the other team accountable on their mistakes, stuff happens,” he said. “When you don’t get those 50/50 balls and those momentum changers, that’s exactly what’s going to happen. We had opportunities to take advantage and we let them slip.”
And ultimately the Chiefs’ hopes of a first-ever state title slipped through their fingers as well. However, it doesn’t underscore what the group, led by their senior class, did this fall capturing the program’s first outright conference title and making the state quarterfinals for the first time in 35 years.
Janke, who started his coaching tenure with the 11-man senior class when they were in sixth grade, couldn’t be prouder.
“I love those guys to death, every one of them,” he said. “We’ve been there every step of the way together. We said ‘If this does go south, we’re going to end it together, too.’ They changed the culture and changed everything.”
Freedom 0 7 14 14 — 35
Wisconsin Dells 0 0 0 0 — 0
F — Kriewaldt 3 run (VanCamp kick), 3:04, 2nd
F — Kriewaldt 2 run (VanCamp kick), 9:11, 3rd
F — Kriewaldt 1 run (VanCamp kick), 2:07, 3rd
F — Kriewaldt 12 run (VanCamp kick), 9:11, 4th
F — Kater 8 run (VanCamp kick), 3:52, 4th
