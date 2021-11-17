Wisconsin Dells football sweeps up South Central Conference's top honors after unbeaten league title

When the South Central Conference season was all said and done, the Wisconsin Dells prep football team stood alone atop the league ladder.

The Chiefs again took home the top prizes for the SCC’s postseason awards as Wisconsin Dells swept the league’s top honors as seniors Matt Getgen and Will Michalsky were named Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, respectively, in the league’s first season with seven teams.

In all the Chiefs garnered 19 all-league selections, including eight unanimous first team picks and seven two-way honorees, and for good reason after posting the program’s first unbeaten league title and state quarterfinal berth since 1986.

Getgen, who was named an honorable mention small schools All-State selection from the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association, had a major role in that as the senior did a bit of everything for the Chiefs, starting in the backfield. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound bruiser rushed for a league-high 1,638 yards and 21 touchdowns on 180 carries, ripping off an impressive 9.1 yards per carry and 148.9 yards per game.

Along with his offensive prowess, Getgen was a unanimous first-team pick at inside linebacker after piling up 86 tackles to go along with 11 tackles for loss, three sacks and two forced fumbles and interceptions apiece.