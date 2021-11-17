Wisconsin Dells football sweeps up South Central Conference's top honors after unbeaten league title

When the South Central Conference season was all said and done, the Wisconsin Dells prep football team stood alone atop the league ladder.
The Chiefs again took home the top prizes for the SCC’s postseason awards as Wisconsin Dells swept the league’s top honors as seniors Matt Getgen and Will Michalsky were named Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, respectively, in the league’s first season with seven teams.
In all the Chiefs garnered 19 all-league selections, including eight unanimous first team picks and seven two-way honorees, and for good reason after posting the program’s first unbeaten league title and state quarterfinal berth since 1986.
Getgen, who was named an honorable mention small schools All-State selection from the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association, had a major role in that as the senior did a bit of everything for the Chiefs, starting in the backfield. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound bruiser rushed for a league-high 1,638 yards and 21 touchdowns on 180 carries, ripping off an impressive 9.1 yards per carry and 148.9 yards per game.
Along with his offensive prowess, Getgen was a unanimous first-team pick at inside linebacker after piling up 86 tackles to go along with 11 tackles for loss, three sacks and two forced fumbles and interceptions apiece.
As crucial as Getgen was to the Chiefs’ offense, Michalsky played just as pivotal a role on defense to earn the league’s DPOY honors. The 6-foot 160-pounder finished second on the Chiefs in tackles with 104 from his defensive back position to go along with eight tackles for loss and a second-best four sacks.
Michalsky also earned first-team honors as the Chiefs’ top pass catcher, hauling in 38 catches for 592 yards and seven scores.
Joining the top pair as unanimous first-team picks were senior utility player Jacob Rockwell, as well as offensive linemen Dylan Warren and James Sampson, and kicker Mikolaj Amaya-Owerczuk. Rockwell had over 500 yards of total offense in his first season playing varsity football, including a second-best 494 yards and six touchdowns on just 31 carries.
Much of that success is due to Warren and Sampson as the junior/senior combo helped anchor a Dells offensive line that paved the way for 2,900 yards and 40 touchdowns on the ground, and another 1,755 yards and 18 scores through the air.
Amaya-Owerczuk meanwhile was consistent all season long on both extra points and kickoffs.
The Chiefs defense tallied another two unanimous selections, too, in Warren at defensive tackle, as well as junior Hunter Isaacson at defensive end. Isaacson led the Chiefs in tackles with 105, as well as tackles for loss (17) and sacks (6). Not to be outdone, Warren notched 15 tackles for loss to go along with 53 total tackles and two sacks.
The Chiefs, who finished the season 11-1, weren’t alone in garnering top marks from the rest of the league as both Mauston and Poynette had players earn unanimous honors.
Joining Getgen as a unanimous selection at running back was Pumas senior Jimmy Heath, who helped lead Poynette back to the playoffs for the first time since 2014. Heath finished second behind Getgen in the league in rushing with 1,169 yards and added a team-high 12 touchdowns, and was also a first-team selection at return specialist for the Pumas, who went 5-4.
Meanwhile, Mauston’s Adon Saylor and Dalton Hoehn garnered unanimous honors on defense. The Golden Eagles’ senior/junior duo spearheaded their defensive attack from outside linebacker and inside linebacker, respectively.
Saylor had a team-high 91 tackles, including 68 solo takedowns, to go with eight tackles for loss, while Hoehn was close behind with 75 tackles (47 solo), a tackle for loss, a sack and an interception in helping the Golden Eagles back to the postseason for a seventh consecutive season and finishing 6-4 overall.
Along with their top defensive duo, Mauston seniors Spenser Lehman and Noah Kratochvil earned first-team offensive honors, while sophomore Kyle Dahl was a first-team pick at defensive line.
Lehman capped off a stellar two-year run starting under center for the Golden Eagles this fall as he led the SCC in passing with 1,881 yards with 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He was incredibly efficient, completing 147-of-229 attempts for a 64.2 completion percentage.
Kratochvil, who also garnered second-team honors at inside linebacker, helped give Lehman time in the pocket and created running lanes for the Golden Eagles to pile up over 3,000 yards of total offense. Dahl meanwhile led the Golden Eagles with 3.5 sacks and added 20 tackles, including a dozen solo.
Wisconsin Dells junior Lennon Stroede was also a first-team selection at offensive tackle, providing plenty of strength alongside the likes of Warren and Sampson, with the latter garnering first-team honors on defense as well. Meanwhile, senior Brooks Slack was a two-way first-team pick at wide receiver and defensive back. Slack provided a great 1-2 punch on both sides of the ball alongside Michalsky, piling up 56 tackles and four interceptions on defense to go along with 30 catches for 526 yards and three scores offensively.
Poynette senior William Plenty was a two-way first-team selection for the Pumas at offensive and defensive line. Along with creating lanes for Heath and the rest of the Poynette backfield to rack up over 2,000 yards of offense, Plenty recorded 29 total tackles, including 19 solo, as well as four TFLs and a sack.
Joining Plenty as first-team defensive selections were senior Dylan Elsing and inside linebacker and senior Brock Chadwick at defensive back. The pair led the Pumas defense as Elsing accounted for a team-high 74 tackles, including 50 solo, to go with five TFLs, two fumble recoveries and an interception. Chadwick meanwhile had two picks to complement his 42 tackles (30 solo) and two tackles for loss.
Joining the Dells, Mauston and Poynette first-team selections were Westfield’s Jack Marotz and Kash Kangas at defensive lineman and punter, respectively. Marotz had 49 total tackles, including 19 solo takedowns, to go along with three sacks and two fumble recoveries and forced fumbles apiece.
Kangas did his part as well, averaging 36.8 yards per punt on 22 kicks this season, including one touchback and three more downed inside the 20-yard line. The pair helped the Pioneers record one of their best seasons in years, going 3-6 overall.
OFFENSE
Player of the Year — Matt Getgen, sr., RB, Wisconsin Dells.
FIRST TEAM
Quarterback — Spenser Lehman, sr., Mauston.
Running back — *Matt Getgen, sr., Wisconsin Dells; *Jimmy Heath, sr., Poynette.
Wide receiver — Will Michalsky, sr., Wisconsin Dells; Brooks Slack, sr., Wisconsin Dells.
Utility player — *Jacob Rockwell, sr., Wisconsin Dells.
Center — *Dylan Warren, jr., Wisconsin Dells.
Guard — *James Sampson, sr., Wisconsin Dells; Noah Kratochvil, sr., Mauston.
Tackle — Lennon Stroede, jr., Wisconsin Dells; William Plenty, sr., Poynette.
Kicker — *Mikolaj Amaya-Owerczuk, jr., Wisconsin Dells.
Return specialist — Jimmy Heath, sr., Poynette
SECOND TEAM
Quarterback — Aidan Livingston, jr., Adams-Friendship.
Running back — Antonio Najera, sr., Mauston; Hunter Goodwin, sr., Westfield.
Wide receiver — Brock Massey, soph., Mauston; Carver Goodman, jr., Mauston.
Utility player — Dylan Elsing, sr., Poynette.
Center — Donevin Buchkowski, sr., Wautoma.
Guard — Hunter Isaacson, jr., Wisconsin Dells; Owen Bahr, sr., Poynette.
Tackle — Adon Saylor, sr., Mauston; Dalton Hoehn, jr., Mauston.
Kicker — Hunter Webster, fr., Poynette.
Return specialist — Sam Weiss, sr., Wautoma.
DEFENSE
Player of the Year — Will Michalsky, sr., DB, Wisconsin Dells.
FIRST TEAM
Defensive lineman — *Dylan Warren, jr., Wisconsin Dells; James Sampson, Sr., Wisconsin Dells; Jack Moarotz, sr., Westfield; William Plenty, sr., Poynette; Kyle Dahl, soph., Mauston.
Inside linebacker — *Matt Getgen, sr., Wisconsin Dells; *Dalton Hoehn, jr., Mauston; Dylan Elsing, sr., Poynette.
Outside linebacker/defensive end — *Hunter Isaacson, jr., Wisconsin Dells; *Adon Saylor, sr., Mauston.
Defensive backs — *Will Michalsky, sr., Wisconsin Dells; Brooks Slack, sr., Wisconsin Dells; Brock Chadwick, sr., Poynette.
Punter — Kash Kangas, jr., Westfield.
SECOND TEAM
Defensive lineman — Lennon Stroede, jr., Wisconsin Dells; Anthony Kujawa, sr., Adams-Friendship; Deakin Buchkowski, sr., Wautoma.
Inside linebacker — Patrick Metz, jr., Wisconsin Dells; Noah Kratochvil, sr., Mauston; Johnny Drankwiecz, soph., Adams-Friendship; Kyler Fenske, sr., Wautoma.
Outside linebacker/defensive end — Peyton Knapton, sr., Wisconsin Dells; Owen Bahr, sr., Poynette; Aidan Livingston, jr., Adams-Friendship.
Defensive backs — Brock Massey, soph., Mauston; Kash Kangas, jr., Westfield; Wyatt Pollex, jr., Adams-Friendship.
Punter — Brooks Slack, sr., Wisconsin Dells.
* — denotes unanimous selection.
