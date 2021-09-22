Wisconsin Dells keeps winning way alive with thumping of New Glarus/Monticello

The Wisconsin Dells prep football team has gotten off to one of the most dominant starts of the season so far.
The Chiefs didn’t slow down one bit Friday night either.
The Wisconsin Dells train kept rolling Friday night as the Chiefs motored past New Glarus/Monticello, 48-13, in a South Central/Southwest Wisconsin Conference crossover game in New Glarus.
The Chiefs never trailed, taking a 27-7 lead into halftime and only turned things on from there. On the Glarner Knights opening possession of the second half, junior Braden Buss snared an underthrown pass and raced 57 yards back to the NGM 3-yard line with 11 minutes, 15 seconds left to go in the third quarter.
Quarterback Braden Buss had himself a day, completing 13 of 18 passes for 191 yards with touchdown passes to Degan Jensen and Will Michalsky. Michalsky led the Chiefs with eight catches for 100 yards. Brooks Slack caught two passes for 43 yards.
On the very next play, Buss handed the ball off to junior Lewis Waterman, who plowed in for the 34-7 lead.
The Chiefs had a balanced attack that included 201 rushing yards as a team. Buss, Michalsky and Rockwell each ran for a touchdown. Rockwell led the Chiefs with 71 rushing yards while Lewis Waterman ran for 68 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Buss added another interception on the next Glarner Knights possession, but the Chiefs following drive sputtered out. It didn’t matter, as Wisconsin Dells forced another stop before Buss connected with Jensen on a 34-yard pitch-and-catch for a 41-7 lead with 3:15 remaining in the quarter, giving the Chiefs plenty of cushion.
On defense, Jensen and Buss both had two interceptions apiece while Rockwell had one interception. Patrick Metz led the Chiefs with 12 total tackles and had one sack. Michalsky had 11 tackles as well.
The Chiefs allowed 108 passing yards and scored on twice through the air. Max Marty found Leyton Mihlbauer and Nate Brandes for touchdown passes. Mihlbauer caught three passes for 46 yards while Brandes caught three passes for 43 yards.
The Chiefs had some better luck on the ground, only allowing 63 total yards. Emery Johnson led with 36 rushing yards.
With the win, Wisconsin Dells stays unbeaten in conference play at 3-0 and moves to 5-0 overall for the first time since at least 2002 according to WisSports.net. The Chiefs can clinch their first true playoff berth since 2012 next week when they host rival Westfield.