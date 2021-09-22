Wisconsin Dells keeps winning way alive with thumping of New Glarus/Monticello

The Wisconsin Dells prep football team has gotten off to one of the most dominant starts of the season so far.

The Chiefs didn’t slow down one bit Friday night either.

The Wisconsin Dells train kept rolling Friday night as the Chiefs motored past New Glarus/Monticello, 48-13, in a South Central/Southwest Wisconsin Conference crossover game in New Glarus.

The Chiefs never trailed, taking a 27-7 lead into halftime and only turned things on from there. On the Glarner Knights opening possession of the second half, junior Braden Buss snared an underthrown pass and raced 57 yards back to the NGM 3-yard line with 11 minutes, 15 seconds left to go in the third quarter.

Quarterback Braden Buss had himself a day, completing 13 of 18 passes for 191 yards with touchdown passes to Degan Jensen and Will Michalsky. Michalsky led the Chiefs with eight catches for 100 yards. Brooks Slack caught two passes for 43 yards.

On the very next play, Buss handed the ball off to junior Lewis Waterman, who plowed in for the 34-7 lead.