Wisconsin Dells looks to keep winning ways alive in Week 6 game against Westfield

For the year, Buss has thrown for 759 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions while completing 52 of 82 passes. Slack leads all Chiefs with 292 receiving yards and two touchdowns off of 13 receptions. Michalsky leads the team with 21 receptions for 244 yards and two touchdowns as well.

The offensive attack the Chiefs carry bodes well against the Pioneers (2-3, 1-2), who are giving up 30 points a game. Westfield’s defense is giving up 991 yards and nine touchdowns through the air while 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.

The Pioneers are coming off a 26-8 South Central Conference victory over Poynette last week that saw Kashton Kangas complete 11 of 16 passes for 161 yards and three touchdowns. Kangas ran for 70 yards as well, while Hunter Goodwin led the Pioneers with 106 rushing yards and one touchdown.

Kangas is having a great year, throwing for 490 yards and six touchdowns to only one interception. He also is second on the team with 263 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Goodwin leads the Pioneers with 410 yards and three touchdowns.