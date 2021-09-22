Wisconsin Dells looks to keep winning ways alive in Week 6 game against Westfield

The Wisconsin Dells prep football team is at home this week, looking to keep a five game winning streak alive against Westfield, in a South Central Conference game.
So far, chances of winning seem plausible for the Chiefs (5-0, 3-0 South Central) with an offense that’s averaging 36.6 points a game. They’ve found most of their success on the ground with 1,237 rushing yards and an astounding 20 rushing touchdowns.
Matt Getgen has found a way to tack on the rushing yards, leading the team with 622 yards and 11 touchdowns in four games this season. He didn’t play last week against New Glarus/Monticello, so the Chiefs used a run-by-committee attack and rushed for 201 yards last week against New Glarus/Monticello.
Braden Buss (24 yards), Will Michalsky (20) and Jacob Rockwell (71) each ran for a touchdown with a combined 114 rushing yards. Lewis Waterman led the Chiefs with two rushing touchdowns while also running for 65 yards.
Rockwell has done well in Getgen’s shadow, running for 277 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Meanwhile, Waterman has racked up for 205 yards and four scores.
Buss had himself a day last Friday, throwing for 191 yards and two touchdowns while completing 13-of-18 passes. His two favorite targets were Michalsky who caught eight passes for 100 yards. His two touchdown passes were to Degan Jensen and Michalsky. Brooks Slack also caught three passes for 43 yards.
For the year, Buss has thrown for 759 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions while completing 52 of 82 passes. Slack leads all Chiefs with 292 receiving yards and two touchdowns off of 13 receptions. Michalsky leads the team with 21 receptions for 244 yards and two touchdowns as well.
The offensive attack the Chiefs carry bodes well against the Pioneers (2-3, 1-2), who are giving up 30 points a game. Westfield’s defense is giving up 991 yards and nine touchdowns through the air while 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.
The Pioneers are coming off a 26-8 South Central Conference victory over Poynette last week that saw Kashton Kangas complete 11 of 16 passes for 161 yards and three touchdowns. Kangas ran for 70 yards as well, while Hunter Goodwin led the Pioneers with 106 rushing yards and one touchdown.
Kangas is having a great year, throwing for 490 yards and six touchdowns to only one interception. He also is second on the team with 263 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Goodwin leads the Pioneers with 410 yards and three touchdowns.
On paper, the Chiefs’ defense matches up well against Pioneers, as they’ve picked off opposing quarterbacks 13 times and have recovered five fumbles this year. No opposing team has scored more than 34 points, which was Black River Falls in Week 2 when the Chiefs won 40-34. The Chiefs are giving up 14.6 points a game this season.
Meanwhile, the Pioneers are averaging 15.6 points a game, but have a balanced attack with 490 passing yards and 703 rushing yards. They have thrown for six touchdowns while rushing for five.
Rockwell leads the Chiefs with four interceptions while Jensen has three, and both Buss and Brooks Slack have two apiece.