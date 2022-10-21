Wisconsin Dells seniors remembered for elevating program after playoff loss to St. Croix Central

WISCONSIN DELLS — A single-back look on offense fuels the Wisconsin Dells football team, which is significantly different from St. Croix Central's flexbone option.

But the two teams have the same offensive approach.

“Their main goal is to run a team down to empty and in the second half take advantage. It’s awfully similar to what we do, they just do it in a different way,” Wisconsin Dells coach Mike Janke said.

It was the sixth-seeded Panthers’ run-heavy approach that cooked up a playoff win Friday night as they pulled away to top the No. 3 Chiefs 20-0 in a WIAA Division 4 first-round tilt.

St. Croix Central bottled up the Chiefs to just 161 yards rushing while senior A.J. Holmgren racked up 224 yards on 33 carries. It's the seventh time in nine seasons the Panthers reach the second round.

“You could tell they just waited and waited and waited, and took the opportunities they had,” Janke said. “They’ve been here before; this is winning time or you go home, and definitely a strong tradition helps in the postseason.”

The Panthers (7-3) showed that postseason mettle late as they thwarted any chance of a comeback. After St. Croix Central seized a 7-0 lead late in the third quarter, Wisconsin Dells (8-2) almost immediately responded.

Trying to march 81 yards, the Chiefs converted on fourth-and-4 at the St. Croix Central 15 with senior Braden Buss connecting with classmate Patrick Metz on an 11-yard crossing route.

Wisconsin Dells got turned away however, as the Panthers stiffened, sacking Buss on third-and-goal from the 1 before picking him off the next very next play.

“If you don’t make it in there’s a lot of hindsight looking back, but it’s what we do; it’s our identity and it’s worked for us in the past,” Janke said of moving away from the ground game and instead looking to pass on the final two downs of the drive.

“When it doesn’t go your way, it doesn’t go your way sometimes.”

The Chiefs forced a fumble inside their own 5-yard line with St. Croix Central looking to salt things away with 4 minutes, 20 seconds remaining.

The magic fizzled out from there though. Buss was intercepted again by Kyle Trainor, who returned the ball to the Chiefs’ 14. Shortly after Panthers quarterback Caden Wester found Eli Ponath on a late pitch to the left corner of the end zone from 5 yards out for a 13-0 lead with 2:16 to play.

The Panthers later put the final nail in the Chiefs’ coffin as Buss was picked off for a third time on the next Dells drive. This time it was Simon Herink as the senior undercut a pass and tip-toed the sideline 30 yards out for a pick-six and a 20-0 lead with 1:36 to go.

“I told the kids, ‘You can either make plays or you can watch plays,’ and they made plays when they needed to,” St. Croix Central coach John Tackmann said.

The Chiefs’ made plays of their own throughout the first half, including a goal-line stand, to help keep things scoreless at halftime.

Janke noted how pivotal the stop was with the Chiefs’ receiving the second half kick.

“It sucks we couldn’t use it and I think we had a lot of momentum-shifting plays we couldn’t use unfortunately,” he said.

A lot of that can be contributed to the Chiefs lack of discipline. Wisconsin Dells had 12 penalties, forcing drives to stall out.

While he didn’t find pay dirt, the 6-foot-1, 200-pound Holmgren had 18 of his 33 carries in the third quarter, which was no surprise to Janke.

“No. 34 is the workhorse behind it all and when it’s working, it’s working,” he said. “I thought we were pretty well prepared. We stopped them when we needed to, but at the end of the day that’s a pretty good team over there.”

Senior John Scott carried the ball 22 times for 149 yards while Buss completed 13 of 31 passes for 117 yards with three interceptions.

The pair are part of a 20-man senior class that helped the program capture back-to-back South Central Conference titles for the first time since the mid-1980s and helped potentially put the Chiefs on a path similar to that of the Panthers.

“Everyone left it all out there. Give them credit, because they left the program at a lot better spot than they came in,” Janke said. “It’s a sour taste in your mouth, but that’s competitive sports.”