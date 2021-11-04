With Luna Larson healthy, Baraboo football rolling once again into first-ever Div. 2 state quarterfinal

The passing game especially has emerged down the stretch as Larson has thrown for 407 yards and three scores with one interception on 33-of-52 passes in the last four games. While they mostly run the ball, Turkington knows how much of a luxury it is to be able to succeed through the air.

“There are some games, obviously, as a defensive coach you try to shut down a team’s run game. There have been some teams that have done that, and even Rhinelander, they did a nice job against our run game,” Turkington said. “The difference was the ability to throw the ball, and when that happens, we don’t panic; we just are able to make plays through the air.”

New foe, familiar scheme

The T-Birds aren’t panicking this week either going against a Rice Lake team that’s in a very familiar spot and has succeeded using a throwback offensive scheme. The Warriors (9-2) are back in the state quarterfinals for the fifth time in eight seasons after rolling by Medford, 48-14, and Onalaska, 42-7.

The Warriors, who average 31 points per game, feature an offense similar to the T-Birds with an attack that favors the run but isn’t afraid to pass, albeit in a much different scheme.