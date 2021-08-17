With new QB under center, Randolph football continues to set bar high with hard-working mentality

Senior Nate Kok is a prime example. He spent the previous two years as a third-string quarterback behind starter Haffele and backup Heft. He’s now taking the role in stride as he’s also in his third year of the system and has been getting better every day in practice.

“He’s got a ways to go yet, but he’s getting more confident,” Chase said. “He’s very smart, and that helps him. He’s gradually taking that leadership role on. He’s becoming more comfortable in his role. He’s a decent linebacker, but he probable won’t see a lot of snaps because we need him to play quarterback. Last year, I told him he’s got two seniors in front of him so he’s going to be the guy this year. He’s taking that role on right now.”

Chase hated to admit it, but the offense is dependent on Kok’s success at quarterback.

“Our team kind of hinges on how well he performs because most of the other pieces are in place,” Chase said. “It’s just a matter of if he does well without putting a lot of pressure on him, keeping it simple and then having him grow on a daily basis.”

Not only that, but as a unit, Randolph needs to take care of the football in order to be successful. They turned the football over multiple times in both losses to Oshkosh Lourdes and Watertown Luther Prep last season.