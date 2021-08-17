With new QB under center, Randolph football continues to set bar high with hard-working mentality

The Randolph prep football team is made up of blue-collar workers that, according to coach Tom Chase, are coming to work every day and busting their tails.
The third-year coach has had it that way in each of the previous two years as the Rockets have continually battled for deep postseason runs and Trailways Conference titles with Oshkosh Lourdes.
“It’s because we’ve set the expectations so high,” Chase said. “We didn’t reset expectations. We’re getting closer to that point. They continue to get better every day. We’ve got the same systems in for the third year. The guys that have been with us for three years, they’ve picked it up real easy. We’re much further ahead than we were two years go. With our group last year, we’re getting close to where they were at that point. It’s just a little bit of fine tuning some things, and I think we’re going to be OK.”
The Rockets lost a very talented 2021 class full of two-way starters that included Jordan Tietz, Matt Dykstra, Jax Rataczak, Ben Schmucki, Logan VanderGalien, Noah Ekert, Brayden Haffele and Zach Heft.
But Chase said all of those guys set the stage for the 2021 squad.
“They were phenomenal, and that senior class is really good,” Chase said. “They paved and kind of set the way for everybody to follow, and that’s one of the ways we can do it, by following their example. That’s coming and then it’s up to us to get the kids in the right spots.
“We’ve just got to try to be competitive as much as we can. We have to follow in these footsteps and continue to work hard. This is a blue-collar group, and that’s what we want every day and that’s what we do.”
During the fall last year, Chase said he made a mental note to get varsity reps for a lot of the role players in preparation for this season. Senior Traiton Lininger stepped up midseason last year when VanderGalien was out with COVID-19 and played on both sides of the ball. Jax Rataczak’s younger brother, Bryce Rataczak, was sprinkled in on both offense and defense as a sophomore.
Chase said Lininger is expected to carry the ball some this year while Bryce will look to play more fullback and defensive end this year.
In the trenches, junior Layne Jenkins started a couple games at guard and will be a full-time starter this year. Senior Alex Alva and sophomore Jonathon Alva earned time last year and could end up somewhere on the line this year. And senior Andrew Stephenson started the playoff game against Lourdes Academy last year.
What helps this season is numbers are up by four or five guys compared to last season, according to Chase.
“It gives the younger kids time to develop,” he said. “That’s what you want so that when they get their turn in a year or two, they can take care.”
Senior Nate Kok is a prime example. He spent the previous two years as a third-string quarterback behind starter Haffele and backup Heft. He’s now taking the role in stride as he’s also in his third year of the system and has been getting better every day in practice.
“He’s got a ways to go yet, but he’s getting more confident,” Chase said. “He’s very smart, and that helps him. He’s gradually taking that leadership role on. He’s becoming more comfortable in his role. He’s a decent linebacker, but he probable won’t see a lot of snaps because we need him to play quarterback. Last year, I told him he’s got two seniors in front of him so he’s going to be the guy this year. He’s taking that role on right now.”
Chase hated to admit it, but the offense is dependent on Kok’s success at quarterback.
“Our team kind of hinges on how well he performs because most of the other pieces are in place,” Chase said. “It’s just a matter of if he does well without putting a lot of pressure on him, keeping it simple and then having him grow on a daily basis.”
Not only that, but as a unit, Randolph needs to take care of the football in order to be successful. They turned the football over multiple times in both losses to Oshkosh Lourdes and Watertown Luther Prep last season.
“The thing that will beat us is us right now,” Chase said. “We have to take care of that and we can fix that. Then we have to play good, sound fundamental football. We need to block. We need to tackle. We have to play good special teams. If we can do that, then we have a chance.”
Area football preview: 10 players you need to know this season
Colton Brunell, soph., TE/LB, Columbus
Making an impact at the varsity level as just a freshman is quite the feat, but Brunell did so with ease this past spring. The 6-foot-1, 182-pounder starred on both sides of the ball for the Cardinals, but especially on defense, logging a third-best 38 tackles, including 10 solo takedowns, to go along with four tackles for loss, five sacks, a pair of fumble recoveries and two interceptions. Brunel also added nine catches for 163 yards and a score.
John Appelfeldt, sr., OL/DL, Dodgeland
A second-team All-Eastern Suburban Conference selection last fall on both sides of the ball, Appenfeldt was a positive motor for the slogging Trojans. The 6-4, 260 pounder notched 23 tackles last season, including 14 solo in just six games with one tackle for loss. And as the anchor of the Trojans offensive line, he was one of the only things moving forward for a unit that was usually stuck in reverse.
Gavin Wodill, sr., OL/DL, Fall River/Rio
Standing at just 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, Wodill isn’t the biggest lineman, but he certainly knows how to throw his weight around. The senior was a force on both sides of the ball for the Rebels, earning two-way first-team All-Trailways Conference honors. Wodill paced Fall River/Rio defensively with 29 tackles, including 12 solo, to go along with seven tackles for loss and three sacks. Meanwhile, on offense he helped the Rebels rack up 1,122 total yards, including 716 yards and five scores on the ground.
Lucas Heyroth, sr., RB/OLB Lodi
The younger brother of 2017 AP State Player of the Year Jacob Heyroth, Lucas Heyroth proved he’s a lot like big brother this past spring. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound running back/outside linebacker earned two-way All-Region honors and was an honorable mention All-State pick by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association for carrying the ball, and for good reason. Heyroth finished with 779 yards and seven scores on just 91 touches in the five-game alternate fall season, good for an average of 155.8 yards per game and 8.6 yards per attempt. On defense, he also accounted for 23 tackles (17 solo), as well as nine tackles for loss, six sacks and a forced fumble. And after taking home three gold medals from the WIAA Div. 2 state track and field meet, Heyroth will be hunting more gold this fall.
Mitchell Lane, Sr., OL/DL, Lodi
The Blue Devils offense was successful as ever this past spring piling up over 2,000 total yards and 27 touchdowns. While his name wasn’t on the stat sheet much, Lane played a big hand in that success. The 6-foot-2, 285-pounder garnered Small Schools Honorable Mention All-State honors, as well as a spring All-Region pick, from the WFCA in helping pave the way for the Blue Devils.
Spenser Lehman, sr., QB, Mauston
In his first season as the starting signal caller last fall for the Golden Eagles, Lehman looked like a seasoned pro. The 5-foot-10, 140-pound righty earned first-team All-South Central Conference honors and for good reason, throwing for a league-best 1,023 yards with 14 touchdowns to just four interceptions. Lehman was extremely efficient as well, completing 74-of-106 passes for a 69.8 completion percentage while averaging 146.1 yards per game.
Mekhi Baradji, sr., RB/LB, Necedah
A pass-catching running back has become a prized commodity in football, and Baradji was just that for coach Chris Rice. The 5-10, 172-pounder accounted for 925 total yards in the alternate fall season season, leading the Cardinals in rushing with 695 yards and four touchdowns on 78 carries (115.8 yards per game), and receiving with 12 catches for 230 yards and another score. His success wasn’t limited to the offensive side either as Baradji added 36 tackles, including 13 solo, as well as three fumble recoveries with one returned for a touchdown, an interception, a forced fumble and a tackle for loss.
Derek Lindert, sr., RB/DB/WR, Pardeeville
While he missed his junior season last year, opponents shouldn’t sleep on Lindert this fall. The Bulldog had a phenomenal sophomore season in 2019, rushing for 1,182 yards and 14 touchdowns on 208 carries, good for 118.2 yards per game and 5.7 yards per attempt. The 6-foot, 165 pounder also had nine catches for 209 yards and another score to garner first-team All-Trailways Large Conference honors and added 61 tackles (36 solo) on defense to boot for second-team all-league recognition.
Dylan Elsing, sr., TE/LB, Poynette
Anywhere and everywhere, anything and everything. It’s an apt description of what Elsing did for the Pumas this past spring. A true jack-of-all-trades, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound tight end/linebacker was a two-way second-team All-COVID Large Conference selection after leading the Pumas in rushing and tackling, while finishing second in receiving. Elsing anchored the Poynette defense with 50 tackles (25 solo) as well as three interceptions. Offensively, he had 183 yards rushing and a touchdown on 19 carries (9.6 yards per attempt) and added 11 catches for 149 yards and a score.
Matt Getgen, sr., RB/ILB, Wisconsin Dells
Either with the ball in his hands or hunting it on defense, Getgen was all over the field for the Chiefs last fall. A solid two-way starter, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior earned first-team All-South Central Conference honors at inside linebacker after tallying 33 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and an interception. Getgen also added 208 yards of total offense, including 128 on the ground on 26 carries, a number that should go up this season.