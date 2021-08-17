 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
With new QB under center, Randolph football continues to set bar high with hard-working mentality
0 Comments
alert

With new QB under center, Randolph football continues to set bar high with hard-working mentality

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Randolph prep football team is made up of blue-collar workers that, according to coach Tom Chase, are coming to work every day and busting their tails.

The third-year coach has had it that way in each of the previous two years as the Rockets have continually battled for deep postseason runs and Trailways Conference titles with Oshkosh Lourdes.

“It’s because we’ve set the expectations so high,” Chase said. “We didn’t reset expectations. We’re getting closer to that point. They continue to get better every day. We’ve got the same systems in for the third year. The guys that have been with us for three years, they’ve picked it up real easy. We’re much further ahead than we were two years go. With our group last year, we’re getting close to where they were at that point. It’s just a little bit of fine tuning some things, and I think we’re going to be OK.”

The Rockets lost a very talented 2021 class full of two-way starters that included Jordan Tietz, Matt Dykstra, Jax Rataczak, Ben Schmucki, Logan VanderGalien, Noah Ekert, Brayden Haffele and Zach Heft.

But Chase said all of those guys set the stage for the 2021 squad.

“They were phenomenal, and that senior class is really good,” Chase said. “They paved and kind of set the way for everybody to follow, and that’s one of the ways we can do it, by following their example. That’s coming and then it’s up to us to get the kids in the right spots.

“We’ve just got to try to be competitive as much as we can. We have to follow in these footsteps and continue to work hard. This is a blue-collar group, and that’s what we want every day and that’s what we do.”

During the fall last year, Chase said he made a mental note to get varsity reps for a lot of the role players in preparation for this season. Senior Traiton Lininger stepped up midseason last year when VanderGalien was out with COVID-19 and played on both sides of the ball. Jax Rataczak’s younger brother, Bryce Rataczak, was sprinkled in on both offense and defense as a sophomore.

GALLERY: Randolph football readies for lift off

+12 
+12 
Alex Alva
+12 
+12 
Bryce Rataczak
+12 
+12 
Jared Prager
+12 
+12 
Layne Jenkins
+12 
+12 
Logan Vree

Chase said Lininger is expected to carry the ball some this year while Bryce will look to play more fullback and defensive end this year.

In the trenches, junior Layne Jenkins started a couple games at guard and will be a full-time starter this year. Senior Alex Alva and sophomore Jonathon Alva earned time last year and could end up somewhere on the line this year. And senior Andrew Stephenson started the playoff game against Lourdes Academy last year.

What helps this season is numbers are up by four or five guys compared to last season, according to Chase.

“It gives the younger kids time to develop,” he said. “That’s what you want so that when they get their turn in a year or two, they can take care.”

Senior Nate Kok is a prime example. He spent the previous two years as a third-string quarterback behind starter Haffele and backup Heft. He’s now taking the role in stride as he’s also in his third year of the system and has been getting better every day in practice.

“He’s got a ways to go yet, but he’s getting more confident,” Chase said. “He’s very smart, and that helps him. He’s gradually taking that leadership role on. He’s becoming more comfortable in his role. He’s a decent linebacker, but he probable won’t see a lot of snaps because we need him to play quarterback. Last year, I told him he’s got two seniors in front of him so he’s going to be the guy this year. He’s taking that role on right now.”

Quick hits: Everything you need to know on Beaver Dam area football teams this fall

Chase hated to admit it, but the offense is dependent on Kok’s success at quarterback.

“Our team kind of hinges on how well he performs because most of the other pieces are in place,” Chase said. “It’s just a matter of if he does well without putting a lot of pressure on him, keeping it simple and then having him grow on a daily basis.”

Not only that, but as a unit, Randolph needs to take care of the football in order to be successful. They turned the football over multiple times in both losses to Oshkosh Lourdes and Watertown Luther Prep last season.

“The thing that will beat us is us right now,” Chase said. “We have to take care of that and we can fix that. Then we have to play good, sound fundamental football. We need to block. We need to tackle. We have to play good special teams. If we can do that, then we have a chance.”

 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top 25 recap: How to take advantage of LSU?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News