KICKOFF 2022

With star running back out for season, Camron Mendoza set to prove he's fit to lead Beaver Dam

Gabe Klatt was in Florida at a football camp in early July, using Snapchat to communicate with his best friend and fellow Beaver Dam classmate Camron Mendoza.

The enjoyment ceased when Klatt sent a photo of himself crying.

Mendoza soon found out that Klatt, who was a first-team All-Badger Large Conference running back who amassed 1,830 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns as a sophomore, tore his ACL in his left knee, an MRI confirmed.

Camron Mendoza v

Beaver Dam quarterback Camron Mendoza threw for 688 yards and nine touchdowns as he completed 54.1% of his passes last season as a sophomore.

“It’s going to hurt us and we’re all going to miss him," Mendoza, who is the Golden Beavers’ starting quarterback, said. "We just all have to stay positive and have a next-man-up mentality. Even though Gabe is out and we’re all hurt, we’ve got to keep the machine going without him.”

Added Beaver Dam coach Brock Linde: “The first thing is your heart goes out for Gabe and his family. He’s an extraordinarily hard-working kid. He puts in a lot of time. He does a lot of things for our community. He really carries himself in the exact way that coaches dream players would conduct themselves. You feel terrible for him and everything he’s worked for over the years.”

Linde explained that after the initial shock of the devastating injury to Klatt, his brain focused on what comes next. All eyes will be on the next man up: Mendoza, an honorable mention quarterback in the Badger Large Conference, who completed 54.1% of his 98 for 688 yards and nine touchdowns.

The pressure to perform will be mounting for the second-year quarterback.

“Yeah, there’s a pretty big increase in pressure,” Mendoza said. “I feel confident in myself and my team. A lot of us have been working in the offseason and I’ve seen great improvement with everyone from the receivers to the running backs to the linemen.”

It won’t fall on Mendoza to carry the load himself. Linde said the coaching staff now has to come up with ways to “move the ball and get first downs and to score points.” A handful of upper- and underclassmen are in the mix with seniors Landon Semrau and Ozzy DeWees; juniors Bradyn Strachota, Kyler Keel, Avery Priewe, Boston Damon, Leo George; and sophomore Eli Bryant looking for snaps.

“It’s not a replace-Gabe type of conversation,” Linde said. “We don’t have another Gabe, but we do have a lot of kids that are good at various things. It’s a by-committee approach and it’s really going back and reassessing what kids can offer to their team, and then being creative as a coaching staff with formations and motions and personnel groups.

"It’s everything that makes coaching a little bit more challenging is managing all those components, but it’s always what makes coaching fun. It’s trying to play the chess match of where we put our players on the field.”

That’s why having leadership on the team that will make each player believe in the direction of the program has to be strong this season.

“Collectively whenever a team experiences an injury to a key player, I think the first instinct people have is to question whether the coach is capable of working around that injury,” Linde said. “You won’t hear me making any excuses … about why we can or can’t do anything on the field. That’s my job is to put our kids into good position and to teach the technique, call the plays and to have the program ready regardless of things.”

Camron Mendoza h

With junior running back Gabe Klatt out for the season with a torn ACL in his left knee, Beaver Dam junior Camron Mendoza will have to pick up the slack if the Golden Beavers want to find success during the 2022 football season.

Mendoza, a returning captain, said the team needs leaders to play a role in that as well.

“No good team is just led by their coaches,” he said. “They need to have player involvement and we need to have players lead the team to it to be great.”

 

The skinny

Coach: Brock Linde, third season, 6-11 overall

Last season: 4-6 overall, 3-4 Badger Large Conference, first-round playoff loss

Outgoing: Jaden Barstow led the Golden Beavers with 126 tackles (40 solo) and was a second-team defensive back in the Badger Large. Offensive lineman Colton Fakes, fullback Nick Ludowese and receiver Alex Soto were all honorable mention in the Badger Large last season.

Returning: Junior Camron Mendoza, a Badger Large honorable mention quarterback, returns to lead the offense. Senior Hayden DeZarn, a Badger Large honorable mention lineman, will anchor the offensive line. Senior Michael Fox was a honorable mention defensive end last season with 37 tackles and three for loss.

Outlook: Beaver Dam could’ve had a chance to finish in the middle of the pack of the Badger Large Conference this season, but an offseason injury to stud running back Gabe Klatt has hindered the outlook. Klatt accounted for 1,830 yards and 18 touchdowns last season. Now a running-back-by-committee approach will happen with seniors Landon Semrau and Ozzy DeWees; juniors Bradyn Strachota, Kyler Keel, Avery Priewe, Boston Damon, Leo George; and sophomore Eli Bryant all seeing time in the backfield this season. Mendoza, who threw for 688 yards and nine touchdowns while also rushing for 401 yards and two more touchdowns, will be expected to pick up the pieces and lead the Golden Beavers. Semrau is a returning linebacker with 68 tackles from last season to lead the defense.

2022 Schedule

Date;Game

Aug. 19;MONROE

Aug. 26;at Baraboo

Sept. 2;at Fort Atkinson

Sept. 9;SUN PRAIRIE EAST

Sept. 16;at Milton

Sept. 23;at Watertown

Sept. 30;SUN PRAIRIE WEST

Oct. 7;at Oregon

Oct. 14;WAUNAKEE

• Home games in BOLD CAPS

• Games are at 7 p.m. 

