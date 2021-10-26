Wonewoc-Center volleyball captures regional title; Juneau County football teams 0-3 in playoff openers

For the first time in a decade, the Wonewoc-Center prep volleyball is back in a sectional semifinal.

Riding a nine-game winning streak, the Wolves stretched that to 10 Saturday night with a three-set sweep over Hillsboro in a WIAA Division 4 regional final at Wonewoc-Center School.

Sophomore Kelsey Justman had a team-high 17 kills and three aces, while sophomore Jaelyn Stowe dished out 35 assists to help fuel the Wolves to their first regional plaque since 2011. Top-seeded Wonewoc-Center, which grinded out a four-set win over Royall in the regional semifinal, fended off a game Hillsboro side for a fourth win over the Tigers this season.

Hillsboro hung tough throughout the first two sets as Wonewoc-Center (23-4) pulled out wins of 25-18 and 25-22 to put itself on the brink of a sweep. The Wolves left no doubt in the third as they hammered things home with a 25-13 win in the third.

Along with Justman and Stowe, senior Nicole Totzke had 11 kills and five blocks while senior Shelby Justman had nine kills and sophomore Bryn Ertel had a team-high eight blocks. Michelyn Hansen registered 13 assists, nine kills, nine digs and three blocks to fuel the Tigers. Meanwhile Malia Liska had nine kills of her own and Toni Mitchell had 13 assists, seven aces and three blocks.