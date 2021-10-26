Wonewoc-Center volleyball captures regional title; Juneau County football teams 0-3 in playoff openers

For the first time in a decade, the Wonewoc-Center prep volleyball is back in a sectional semifinal.
Riding a nine-game winning streak, the Wolves stretched that to 10 Saturday night with a three-set sweep over Hillsboro in a WIAA Division 4 regional final at Wonewoc-Center School.
Sophomore Kelsey Justman had a team-high 17 kills and three aces, while sophomore Jaelyn Stowe dished out 35 assists to help fuel the Wolves to their first regional plaque since 2011. Top-seeded Wonewoc-Center, which grinded out a four-set win over Royall in the regional semifinal, fended off a game Hillsboro side for a fourth win over the Tigers this season.
Hillsboro hung tough throughout the first two sets as Wonewoc-Center (23-4) pulled out wins of 25-18 and 25-22 to put itself on the brink of a sweep. The Wolves left no doubt in the third as they hammered things home with a 25-13 win in the third.
Along with Justman and Stowe, senior Nicole Totzke had 11 kills and five blocks while senior Shelby Justman had nine kills and sophomore Bryn Ertel had a team-high eight blocks. Michelyn Hansen registered 13 assists, nine kills, nine digs and three blocks to fuel the Tigers. Meanwhile Malia Liska had nine kills of her own and Toni Mitchell had 13 assists, seven aces and three blocks.
The win has the Wolves two wins away from their first-ever state tournament appearance, with a sectional semifinal matchup with Bangor in Independence on Thursday the next step on that path. The Cardinals (26-8) was pushed to the brink in their regional final matchup against Pepin/Alma, holding on to seize a 25-17, 25-15, 24-26, 17-25, 15-9 win in five sets.
Bangor and Wonewoc-Center, who shared the Scenic Bluffs Conference title this fall as both finished 12-2 in league play, split their regular season meetings in a pair of tight affairs.
The Cardinals took the opening game in four sets, 25-18, 21-25, 25-18, 25-20, while the Wolves held on in five sets (25-22, 23-25, 17-25, 25-23, 15-9) to hand Bangor its first league loss on Oct. 12. The winner of Thursday’s clash will meet either Highland or Potosi in Saturday’s sectional final.
Tigers trample over Golden Eagles
The Mauston prep football team saw its season come to an end last Friday as the Golden Eagles had no answer for Maple Northwestern in a 47-12 loss in a WIAA Division 4 Level 1 playoff game.
The top-seeded Tigers piled up 377 total yards of offense and scored the first 47 points of the game to drop the Golden Eagles to 6-4.
Northwestern (10-0) wasted little time getting on the board as it scored 20 points in the first quarter and added another three scores in the second quarter to seize a 40-0 halftime lead. It was far too much for No. 8 Mauston to make up for as it just couldn’t find a groove offensively.
The Golden Eagles had 222 total yards, including 151 yards passing on 13-of-20 passes with a touchdown and an interception by senior Spenser Lehman. Sophomore Brock Massey made five catches for 65 yards and senior Antonio Najera had 22 attempts for 71 yards rushing in the loss.
Eagles fly by Cardinals
A tight game quickly turned on Necedah last Friday as the third-seeded Cardinals couldn’t keep pace with No. 6 Auburndale in a 63-32 loss in a Div. 6 Level 1 clash.
Senior Landen Murphy threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns on 17-of-27 passes, but was intercepted three times, while the Cardinals defense allowed over 500 yards of total offense. The foes were neck-and-neck through the first quarter as Necedah and Auburndale tied at 14 after the opening 12 minutes.
The Cardinals (6-4) regained the lead with a 19-yard pitch-and-catch from Murphy to Josiah Hansen early in the second for a 20-14 lead, but the six-point advantage quickly evaporated. Auburndale (6-3) answered with 28 straight points, including a pair of passing TDs by Trayton Weber and a Weber rushing score, to seize a 42-20 lead.
Murphy snapped that skid with a two-yard plunge to end the half and reel the Cardinals back within 42-26, but it was too little too late as the Eagles outscored Necedah 21-6 in the second half to put the game on ice. Mekhi Baradji rushed for 93 yards and two scores while Hansen hauled in seven catches for 80 yards to help lead the Cardinals.
The Necedah defense had no answer for Weber however, as he rushed for 185 yards and three TDs, while passing for 151 yards and three more scores on 7-of-8 passes.
Cougars tear up Rockets
Seventh-seeded New Lisbon had no answer for Coleman as the second-seeded Cougars clawed apart the Rockets in a 44-6 loss in a Div. 6 Level 1 game.
The Rockets (6-4) trailed just 14-0 at halftime and went into fourth quarter down 22-6, but they couldn’t refuel in the final 12 minutes. The Cougars (10-0) pile up three touchdowns in the fourth to pull away and nail down the 38-point victory.
Junior Ashton Pfaff completed 14-of-24 passes for 119 yards, including a 20-yard touchdown pass to Lucas Vercimak, but he was picked off three times as the Cougars forced four takeaways. Vercimak hauled in five catches for 60 yards, while Nikita Shankle rushed for 45 yards on 21 carries as the Rockets were held to just 55 yards on the ground. Meanwhile, the Cougars had 270 yards rushing, led by Owen Kinzinger’s 148 yards on 17 carries.