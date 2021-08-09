Former Cambria-Friesland 1974 Senior Athlete of the Year Jim 'Bubba' Williams passed away Aug. 4

Jim Williams was 6-foot-4 and weighed around 350 pounds for much of his 65 years of life.
Because of his size, his family and childhood friends in Cambria gave him the nickname “Bubba” after former NFL defensive end Bubba Smith, a 6-foot-7, 260-pounder who played for the Baltimore Colts, Oakland Raiders and Houston Oilers from 1967-1976.
Bubba “was so much bigger than all of his friends in their youth,” Williams’ older son, Brett, said. “He was just a big guy. He was tall, big and strong.”
But Bubba’s wife, Janel Williams, said her husband’s hands were so large that when the children were little, they almost seemed like bracelets around his wrists. In order to drive the family’s Gold Wing motorcycles, Bubba needed to get a special fitted helmet because his head was too big.
“It wasn’t just that he was heavy, he was a big man,” Janel said.
And according to Janel, Brett and younger son Brian, even though Bubba was a large man, he didn’t have a speck of scariness to him. He’d rather hug anyone and everyone he came in contact with.
“He made you feel so tiny when he hugged you,” Brett said. “I do know this about him and (Cambria-Friesland football coach Jim) Bylsma. After every football game that he was present for, he met Bylsma on the field for a big hug after every game.”
The hugs between the two men will come to an end this upcoming prep football season, as Bubba died on Aug. 4.
“One of the things I’ve been thinking about since his passing was in 1996 we lost a heartbreaker of playoff game up in Hilber in a snowstorm,” Bylsma said. “We lost 8-7 and I remember Bubba and his son Brett and I were all standing there crying like babies, but the three of us were consoling each other. He was a compassionate man and a passionate man.”
A lifelong Cambrian, Bubba grew up in Cambria with older brother Dave and younger brother Ricky. Bubba kept busy athletically, participating in football, basketball, baseball and track while attending Cambria-Friesland.
Bubba was part of multiple Dual County Conference championship teams among all sports he participated in. When Bubba graduated, he was named the 1974 Senior Athlete of the Year.
“We’d talk about the old Cambria/Randolph rivalry,” said Bylsma, who graduated from Randolph in 1972 before becoming a full-time teacher at Cambria-Friesland eight years later. “We’d talk about virtually any era of Cambria-Friesland football — or even Cambria-Friesland sports.
“When he was young, that early 70s group of Cambria-Friesland athletes, they dominated the conference for several years. I think he was part of back-to back football, back-to-back basketball and back-to-back baseball titles when he was in high school.”
Bylsma said when he first started at Cambria-Friesland, it was Bubba who welcomed him with open arms — not only around the school but also around the community. Bubba later volunteered for the football program.
Janel said Bubba was on the village board during the 1980s and was a village trustee from 2013 through Aug. 2. He was also with the Cambria Fire Department as a secretary treasurer and captain for 32 years. He was an original and current member of the Lake Preservation Committee for Cambria’s Tarrant Lake and was actively involved with the First Presbyterian Church in Cambria.
“He was always a volunteer. He hardly ever said no to volunteering to anything in the community,” Brian said. “He was the pillar to the community and a lot of people are going to miss that.”
As far as athletics go, Bubba was an active high-spender with the booster club. Janel said he would spend around $200 at each auction and was selected as the 2018 Booster of the Year.
“We lost our No. 1 fan in backers and cheerleaders,” Bylsma said. “He was instrumental when the booster club started up. He was a big spender at booster club fundraisers. He was not afraid to share his passion with people.”
The Williams family and Bylsma agreed that Bubba never missed an athletic event involving Cambria-Friesland. For over 30 years, Bubba ran the scoreboard clock during home football games, until health concerns and COVID-19 caused him to stop the last two years.
“He could talk with anyone and, once you understood his passion for Cambria-Friesland, the conversations would be endless,” Bylsma said. “He would drive the football bus home and if we had lost, he knew I wouldn’t be talkative, but he would have a few things to say. If we won, he would say, ‘Hey, on this play, that was really something. That was a big hit. That turnover couldn’t have happened at a better time.’ He was a fan, but he also had a great knowledge of the game.”
Brett mentioned that since the mid-90s, his father would collect all of the footballs Bylsma had each of the players sign during booster raffles. He collected around 30 that were stored in the basement.
“It’s an impressive collection,” Brett said.
Bubba’s life was just as impressive because of the impressions he left on Cambria-Friesland students. Janel said 2019 graduate Chloe DeYoung came by for a visit after Bubba passed away, as she was one of the students he shuttled to and from Randolph High School during the week.
“She’s in college now and every time she would come home she would try to see him,” Janel said. “He sent her cookies to Florida and he would talk to her grandparents about how she’s doing. She had to go back to Florida today, but she and her dad came to talk with my son and me yesterday.”