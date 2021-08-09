Former Cambria-Friesland 1974 Senior Athlete of the Year Jim 'Bubba' Williams passed away Aug. 4

The Williams family and Bylsma agreed that Bubba never missed an athletic event involving Cambria-Friesland. For over 30 years, Bubba ran the scoreboard clock during home football games, until health concerns and COVID-19 caused him to stop the last two years.

“He could talk with anyone and, once you understood his passion for Cambria-Friesland, the conversations would be endless,” Bylsma said. “He would drive the football bus home and if we had lost, he knew I wouldn’t be talkative, but he would have a few things to say. If we won, he would say, ‘Hey, on this play, that was really something. That was a big hit. That turnover couldn’t have happened at a better time.’ He was a fan, but he also had a great knowledge of the game.”

Brett mentioned that since the mid-90s, his father would collect all of the footballs Bylsma had each of the players sign during booster raffles. He collected around 30 that were stored in the basement.

“It’s an impressive collection,” Brett said.

Bubba’s life was just as impressive because of the impressions he left on Cambria-Friesland students. Janel said 2019 graduate Chloe DeYoung came by for a visit after Bubba passed away, as she was one of the students he shuttled to and from Randolph High School during the week.