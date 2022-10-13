Four new members will be inducted into the Beaver Dam Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday

The Beaver Dam football team will host Waunakee in a Badger Large Conference game Friday night.

At halftime of the homecoming game three former athletes and one coach will be inducted into the Beaver Dam High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

Here are the inductees:

David Kalscheur, coach, 1979-2017

Kalscheuer coached tennis for nearly 40 seasons, leading the boys for 39 seasons (1979-2017) and the girls for 23 years (1990-2012). He also assisted the programs prior to and after his coaching duties ended. He taught physical education for 27 years before retiring in 2005.

His boys teams earned 10 Wisconsin Little Ten Conference titles, amassed 289 dual wins and finished in the top four of the conference in 29 of his 39 seasons. In 1981, the boys finished with a 47-2 record and won the WIAA Division 1 sectional.

The girls earned five conference championships and won 196 duals. The team placed in the top four in 15 seasons, with the 2003 squad going 48-1.

Steve Dinkel, athlete, 1979-1983

Dinkel earned six varsity letters, participating in football, wrestling and track and field.

He played three years for the football team, starting on both sides of the ball as a lineman and was a captain as a senior. He helped lead the Golden Beavers to an undefeated Little Ten Conference title in 1982 and a trip to the WIAA state semifinals. The Golden Beavers had a school-record seven shutouts during the regular season his senior year. Dinkel also earned All-Little Ten honors on both sides of the ball and was voted the Most Valuable Lineman. He also earned three wrestling varsity letters.

Matt McDonald, athlete, 1981-1985

McDonald was a three-sport athlete and captain, earning seven letters in football, basketball and baseball.

He played quarterback as a junior and senior and helped the team to a 9-1 record and a share of the Wisconsin Little Ten Conference title in 1983. As a senior, the Beavers finished 7-2 and second in the Little Ten. McDonald has school records for passing yards in a season (1,240), touchdown passes in a game (four), TD passes in a season (14) and career (19) and was named first-team all-conference.

McDonald played second base for the baseball team and earned All-Little Ten honors his junior and senior years. He was an All-State player as a senior. He played two seasons for the basketball team.

Susan (Chitko) Olson, athlete, 1988-1992

Olson was a three-sport athlete and earned 11 varsity letters in basketball, tennis and track and field.

She played four years for the basketball team, becoming one of few in program history to start and letter as a freshman. She was honorable mention in the Little Ten as a freshman and made the first team her sophomore season. As a junior, she led the Golden Beavers to the 1992 WIAA state championship game, which was the team’s first appearance. She set the school record for most points in a season (477) and career (1,054), and both have been intact for more than 30 years. She was a first-team All-Little Ten performer and was the league’s player of the year. She also was an All-State honorable mention player. A knee injury prevented her from playing as a senior.

Olson earned three letters in tennis, gaining second-team all-conference honors as a sophomore and junior. She also missed her senior season due to the knee injury. She earned four letters in track and field.