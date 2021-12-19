Fourth-ranked Wrightstown 'stymied' by No. 1 Waupun as Warriors continue to steamroll the competition

The Waupun girls basketball team made things look easy over the first eight games of the season, winning by an average of 34.8 points.
Surely game No. 9 on the schedule would be far more difficult, right?
Surely the Warriors, ranked first in the Division 3 coaches poll, wouldn’t blow out fourth-ranked Wrightstown, right?
Wrong.
Illinois State recruit Abbie Aalsma had 20 points, five rebounds and three steals, star sophomore Kayl Peterson had a double-double with 12 points and 15 rebounds and the Warriors walloped the Tigers 71-38 on Saturday.
“We had an excellent collective defensive effort,” Warriors coach Tim Aalsma said, evident on the scoreboard but also in the fact Waupun won the turnover battle 17-8. “The girls paid close attention to detail and stymied their offense.”
Not to be overshadowed, Naomi Aalsma led the way in the first half for Waupun, canning a trio of 3-pointers, including one at the buzzer to make it 32-14 at the break.
She finished with those nine points on the afternoon and also four rebounds and a pair of steals.
Waupun was 13-of-33 from beyond the arc and 28-of-70 overall.
The 6-foot-1 Peterson, a small forward who has offers from UW-Green Bay, Marquette and Minnesota, among others, also had five assists and four blocks.
Wrightstown was led by Samantha Kiel, a 5-9 senior guard who has an offer from NAIA William Penn. She finished with 20 points.
Leah Lemke, who has Div. II offer from Upper Iowa, had 14 points and five assists for the Tigers.
Gapalan drew the task of guarding Lemke, who came in averaging 17.4 points per game and only was able to get close to that thanks to a couple baskets late, when the game was long since decided.
Freshman Lydia Aalsma had eight points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals for Waupun while sophomore Gracie Gopalan had nine points, three rebounds and three assists.
Waupun also dominated Kettle Moraine Lutheran (3-5, 2-2 East Central Conference) on Thursday night to improve to 5-0 in league play leading into the holiday break.
The Warriors next ECC game isn't until Jan. 7 when they'll entertain Kewaskum, their primary competition in the race for the league crown. Kewaskum is off to an 8-0 start and is 4-0 in league play.
Prior to that, Waupun will play Sussex Hamilton on Tuesday and then Bonduel and Mukwonago next Monday and Tuesday at the Watertown Holiday Shootout.
"The girls are really dialed in right now," Tim Aalsma said.
Top-ranked Randolph tripped up by Waunakee
In an intriguing match-up of one of the area's best big school teams and one of its best small school teams, the little guy lost on Saturday.
The Rockets, ranked No. 1 in the Div. 5 coaches poll, fell from the ranks of the unbeaten as Waunakee, a preseason honorable mention in Division 1 by the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook, claimed a 58-42 victory.
Beaver Dam skaters stay hot
Special teams execution was the difference for the Golden Beavers on Saturday as they scored all of their goals on the power play, winning 4-0 over DeForest to finish out the first half of the Badger East Conferene slate a half-game out of first place.
Beaver Dam is 5-1 in league play while Waunakee is 5-0 and will finish out its first trip around the Badger East against Monona Grove on Jan. 4.
Eli Uttech got the Golden Beavers on the board Saturday at the Ice Pond in Waunakee, the home rink the Norskies and Warriors share, with 2 minutes, 42 seconds gone by in the first period on an assist from Alex Woods. Connor Strasser got credited with the second assist.
Bradyn Strachota, Strasser and Boston Damon all scored with the man advantage in the second period.
Henry Vick stopped all 24 shots on goal he faced for his second shutout of the year while Beaver Dam peppered Norskies' goal Alex Kaminsky with 60 shots on goal, connecting on four of them.
Beaver Dam will play rival Waupun on Thursday at the Family Center in Beaver Dam in a non-conference holiday appetizer.
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.