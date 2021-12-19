Fourth-ranked Wrightstown 'stymied' by No. 1 Waupun as Warriors continue to steamroll the competition

The 6-foot-1 Peterson, a small forward who has offers from UW-Green Bay, Marquette and Minnesota, among others, also had five assists and four blocks.

Wrightstown was led by Samantha Kiel, a 5-9 senior guard who has an offer from NAIA William Penn. She finished with 20 points.

Leah Lemke, who has Div. II offer from Upper Iowa, had 14 points and five assists for the Tigers.

Gapalan drew the task of guarding Lemke, who came in averaging 17.4 points per game and only was able to get close to that thanks to a couple baskets late, when the game was long since decided.

Freshman Lydia Aalsma had eight points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals for Waupun while sophomore Gracie Gopalan had nine points, three rebounds and three assists.

Waupun also dominated Kettle Moraine Lutheran (3-5, 2-2 East Central Conference) on Thursday night to improve to 5-0 in league play leading into the holiday break.

The Warriors next ECC game isn't until Jan. 7 when they'll entertain Kewaskum, their primary competition in the race for the league crown. Kewaskum is off to an 8-0 start and is 4-0 in league play.