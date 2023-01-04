 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
GIRLS CURLING

Getting to know Portage girls curling's Marissa Przybyl

  • 0
  • Sean Davis

The Warriors' senior lead reflects on the sport's special history in Portage and what Saturday Night Live alum she'd like to portray her life story.

Home to one of the five curling rinks in Columbia County, the Portage High School curling teams have a rich history in the winter sport.

Marissa Przybyl knows just how special that history is and the senior lead is hoping to add to it for the Warriors this season. In her second varsity season, Przybyl has helped Portage off to an unbeaten start in Southern Wisconsin Conference play at 5-0 in pursuit of its first state title since 2020.

The Warriors' rink comprised of Przybyl (lead), Olivia Goldthorpe (second), Sophia Brom (third) and Gracie Kohn (Skip) was eliminated in group play at state last year. The quartet has been on fire this season, including picking up a 9-3 win over reigning champion and rival Poynette in the teams’ conference opener on November 29.

People are also reading…

The Warriors and Pumas will meet twice more in late January, just weeks ahead of the state tournament slated for Feb. 17-19.

Sports reporter Sean Davis shares his favorite stories of 2022

My seventh year covering the greater Madison area was filled with plenty of important stories from state success to celebrations of memorable careers. Here are just a few.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL world comes together in support of Damar Hamlin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News