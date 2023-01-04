Getting to know Portage girls curling's Marissa Przybyl

Home to one of the five curling rinks in Columbia County, the Portage High School curling teams have a rich history in the winter sport.

Marissa Przybyl knows just how special that history is and the senior lead is hoping to add to it for the Warriors this season. In her second varsity season, Przybyl has helped Portage off to an unbeaten start in Southern Wisconsin Conference play at 5-0 in pursuit of its first state title since 2020.

The Warriors' rink comprised of Przybyl (lead), Olivia Goldthorpe (second), Sophia Brom (third) and Gracie Kohn (Skip) was eliminated in group play at state last year. The quartet has been on fire this season, including picking up a 9-3 win over reigning champion and rival Poynette in the teams’ conference opener on November 29.

The Warriors and Pumas will meet twice more in late January, just weeks ahead of the state tournament slated for Feb. 17-19.